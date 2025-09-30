Why Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Are the Top 3 Cryptos to Own as the Bull Run Knocks

As the crypto market gets ready for a possible big surge, Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are out front. Each one brings something different to the table, but Little Pepe really shines with its quick rise and large community. Let’s dive into why these three coins look set to do well, with extra spotlight on how Little Pepe is blowing up.

Solana (SOL): Fast Speeds and Big Player Buzz

Solana’s network is noted for its rapid transactions and low costs, which is why it’s a preferred choice for blockchain that eliminates the middleman and facilitates digital goods. Big investors are interested in it given to its speed, and experts predict Solana might be worth $300 by 2025. Although it has expanded well, it still faces several obstacles, such as unpredictable outages and heavy competition from Ethereum. However, Solana’s position might become even stronger with additional versions, such as Alpenglow and Firedancer, as well as new partnerships, like Visa, which will utilize it for payments.

Ripple (XRP): A Steady Pick for Big Money Moves

Ripple’s XRP is stirring things up, too, especially after the new US spot XRP fund hit the market, pulling in more big investors. XRP’s set amount—55 billion out of 100 billion locked away—makes it scarcer, and that helps with price swings. Experts predict it could rise to $5 soon, or even $5 for some. Ripple’s win in easing rule worries, such as dropping its fight in the SEC case, has boosted trust among buyers. Plus, its bigger role in big finance, with fresh check tools and its own lending setup, makes it a reliable and appealing choice.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Fresh Meme Coin Ready to Explode

While Solana and Ripple are old pros, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the new kid turning heads in crypto, and it’s making a real splash in meme coins. Still in presale, it has raised over $26 million through 13 rounds, crushing it. The price bump from $0.0022 (heading to $0.0023 next) may seem small at first, but the hype surrounding this token suggests otherwise. With more than 41,000 owners and a crowd that’s growing fast, Little Pepe could outrun some bigger meme coin names.

The $777,000 Giveaway and Buzzing Crowd

Little Pepe’s energy comes from its active fans and smart promo pushes. The $777,000 giveaway currently underway, with over 380,000 people participating, is a perfect example of how it’s attracting more people.

Safety and Security Scores

What sets Little Pepe apart from other meme coins is its strong focus on staying safe. It was checked by Certik and scored a solid 95%, outperforming notable names like Polygon (MATIC) and BNB Chain.

Tokenomics and Room to Grow

Little Pepe has a brightoken plan, with $100 billion in total $ LILPEPE. A significant portion, 26.5%, is allocated to presale buyers, and over 98% of those have already been sold, indicating genuine interest and a strong base. They set aside 13.5% for rewards when you lock up tokens, encouraging people to hold and join in. Another 10% is for maintaining smooth trades on exchanges. Little Pepe’s promotional side is ambitious too, with 10% dedicated to fan fun and viral content. The team has big goals in their plan, such as reaching a $1 billion valuation and landing in the top 100 on sites like CoinMarketCap.

Conclusion: Solana, Ripple, and Little Pepe – Your Winning Combo for the Bull Run

As crypto picks up steam, keep an eye on Solana, Ripple, and Little Pepe. Solana brings speedy action with big investor vibes, Ripple’s turning into a steady force for significant money, and Little Pepe is popping as a meme coin with tremendous upside, thanks to its dedicated fans and strong safety rep.

The post Why Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Are the Top 3 Cryptos to Own as the Bull Run Knocks appeared first on Blockonomi.