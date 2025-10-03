What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender

Cardano’s ADA has long been a favorite among retail traders, but its repeated failure to break the $2 mark has left many investors frustrated. The patience that holders once had is thinning as momentum lags and opportunities in the wider market expand. While crypto prices today show a mixture of resilience and weakness across the majors, experts are beginning to look past ADA’s stalled movement and highlight new contenders that combine affordability with strong fundamentals. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention in presale as the penny-priced project that experts expect will deliver outsized returns once launched.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being built as a scalable DeFi hub anchored on Layer-2 for speed and efficiency. Its architecture will deliver both peer-to-contract lending, where liquidity pools serve borrowers with transparent rules, and peer-to-peer lending, where higher-risk tokens can still find markets without compromising the protocol’s stability. Beyond lending, the platform introduces a buyback-driven staking model where revenue will funnel into open-market repurchases of MUTM, redistributing tokens as rewards to those staking mtTokens.

In addition, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to issue a decentralized stablecoin that will always be overcollateralized, minted against deposits, and burned on repayment, ensuring long-term demand is tied to real platform activity. By layering these utilities on a cost-efficient Layer-2 foundation, the project positions itself for mass adoption that legacy Layer-1s have struggled to achieve.

ADA’s Stagnation Opens the Door for Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

The problem facing ADA holders is not that Cardano lacks credibility, but that it struggles to deliver price acceleration fast enough for retail investors. Trading around $0.40 and still waiting for another push toward $2, ADA requires nearly a 5× gain just to revisit previous highs. While that return looks appealing on paper, it falls short of what emerging presale projects can offer at a fraction of the cost. This is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a new narrative.

The presale for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in Phase 6, with each MUTM priced at $0.035. More than $16.7 million has already been raised, with over 16,750 holders joining and 55% of the current tranche sold. The urgency for investors is clear: the next phase will lift the token price to $0.040, a 15% increase that rewards early positioning. With a CertiK audit already completed, the presale has been structured with transparency and credibility, giving traders a clear reason to shift attention from ADA’s sluggish climb to a token showing both momentum and innovation.

Investors are not only watching presale progress but also the product roadmap. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing for a beta launch at listing, allowing immediate utility from day one. Combined with Layer-2 cost reduction, stablecoin issuance, and buy-and-distribute staking rewards, this gives the project multiple demand pullers that feed directly into token appreciation. For those wondering why is crypto down during bouts of volatility, projects like MUTM offer reassurance since their growth is linked to protocol activity rather than sentiment alone.

Stronger ROI Potential Than ADA

The investment math paints an even clearer picture. A $1,000 allocation at the Phase 6 price secures 28,600 MUTM. When the token reaches $1, that portfolio will be valued at $28,600, and if the price advances to $2, the same stake will expand to $57,150 in value. Compare this with ADA’s trajectory: at $0.40, a $1,000 investment buys 2,500 ADA. Even at a return to $2, the portfolio would only be valued at $5,000. The scale of difference highlights why experts are calling Mutuum Finance (MUTM) the better $0.035 contender.

Features like Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s ROI dashboard and Top 50 leaderboard also enhance investor engagement. These tools will allow participants to see live returns and rankings, creating transparency and fostering competition among the community. Such interactive incentives go far beyond passive holding and position MUTM as a project built to engage and reward its users continuously.

The discussion about what crypto to buy now is evolving, especially as investors weigh crypto ETF approvals against the sluggish growth of older coins like ADA. While Cardano (ADA) waits for another chance to climb toward $2, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the presale gem that merges affordability, innovation, and momentum.

With its dual lending system, buy-and-distribute staking model, decentralized stablecoin, and Layer-2 scalability, the project is offering utilities that can directly translate into long-term token demand. At just $0.035 and preparing for a price lift to $0.040, MUTM is proving to be the contender racing ahead of ADA in terms of percentage returns. For retail investors seeking more than slow climbs, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making the case as the true $0.035 challenger to watch.

The post What Crypto to Buy Now After ADA’s Failure To Break $2, Experts Point to a $0.035 Contender appeared first on Blockonomi.