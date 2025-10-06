Will Shiba Inu Ever Reach $1? These 2 Low-Cap Meme Coins Could Surpass It This Month

The market is once again buzzing with speculation around Shiba Inu, as traders debate whether the token has what it takes to ever hit the elusive $1 mark. While the SHIB community has been strong, and whales continue to back the project, many analysts believe the math makes such a level unlikely in the near term.

That has opened the door for smaller, high-upside tokens to steal the spotlight. In fact, two low-cap contenders, Layer Brett, the rising star of Ethereum’s Layer 2 scene, and the meme token BERT, are starting to attract a serious flow of retail liquidity.

Shiba Inu: Can SHIB Defy Gravity?

At the center of the debate is Shiba Inu, which continues to sit firmly inside the top crypto ranks. Despite its strong branding and a loyal community, hitting $1 remains a monumental challenge. For SHIB to reach that milestone, it would require trillions in market cap — a level that even Bitcoin and Ethereum have never touched.

Still, SHIB supporters point to ongoing burns, ecosystem upgrades, and new integrations as reasons to stay optimistic. Speculative flows have returned during this uptick in the broader market, keeping SHIB in the conversation even as other meme projects push into the spotlight.

Why $LBRETT Is Being Called the Best Crypto To Buy Now

If SHIB’s path to $1 looks unlikely in the near future, traders are instead looking at high-growth presales where smaller market caps can deliver exponential returns. That’s where $LBRETT comes in.

The presale is currently priced at just $0.0058 per token, with analysts attaching bold upside forecasts that extend into 100x territory. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, it boasts 10,000 TPS with fees around $0.001, a technical foundation that positions it well beyond most meme coins.

On top of the architecture, staking rewards hovering near 600% APY are attracting long-term believers, while a $1 million giveaway is pulling in new retail traders daily. Unlike SHIB, which relies primarily on community strength, $LBRETT is combining utility, rewards, and hype into a package that feels tailor-made for this cycle’s meme coin mania.

BERT: The Wildcard Meme Challenger

Alongside $LBRETT, another small-cap project gaining attention is BERT. With its tongue-in-cheek branding and early community push, BERT has started to rack up traction across social media. While it doesn’t yet have the same infrastructure or reward programs as $LBRETT, its low cap makes it a prime target for speculative traders who thrive on quick flips.

In just the past month, BERT has seen a surge in daily volumes as traders rotate from older meme plays into newer, lower-cap tokens. With BERT trending and meme season heating up, short-term rallies remain firmly on the table.

Where The Smart Degen Money Could Land

The big question? Will Shiba Inu ever hit $1? Realistically, it looks like a stretch. While SHIB will likely remain a staple of meme coin culture, the real explosive upside this month could sit with the smaller names.

Between $LBRETT’s blend of presale hype, staking rewards, Layer 2 fundamentals, and that $1 million giveaway, and BERT’s raw momentum as a low-cap community token, traders have two contenders that could outshine SHIB in the short term.

For degens chasing 10x–100x plays, the math is simple: SHIB is the legacy name, but $LBRETT and BERT are where the firepower for this month’s biggest rallies could come from.

A pick between the two? Layer Brett, hands down, has the best gains possible.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Will Shiba Inu Ever Reach $1? These 2 Low-Cap Meme Coins Could Surpass It This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.