ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Why Instant Crypto Payments Are Needed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Without specific regulation for blockchain payments, AI agents remain largely prototypes. In this context, John D’Agostino, head of institutional strategy at Coinbase, recently reiterated this during an appearance on CNBC, emphasizing how blockchain represents a “source of truth” capable of enabling machine-to-machine executions and real-time payments. According to public data from Chainalysis, updated in September 2025, on-chain activity and the use of stablecoins have grown significantly: for example, the monthly volume of EURC increased from about 47 million dollars in June 2024 to over 7.5 billion dollars in June 2025, indicating an acceleration of on-chain flows Chainalysis. Industry analysts also note that the regulatory push is real: in the 2023 BIS survey, 94% of the central banks surveyed stated they are exploring CBDC projects, a key indicator of the changing regulatory landscape BIS. The Point: Scalable AI and Blockchain as a Reliable Data Foundation During a segment of Squawk Box, D’Agostino described AI as a form of “infinitely scalable intelligence,” describing blockchain as the “source of truth” that ensures its operation. That said, the message is clear: if agents are to act on behalf of people, verifiable data and swift regulation are needed; otherwise, the system remains confined to prototype status, as is the case today for many cryptographic applications. Why Real-Time is the Critical Threshold Agents purchasing APIs, paying for microservices, or rebalancing positions must execute trades in milliseconds or a few seconds. In fact, with slow networks, bots risk arbitrage, slippage, and other operational issues. The lack of near-instant finality significantly limits the automation of mission-critical flows. Already Visible Use Cases DeFi Automation: bots executing strategies on smart contracts without the need for continuous supervision. M2M Payments: micro-payments between digital services, AI models, APIs, and storage systems. Supply chain and IoT: unlocking of assets or data upon reaching… The post Why Instant Crypto Payments Are Needed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Without specific regulation for blockchain payments, AI agents remain largely prototypes. In this context, John D’Agostino, head of institutional strategy at Coinbase, recently reiterated this during an appearance on CNBC, emphasizing how blockchain represents a “source of truth” capable of enabling machine-to-machine executions and real-time payments. According to public data from Chainalysis, updated in September 2025, on-chain activity and the use of stablecoins have grown significantly: for example, the monthly volume of EURC increased from about 47 million dollars in June 2024 to over 7.5 billion dollars in June 2025, indicating an acceleration of on-chain flows Chainalysis. Industry analysts also note that the regulatory push is real: in the 2023 BIS survey, 94% of the central banks surveyed stated they are exploring CBDC projects, a key indicator of the changing regulatory landscape BIS. The Point: Scalable AI and Blockchain as a Reliable Data Foundation During a segment of Squawk Box, D’Agostino described AI as a form of “infinitely scalable intelligence,” describing blockchain as the “source of truth” that ensures its operation. That said, the message is clear: if agents are to act on behalf of people, verifiable data and swift regulation are needed; otherwise, the system remains confined to prototype status, as is the case today for many cryptographic applications. Why Real-Time is the Critical Threshold Agents purchasing APIs, paying for microservices, or rebalancing positions must execute trades in milliseconds or a few seconds. In fact, with slow networks, bots risk arbitrage, slippage, and other operational issues. The lack of near-instant finality significantly limits the automation of mission-critical flows. Already Visible Use Cases DeFi Automation: bots executing strategies on smart contracts without the need for continuous supervision. M2M Payments: micro-payments between digital services, AI models, APIs, and storage systems. Supply chain and IoT: unlocking of assets or data upon reaching…

Why Instant Crypto Payments Are Needed

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 22:12
WHY
WHY$0.00000002274-17.30%
COM
COM$0.006248+0.83%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0644+0.67%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01301+1.56%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02106-3.48%

Without specific regulation for blockchain payments, AI agents remain largely prototypes.

In this context, John D’Agostino, head of institutional strategy at Coinbase, recently reiterated this during an appearance on CNBC, emphasizing how blockchain represents a “source of truth” capable of enabling machine-to-machine executions and real-time payments.

According to public data from Chainalysis, updated in September 2025, on-chain activity and the use of stablecoins have grown significantly: for example, the monthly volume of EURC increased from about 47 million dollars in June 2024 to over 7.5 billion dollars in June 2025, indicating an acceleration of on-chain flows Chainalysis.

Industry analysts also note that the regulatory push is real: in the 2023 BIS survey, 94% of the central banks surveyed stated they are exploring CBDC projects, a key indicator of the changing regulatory landscape BIS.

The Point: Scalable AI and Blockchain as a Reliable Data Foundation

During a segment of Squawk Box, D’Agostino described AI as a form of “infinitely scalable intelligence,” describing blockchain as the “source of truth” that ensures its operation.

That said, the message is clear: if agents are to act on behalf of people, verifiable data and swift regulation are needed; otherwise, the system remains confined to prototype status, as is the case today for many cryptographic applications.

Why Real-Time is the Critical Threshold

Agents purchasing APIs, paying for microservices, or rebalancing positions must execute trades in milliseconds or a few seconds.

In fact, with slow networks, bots risk arbitrage, slippage, and other operational issues. The lack of near-instant finality significantly limits the automation of mission-critical flows.

Already Visible Use Cases

  • DeFi Automation: bots executing strategies on smart contracts without the need for continuous supervision.
  • M2M Payments: micro-payments between digital services, AI models, APIs, and storage systems.
  • Supply chain and IoT: unlocking of assets or data upon reaching specific on-chain conditions.

Quick definitions: Smart contract is a program that automatically executes instructions on a blockchain when certain conditions are met. Instant settlement refers to a payment executed in a few seconds, with low risk of reversal.

Technical Comparison: Where We Stand on Latency and Costs

Performance varies significantly between networks and layers. It should be noted that the following values are indicative and may change based on congestion and protocol design (data updated as of October 2025):

In other words, truly autonomous agents require payment pipelines capable of finalizing transactions in a few seconds and with negligible costs.

In this direction, instant payment systems in the fiat world, such as FedNow, are also moving; however, the natively integrated programmability remains a strength of public networks.

Bitcoin in the architecture of agents: what really changes

In this context, D’Agostino avoids comparing Bitcoin with gold, instead highlighting its distinctive features: digitality, transferability, programmability, and the ability to build yield-oriented structures on higher levels.

In practice, Bitcoin can serve as both collateral and a unit of account for micro-payments, as well as a security anchor for second-layer protocols.

Market Factors to Watch

  • Parked liquidity: the assets held in U.S. money markets exceed 4 trillion dollars Investment Company Institute, a figure that could be compared to the potential flow of money into digital assets.
  • Rates and flows: in a context of declining yields, part of this liquidity might shift towards digital assets with an utility and an operational cash‑flow on‑chain, as a means to counter inflation and based on the policies of the Federal Reserve.
  • Institutional products: maturity in custody, compliance, and risk management is essential to accelerate the adoption of crypto systems.

Institutional Adoption: A Gradual Path

D’Agostino calls for caution: pension funds, endowments, and sovereign funds do not move “in waves.” In fact, entry into this ecosystem occurs through specific mandates and with well-defined risk/return criteria.

To achieve this, fast settlement infrastructures, high custodial standards, and products capable of demonstrating a measurable utility are needed.

Checklist to unlock agents in production

  • Instant transactions and rapid finality on L2 solutions, channels, or high-performance networks.
  • Standard of compliance (KYC/AML) with integrated auditability.
  • Mechanisms of security (limits, circuit breaker, policy-based controls) to manage autonomous actions.

Quick FAQ

Does AI-based automated trading already exist? Yes, bots and agents interact with protocols and exchange assets via smart contracts. However, scalability on a large scale depends on the ability to make fast, low-cost payments in a clear regulatory context.

Which networks are best suited for real-time? Solutions like Lightning channels and general-purpose rollups (L2) allow for reduced latency and fees. The final choice depends on factors such as costs, security, composability, and finality requirements.

Analysis: The Bottleneck is Not AI, It’s Regulation

AI is capable of making decisions in milliseconds. If a payment takes minutes or even hours, automation loses its competitive edge.

For this reason, Coinbase is focusing on the combination of AI + blockchain: verifiable data, programmable execution, and rapid settlement. Without these features, agents may appear as brilliant demos, but prove to be ineffective in production environments.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/01/ai-agents-and-bitcoin-why-instant-crypto-payments-are-needed/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.489-0.97%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03424+2.20%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.31%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,664.05
$104,664.05$104,664.05

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,579.91
$3,579.91$3,579.91

+1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.88
$164.88$164.88

+1.44%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3346
$2.3346$2.3346

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17980
$0.17980$0.17980

+0.96%