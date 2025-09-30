ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The hunt for the next meme coin eruption is heating up as Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums debate which names can deliver life-changing gains. Three standouts dominate the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a true dogecoin challenger on presale momentum and a utility-first edge, while PENGU coin and pump coin PUMP are building traction but are viewed as longer arcs that may peak closer to 2027. Pepeto: A 2025 Dogecoin Challenger In The Making Pepeto is not another meme passenger riding culture waves. With over $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the kind of low entry point investors crave. Beyond hype, the team has shown the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero fee platform slated to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026, a level of progress that sets Pepeto apart before launch. Holders can stake at 225% APY, compounding positions long before listings arrive. Sharing the 420 trillion max supply with pepe, Pepeto advances the meme’s story, framing P-E-P-E as the past and claiming T for Technology and O for Opportunity as its future. That twist is why many call it “the version pepe could have been.” Some analysts argue that if Pepeto climbs to pepe pricing near $0.00001094, early presale entries could see staggering multiples. Layer in staking and the upside case gets even stronger for those chasing the best crypto to buy now. PENGU: From NFT Culture To A Market Contender PENGU coin began as an NFT phenomenon and has grown into a meme token with a $2.3 billion market cap near $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it added 20% over the past week, keeping interest alive across social channels. To deliver 15,000%, though, PENGU would need… The post Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The hunt for the next meme coin eruption is heating up as Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums debate which names can deliver life-changing gains. Three standouts dominate the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a true dogecoin challenger on presale momentum and a utility-first edge, while PENGU coin and pump coin PUMP are building traction but are viewed as longer arcs that may peak closer to 2027. Pepeto: A 2025 Dogecoin Challenger In The Making Pepeto is not another meme passenger riding culture waves. With over $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the kind of low entry point investors crave. Beyond hype, the team has shown the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero fee platform slated to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026, a level of progress that sets Pepeto apart before launch. Holders can stake at 225% APY, compounding positions long before listings arrive. Sharing the 420 trillion max supply with pepe, Pepeto advances the meme’s story, framing P-E-P-E as the past and claiming T for Technology and O for Opportunity as its future. That twist is why many call it “the version pepe could have been.” Some analysts argue that if Pepeto climbs to pepe pricing near $0.00001094, early presale entries could see staggering multiples. Layer in staking and the upside case gets even stronger for those chasing the best crypto to buy now. PENGU: From NFT Culture To A Market Contender PENGU coin began as an NFT phenomenon and has grown into a meme token with a $2.3 billion market cap near $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it added 20% over the past week, keeping interest alive across social channels. To deliver 15,000%, though, PENGU would need…

Which Meme Coin Will Deliver 15,000% Explosion, Next Cycle

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:23
Memecoin
MEME$0.001655+1.47%
COM
COM$0.006258+1.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00002702+1.00%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
Edge
EDGE$0.25177+2.37%

SPONSORED POST*

The hunt for the next meme coin eruption is heating up as Telegram groups, X spaces, and trading forums debate which names can deliver life-changing gains. Three standouts dominate the chatter. Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a true dogecoin challenger on presale momentum and a utility-first edge, while PENGU coin and pump coin PUMP are building traction but are viewed as longer arcs that may peak closer to 2027.

Pepeto: A 2025 Dogecoin Challenger In The Making

Pepeto is not another meme passenger riding culture waves. With over $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of $0.000000155, it offers the kind of low entry point investors crave. Beyond hype, the team has shown the PepetoSwap demo exchange, a zero fee platform slated to list the next wave of meme coins in 2026, a level of progress that sets Pepeto apart before launch.

Holders can stake at 225% APY, compounding positions long before listings arrive. Sharing the 420 trillion max supply with pepe, Pepeto advances the meme’s story, framing P-E-P-E as the past and claiming T for Technology and O for Opportunity as its future. That twist is why many call it “the version pepe could have been.”

Some analysts argue that if Pepeto climbs to pepe pricing near $0.00001094, early presale entries could see staggering multiples. Layer in staking and the upside case gets even stronger for those chasing the best crypto to buy now.

PENGU: From NFT Culture To A Market Contender

PENGU coin began as an NFT phenomenon and has grown into a meme token with a $2.3 billion market cap near $0.036. With almost 63 billion tokens in circulation and steady community growth, it added 20% over the past week, keeping interest alive across social channels.

To deliver 15,000%, though, PENGU would need to leap beyond $5, a tall order even with an NFT-driven brand. By contrast, Pepeto’s fraction-of-a-cent entry leaves far more room for exponential multiples, which is why comparisons to Shiba Inu’s breakout run surface again and again.

Pump Coin: Solana’s Meme Launchpad Play

pump coin PUMP, the token behind Pump.fun, has become the go-to launch hub for Solana memes. It trades near $0.006 with a circulating supply around 354 billion and helped fuel countless launches, even seeing $600 million raised in minutes earlier this year, a marker of relentless demand.

Yet while PUMP concentrates Solana’s meme energy, Pepeto fuses both infrastructure and narrative. With a much lower presale entry than PUMP and a live demo exchange already circulating, Pepeto’s traction is attracting retail traders and early whales hunting the next x100 style move.

Price Prediction: How Pepeto Could Deliver 15,000% Gains

At today’s presale price of $0.000000155, a $10,000 allocation in Pepeto secures about 64.5 billion tokens. If Pepeto follows the path of other leaders, the upside math turns serious very quickly.

ScenarioTarget PriceValue of $10,000 Investment
Pepeto reaches Pepe’s price ($0.000009701)$627,0006,170%
Pepeto climbs halfway to Dogecoin’s price ($0.1207)$7.79M77,900%
Pepeto matches Dogecoin’s price ($0.2414)$15.58M155,800%

• Reaching pepe’s current price implies 61x (+6,170%), with the same 420T max supply.

• Half of Dogecoin’s price implies 779x (+77,900%).

• Matching Dogecoin’s price implies 1,558x (+155,800%).

Even in the conservative lane, Pepeto only tagging pepe’s level turns $10,000 into more than $600,000. Paired with 225% staking, early holders multiply tokens ahead of listings, which makes the 15,000% headline target feel realistic in this cycle.

By Year-End: Final Thoughts On The Three

Meme coins stay speculative, but the upside remains massive. PENGU coin and pump coin may see their sharpest legs by 2027 as ecosystems expand, while Pepeto stands out right now. With presale funds already over $6.8 million, staking at 225% APY, and a brand story tied to pepe’s origins, Pepeto is drawing the kind of attention that once chased SHIB.

If Pepeto moves from $0.000000155 toward pepe’s trading range, early entries could be staring at once-in-a-cycle gains. The question is on every screen: will Pepeto be the next dogecoin challenger to lead? Early believers and steady stackers will answer that. For details, the Pepeto website hosts all presale info, and the community is active on Telegram and X.

Act, Buy, And Stake Before Listings

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at $0.000000155 during presale

Stake for 225% APY and hold as growth compounds

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io . As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds.

For more information about PEPETO:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/30/pepeto-vs-pengu-coin-pump-coin/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.489-0.97%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03424+2.20%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.31%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,696.51
$104,696.51$104,696.51

+0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,581.91
$3,581.91$3,581.91

+1.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.11
$165.11$165.11

+1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3362
$2.3362$2.3362

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18001
$0.18001$0.18001

+1.08%