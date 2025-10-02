ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Wilson Extends Lifestyle Court Shoe Lineup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new SBR from Wilson brings a classic silhouette out of the archives and into modern style. Wilson Wilson has heritage dripping from the Chicago-based brand’s archives. That style continues to leak out as Wilson launched a pair of new court-inspired lifestyle sneaker models. After first retooling the popular Pro Staff 87 and then releasing the Tennis Classic Premium, Wilson has now brought out a Pro Staff 87 Mid and a remake of the 1994 SBR (SBR stands for squash-badminton-racquetball). “Bringing it back felt natural,” Lee Gibson, senior director of footwear design at Wilson, tells me. “The silhouette, stance and even the name carries a direct link to our heritage. Reviving the SBR allows us to celebrate over 50 years of Wilson footwear while reintroducing a model that is true to our DNA. It’s not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s about honoring our past in a way that feels relevant and modern.” Gibson says the beauty of the original 1994 model is simplicity. “The low-profile build, clean shape and versatile design make it easy to adapt into today’s lifestyle,” he says. “It pairs effortlessly with different looks, from casual to elevated, while staying wearable for all-day comfort.” The SBR alongside the new Pro Staff 87 Mid. Wilson That balance of simplicity and versatility, Gibson says, is why it fits into the brand’s Court Style. But it still has a modern spin, over 35 years later. Designers wanted to preserve the original look, but with improved technology. Modern foams underfoot add comfort, premium leather and suede improve “depth and richness” and new materials and executions will give the SBR staying power in future releases. MORE: Wilson RF Collection Racket A Product Of Roger Federer’s Passion “Reissuing the SBR isn’t about replication, it’s about reactivation,” Gibson says. “We evolve archive shoes with… The post Wilson Extends Lifestyle Court Shoe Lineup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new SBR from Wilson brings a classic silhouette out of the archives and into modern style. Wilson Wilson has heritage dripping from the Chicago-based brand’s archives. That style continues to leak out as Wilson launched a pair of new court-inspired lifestyle sneaker models. After first retooling the popular Pro Staff 87 and then releasing the Tennis Classic Premium, Wilson has now brought out a Pro Staff 87 Mid and a remake of the 1994 SBR (SBR stands for squash-badminton-racquetball). “Bringing it back felt natural,” Lee Gibson, senior director of footwear design at Wilson, tells me. “The silhouette, stance and even the name carries a direct link to our heritage. Reviving the SBR allows us to celebrate over 50 years of Wilson footwear while reintroducing a model that is true to our DNA. It’s not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s about honoring our past in a way that feels relevant and modern.” Gibson says the beauty of the original 1994 model is simplicity. “The low-profile build, clean shape and versatile design make it easy to adapt into today’s lifestyle,” he says. “It pairs effortlessly with different looks, from casual to elevated, while staying wearable for all-day comfort.” The SBR alongside the new Pro Staff 87 Mid. Wilson That balance of simplicity and versatility, Gibson says, is why it fits into the brand’s Court Style. But it still has a modern spin, over 35 years later. Designers wanted to preserve the original look, but with improved technology. Modern foams underfoot add comfort, premium leather and suede improve “depth and richness” and new materials and executions will give the SBR staying power in future releases. MORE: Wilson RF Collection Racket A Product Of Roger Federer’s Passion “Reissuing the SBR isn’t about replication, it’s about reactivation,” Gibson says. “We evolve archive shoes with…

Wilson Extends Lifestyle Court Shoe Lineup

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:28
COM
COM$0.006253+0.80%
Saber Protocol Token
SBR$0.0009202+1.35%
Propy
PRO$0.5223+9.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00211+2.92%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$0.77--%

The new SBR from Wilson brings a classic silhouette out of the archives and into modern style.

Wilson

Wilson has heritage dripping from the Chicago-based brand’s archives. That style continues to leak out as Wilson launched a pair of new court-inspired lifestyle sneaker models. After first retooling the popular Pro Staff 87 and then releasing the Tennis Classic Premium, Wilson has now brought out a Pro Staff 87 Mid and a remake of the 1994 SBR (SBR stands for squash-badminton-racquetball).

“Bringing it back felt natural,” Lee Gibson, senior director of footwear design at Wilson, tells me. “The silhouette, stance and even the name carries a direct link to our heritage. Reviving the SBR allows us to celebrate over 50 years of Wilson footwear while reintroducing a model that is true to our DNA. It’s not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s about honoring our past in a way that feels relevant and modern.”

Gibson says the beauty of the original 1994 model is simplicity. “The low-profile build, clean shape and versatile design make it easy to adapt into today’s lifestyle,” he says. “It pairs effortlessly with different looks, from casual to elevated, while staying wearable for all-day comfort.”

The SBR alongside the new Pro Staff 87 Mid.

Wilson

That balance of simplicity and versatility, Gibson says, is why it fits into the brand’s Court Style. But it still has a modern spin, over 35 years later. Designers wanted to preserve the original look, but with improved technology. Modern foams underfoot add comfort, premium leather and suede improve “depth and richness” and new materials and executions will give the SBR staying power in future releases.

MORE: Wilson RF Collection Racket A Product Of Roger Federer’s Passion

“Reissuing the SBR isn’t about replication, it’s about reactivation,” Gibson says. “We evolve archive shoes with modern craft and lifestyle framing, preserving lineage while ensuring relevance.”

While launching the SBR, Wilson expanded its Pro Staff 87 line with a mid-height version. The style is a direct play off a mid that was available in the late 1980s, used as inspiration for the 2025 model that has a new upper and midsole/outsole system. “We kept the DNA of the original—the midfoot overlay, eyestay and stance—but elevated it with new materials, color and underfoot comfort.”

The Wilson SBR and Pro Staff 87 Mid.

Wilson

The resulting shoe feels similar but is still new. And since mid-height shoes are less expected in today’s lifestyle market, Gibson says it helps the model stand out, giving consumers an alternative expression of court style.

MORE: New Wilson Ultra V5 Racket Enticing Host Of Professionals To Switch

Wilson has created an entire women’s lineup of the Pro Staff 87, borrowing off the performance direction Wilson took with the Intrigue Tour designed specifically for women. Gibson says the lifestyle Pro Staff 87 became the opportunity to do the same for women, designing something not just a smaller men’s shoe but that felt right for women. “Many of today’s trending models are low-profile and flat,” he says, “we wanted to offer a counterpoint that gives women a new silhouette, new styling possibilities and new ways to make it their own.”

Wilson’s not done with the archives. The footwear team is working on future products through 2027 and beyond, building a catalogue of footwear samples to identify which models to reintroduce and which problems they can solve for today’s consumers. “Some will be true retros,” Gibson says. “Others will transform history into something new, bringing authenticity forward while leaning into modern design, comfort and construction. Our archive isn’t just about looking back, it’s a foundation we can continually build from as we expand the Wilson ecosystem of footwear.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timnewcomb/2025/10/01/wilson-extends-lifestyle-court-shoe-lineup/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.489-0.97%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03424+2.20%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.31%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,720.86
$104,720.86$104,720.86

+0.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,589.31
$3,589.31$3,589.31

+2.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.08
$165.08$165.08

+1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3377
$2.3377$2.3377

+0.93%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18017
$0.18017$0.18017

+1.17%