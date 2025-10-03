ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
Cardano’s ADA has long been a favorite among retail traders, but its repeated failure to break the $2 mark has left many investors frustrated. The patience that holders once had is thinning as momentum lags and opportunities in the wider market expand. While crypto prices today show a mixture of resilience and weakness across the [...] The post What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender appeared first on Blockonomi.Cardano’s ADA has long been a favorite among retail traders, but its repeated failure to break the $2 mark has left many investors frustrated. The patience that holders once had is thinning as momentum lags and opportunities in the wider market expand. While crypto prices today show a mixture of resilience and weakness across the [...] The post What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender appeared first on Blockonomi.

What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender

Di: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 21:50
Nowchain
NOW$0.00211+2.92%
Cardano
ADA$0.5807+2.76%

Cardano’s ADA has long been a favorite among retail traders, but its repeated failure to break the $2 mark has left many investors frustrated. The patience that holders once had is thinning as momentum lags and opportunities in the wider market expand. While crypto prices today show a mixture of resilience and weakness across the majors, experts are beginning to look past ADA’s stalled movement and highlight new contenders that combine affordability with strong fundamentals. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention in presale as the penny-priced project that experts expect will deliver outsized returns once launched.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being built as a scalable DeFi hub anchored on Layer-2 for speed and efficiency. Its architecture will deliver both peer-to-contract lending, where liquidity pools serve borrowers with transparent rules, and peer-to-peer lending, where higher-risk tokens can still find markets without compromising the protocol’s stability. Beyond lending, the platform introduces a buyback-driven staking model where revenue will funnel into open-market repurchases of MUTM, redistributing tokens as rewards to those staking mtTokens.

In addition, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to issue a decentralized stablecoin that will always be overcollateralized, minted against deposits, and burned on repayment, ensuring long-term demand is tied to real platform activity. By layering these utilities on a cost-efficient Layer-2 foundation, the project positions itself for mass adoption that legacy Layer-1s have struggled to achieve.

ADA’s Stagnation Opens the Door for Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

The problem facing ADA holders is not that Cardano lacks credibility, but that it struggles to deliver price acceleration fast enough for retail investors. Trading around $0.40 and still waiting for another push toward $2, ADA requires nearly a 5× gain just to revisit previous highs. While that return looks appealing on paper, it falls short of what emerging presale projects can offer at a fraction of the cost. This is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a new narrative.

The presale for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in Phase 6, with each MUTM priced at $0.035. More than $16.7 million has already been raised, with over 16,750 holders joining and 55% of the current tranche sold. The urgency for investors is clear: the next phase will lift the token price to $0.040, a 15% increase that rewards early positioning. With a CertiK audit already completed, the presale has been structured with transparency and credibility, giving traders a clear reason to shift attention from ADA’s sluggish climb to a token showing both momentum and innovation.

Investors are not only watching presale progress but also the product roadmap. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing for a beta launch at listing, allowing immediate utility from day one. Combined with Layer-2 cost reduction, stablecoin issuance, and buy-and-distribute staking rewards, this gives the project multiple demand pullers that feed directly into token appreciation. For those wondering why is crypto down during bouts of volatility, projects like MUTM offer reassurance since their growth is linked to protocol activity rather than sentiment alone.

Stronger ROI Potential Than ADA

The investment math paints an even clearer picture. A $1,000 allocation at the Phase 6 price secures 28,600 MUTM. When the token reaches $1, that portfolio will be valued at $28,600, and if the price advances to $2, the same stake will expand to $57,150 in value. Compare this with ADA’s trajectory: at $0.40, a $1,000 investment buys 2,500 ADA. Even at a return to $2, the portfolio would only be valued at $5,000. The scale of difference highlights why experts are calling Mutuum Finance (MUTM) the better $0.035 contender.

Features like Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s ROI dashboard and Top 50 leaderboard also enhance investor engagement. These tools will allow participants to see live returns and rankings, creating transparency and fostering competition among the community. Such interactive incentives go far beyond passive holding and position MUTM as a project built to engage and reward its users continuously.

The discussion about what crypto to buy now is evolving, especially as investors weigh crypto ETF approvals against the sluggish growth of older coins like ADA. While Cardano (ADA) waits for another chance to climb toward $2, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the presale gem that merges affordability, innovation, and momentum.

With its dual lending system, buy-and-distribute staking model, decentralized stablecoin, and Layer-2 scalability, the project is offering utilities that can directly translate into long-term token demand. At just $0.035 and preparing for a price lift to $0.040, MUTM is proving to be the contender racing ahead of ADA in terms of percentage returns. For retail investors seeking more than slow climbs, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making the case as the true $0.035 challenger to watch.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

The post What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.489-0.97%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03424+2.20%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.31%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,770.59
$104,770.59$104,770.59

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,584.51
$3,584.51$3,584.51

+1.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.33
$165.33$165.33

+1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3392
$2.3392$2.3392

+1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18006
$0.18006$0.18006

+1.11%