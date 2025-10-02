ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Why Investing in Crypto Starts With BlockDAG, XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn the best crypto coin to buy in 2025. From payments to smart contracts, see how BlockDAG leads with nearly $420M raised and global adoption. Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid have each created strong areas of focus, but in 2025, true staying power depends on real utility. Sui’s system of parallel execution enables speed, but it still lacks broad integration. XRP drives international transfers at scale but has yet to match modern smart contract platforms. Hyperliquid brings high-quality trading features but does not move beyond exchange-focused systems. By contrast, BlockDAG centers its entire model on real-world applications rather than relying on theory. With nearly $420M raised and 26.5B BDAG coins sold, the traction is visible. Its crypto presale price of $0.0013 in batch 30 has drawn huge demand, and with projections pointing upward, those focused on investing in crypto see it as a key project for 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Real Growth for Those Investing in Crypto BlockDAG has moved beyond concepts to become a proven framework. It directly connects blockchain to payments, logistics, and microfinance. Built on a hybrid DAG and Proof-of-Work system, it can process up to 15,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization. This allows it to keep pace as demand grows worldwide. From the beginning, BlockDAG (BDAG) has targeted lasting value rather than hype. Already, more than 20,000 X-Series miners are active across 130+ countries. Alongside this, its X1 mobile app has attracted over 3 million users, confirming that adoption is spreading globally across both hardware and software fronts. The project’s strength lies in purpose as much as performance. Its low-code Smart Contract Builder makes it simple for startups and institutions to launch blockchain-based solutions. Ethereum developers can also join smoothly thanks to EVM compatibility, which removes barriers for those who want to expand or migrate.… The post Why Investing in Crypto Starts With BlockDAG, XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn the best crypto coin to buy in 2025. From payments to smart contracts, see how BlockDAG leads with nearly $420M raised and global adoption. Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid have each created strong areas of focus, but in 2025, true staying power depends on real utility. Sui’s system of parallel execution enables speed, but it still lacks broad integration. XRP drives international transfers at scale but has yet to match modern smart contract platforms. Hyperliquid brings high-quality trading features but does not move beyond exchange-focused systems. By contrast, BlockDAG centers its entire model on real-world applications rather than relying on theory. With nearly $420M raised and 26.5B BDAG coins sold, the traction is visible. Its crypto presale price of $0.0013 in batch 30 has drawn huge demand, and with projections pointing upward, those focused on investing in crypto see it as a key project for 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Real Growth for Those Investing in Crypto BlockDAG has moved beyond concepts to become a proven framework. It directly connects blockchain to payments, logistics, and microfinance. Built on a hybrid DAG and Proof-of-Work system, it can process up to 15,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization. This allows it to keep pace as demand grows worldwide. From the beginning, BlockDAG (BDAG) has targeted lasting value rather than hype. Already, more than 20,000 X-Series miners are active across 130+ countries. Alongside this, its X1 mobile app has attracted over 3 million users, confirming that adoption is spreading globally across both hardware and software fronts. The project’s strength lies in purpose as much as performance. Its low-code Smart Contract Builder makes it simple for startups and institutions to launch blockchain-based solutions. Ethereum developers can also join smoothly thanks to EVM compatibility, which removes barriers for those who want to expand or migrate.…

Why Investing in Crypto Starts With BlockDAG, XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:27
WHY
WHY$0.00000002274-17.30%
XRP
XRP$2.3342+2.03%
SUI
SUI$2.1567+1.83%
COM
COM$0.006248+0.83%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01327+2.39%
Crypto News

Learn the best crypto coin to buy in 2025. From payments to smart contracts, see how BlockDAG leads with nearly $420M raised and global adoption.

Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid have each created strong areas of focus, but in 2025, true staying power depends on real utility. Sui’s system of parallel execution enables speed, but it still lacks broad integration. XRP drives international transfers at scale but has yet to match modern smart contract platforms. Hyperliquid brings high-quality trading features but does not move beyond exchange-focused systems.

By contrast, BlockDAG centers its entire model on real-world applications rather than relying on theory. With nearly $420M raised and 26.5B BDAG coins sold, the traction is visible. Its crypto presale price of $0.0013 in batch 30 has drawn huge demand, and with projections pointing upward, those focused on investing in crypto see it as a key project for 2025.

1. BlockDAG: Real Growth for Those Investing in Crypto

BlockDAG has moved beyond concepts to become a proven framework. It directly connects blockchain to payments, logistics, and microfinance. Built on a hybrid DAG and Proof-of-Work system, it can process up to 15,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization. This allows it to keep pace as demand grows worldwide.

From the beginning, BlockDAG (BDAG) has targeted lasting value rather than hype. Already, more than 20,000 X-Series miners are active across 130+ countries. Alongside this, its X1 mobile app has attracted over 3 million users, confirming that adoption is spreading globally across both hardware and software fronts.

The project’s strength lies in purpose as much as performance. Its low-code Smart Contract Builder makes it simple for startups and institutions to launch blockchain-based solutions. Ethereum developers can also join smoothly thanks to EVM compatibility, which removes barriers for those who want to expand or migrate.

Its presale proves momentum is strong. With almost $420M raised and 26.5B coins distributed, BlockDAG is showing clear support. Currently available at $0.0013 in batch 30, with an expected rise to $0.05 at launch, it promises significant growth. For anyone serious about investing in crypto, BlockDAG offers both practical utility and financial upside.

2. XRP: Strong in Transfers, Weak in Flexibility

XRP has built a clear reputation for powering cross-border payments. Its link with companies such as SBI Remit shows it can deliver quick and affordable transfers across nations. For many enterprises, XRP serves as the backbone of digital remittances, proving that large-scale adoption is possible in the crypto world.

However, XRP also faces hurdles. Its smart contract abilities remain narrow, limiting developers who want to build beyond payment systems. Updates on the XRP Ledger often rely on central coordination, which reduces flexibility when compared to newer platforms.

In comparison, BlockDAG’s wider range of use cases in payments, logistics, and identity systems creates an advantage. Many people searching for the best crypto coin for the future now look toward projects offering scale and programmability, areas where XRP has yet to deliver fully.

3. Sui: Built for Speed but Lacking Reach

Sui has technical appeal, especially in areas needing instant confirmation. Its parallel transaction execution ensures high throughput, making it attractive for developers building real-time apps and blockchain-powered games.

Yet, Sui still faces challenges when it comes to wider adoption. It has little presence in payments, enterprise tools, or public sector infrastructure. Its limited smart contract support and weaker ties to broader developer ecosystems mean it struggles to move beyond niche circles.

While its technology shows strength, Sui remains focused on specific use cases rather than broad applications. Until it expands its scope, its impact outside developer groups will likely remain modest.

4. Hyperliquid: Trading Power Without Broader Tools

Hyperliquid has gained recognition with zero-fee perpetual futures and a trading engine designed for both speed and low slippage. This makes it appealing for those focused on active markets, as its value is directly tied to strong trading activity.

Still, its use case is narrow. There are no signs of expansion into areas like digital identity, decentralized finance, or cross-chain support. For builders or institutions looking for scalable blockchain tools, Hyperliquid offers little beyond exchange performance.

While it serves traders well, its limited scope means its relevance outside active markets stays restricted. Broader projects with infrastructure goals continue to attract those searching for long-term solutions.

Final Thoughts on Investing in Crypto

As 2025 unfolds, the market is looking less at speculation and more at functionality, adoption, and visible results. BlockDAG not only promises real-world utility, but it also shows it in practice.

With almost $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, 20K miners deployed in 130+ countries, and 3 million app users, BlockDAG has already built global reach. For anyone investing in crypto in 2025, it represents the most balanced choice of scale, affordability, and adoption.

Its presale price of $0.0013 is available for only a short period, yet its opportunities are just beginning. XRP, Sui, and Hyperliquid bring specific strengths, but BlockDAG combines proof, purpose, and adoption, standing out as the best crypto coin to buy this year.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-coins-for-investing-in-crypto-before-prices-jump-blockdag-sui-xrp-and-hyperliquid/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.489-0.97%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03424+2.20%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.31%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,656.34
$104,656.34$104,656.34

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,579.84
$3,579.84$3,579.84

+1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.87
$164.87$164.87

+1.43%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3342
$2.3342$2.3342

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17982
$0.17982$0.17982

+0.97%