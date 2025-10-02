Wilson Extends Lifestyle Court Shoe Lineup

The new SBR from Wilson brings a classic silhouette out of the archives and into modern style. Wilson

Wilson has heritage dripping from the Chicago-based brand’s archives. That style continues to leak out as Wilson launched a pair of new court-inspired lifestyle sneaker models. After first retooling the popular Pro Staff 87 and then releasing the Tennis Classic Premium, Wilson has now brought out a Pro Staff 87 Mid and a remake of the 1994 SBR (SBR stands for squash-badminton-racquetball).

“Bringing it back felt natural,” Lee Gibson, senior director of footwear design at Wilson, tells me. “The silhouette, stance and even the name carries a direct link to our heritage. Reviving the SBR allows us to celebrate over 50 years of Wilson footwear while reintroducing a model that is true to our DNA. It’s not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s about honoring our past in a way that feels relevant and modern.”

Gibson says the beauty of the original 1994 model is simplicity. “The low-profile build, clean shape and versatile design make it easy to adapt into today’s lifestyle,” he says. “It pairs effortlessly with different looks, from casual to elevated, while staying wearable for all-day comfort.”

That balance of simplicity and versatility, Gibson says, is why it fits into the brand’s Court Style. But it still has a modern spin, over 35 years later. Designers wanted to preserve the original look, but with improved technology. Modern foams underfoot add comfort, premium leather and suede improve “depth and richness” and new materials and executions will give the SBR staying power in future releases.

“Reissuing the SBR isn’t about replication, it’s about reactivation,” Gibson says. “We evolve archive shoes with modern craft and lifestyle framing, preserving lineage while ensuring relevance.”

While launching the SBR, Wilson expanded its Pro Staff 87 line with a mid-height version. The style is a direct play off a mid that was available in the late 1980s, used as inspiration for the 2025 model that has a new upper and midsole/outsole system. “We kept the DNA of the original—the midfoot overlay, eyestay and stance—but elevated it with new materials, color and underfoot comfort.”

The resulting shoe feels similar but is still new. And since mid-height shoes are less expected in today’s lifestyle market, Gibson says it helps the model stand out, giving consumers an alternative expression of court style.

Wilson has created an entire women’s lineup of the Pro Staff 87, borrowing off the performance direction Wilson took with the Intrigue Tour designed specifically for women. Gibson says the lifestyle Pro Staff 87 became the opportunity to do the same for women, designing something not just a smaller men’s shoe but that felt right for women. “Many of today’s trending models are low-profile and flat,” he says, “we wanted to offer a counterpoint that gives women a new silhouette, new styling possibilities and new ways to make it their own.”

Wilson’s not done with the archives. The footwear team is working on future products through 2027 and beyond, building a catalogue of footwear samples to identify which models to reintroduce and which problems they can solve for today’s consumers. “Some will be true retros,” Gibson says. “Others will transform history into something new, bringing authenticity forward while leaning into modern design, comfort and construction. Our archive isn’t just about looking back, it’s a foundation we can continually build from as we expand the Wilson ecosystem of footwear.”