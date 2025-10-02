Wholesale Jumps 7%: Nike’s Comeback in Motion

ExchangeDEX+
It's been another testing quarter for the world's largest sportswear brand, but today's results showed signs of improvement.It's been another testing quarter for the world's largest sportswear brand, but today's results showed signs of improvement.

Di: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 22:08
Dubai, UAE – 02 October 2025 – It’s been another testing quarter for the world’s largest sportswear brand, but today’s results showed signs of improvement. Crucially, investors were provided with some long-awaited signals that the turnaround plan laid by Elliott Hill, Nike’s two-time CEO, is starting to gain traction.

Josh Gilbert Market Analyst At EtoroJosh Gilbert Market Analyst At Etoro

Sales rose 1% and inventories fell 2%, North America and EMEA were standout performers, while wholesale revenue surged 7% against expectations for a decline, a clear sign that rebuilding relationships with retailers is paying off and that it can still win in its biggest markets when it gets the formula right, said Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro.

The shift in focus back to performance sports like running and basketball is beginning to bear fruit, with Nike’s running franchises seeing sales growth above 20% this quarter. However, China continues to be a major weak spot, and a comeback in the region will take time and money. The recently launched NikeSkims line offers a new growth driver, but the Kim Kardashian brand collaboration is still in its infancy. These are all key areas for Nike to drive profitability and grow market share once again over the next few years.

Tariffs are now set to cost Nike around USD$1.5 billion this year alone, adding more pressure to margins. Hill’s strategy is moving the business in the right direction, but the company has been clear that the turnaround won’t be a straight line.

The key takeaway here is that Nike is beginning to find its stride again, but the recovery is far from complete. Execution will be critical over the next few quarters. Hill still has a tough balancing act of clearing stock, reigniting consumer excitement, and defending market share against fast-growing competitors like On and Hoka. For investors, Nike’s unmatched brand equity provides a strong foundation, but this turnaround is a marathon, not a sprint.

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 38 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

This article was originally published as Wholesale Jumps 7%: Nike’s Comeback in Motion on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

