‘We’re Going To Be A Lot Better Team Than Last Year’

San Jose Sharks rookie Michael Misa is confident the team will be better this season than they were last year. The Sharks finished as the worst team in the NHL last season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks’ Michael Misa is one of the most highly-regarded prospects entering the NHL in years.

The 18-year-old Ontario native is the definition of a playmaker, drawing comparisons to John Tavares, a fellow OHL alum who was also granted exceptional player status at a young age (age 14). Misa followed a similar path, earning exceptional player status at the age of 15, becoming just the eighth player to do so.

Misa shattered Tavares’ OHL record of 1.18 points per game, averaging 1.24 points per game and winning the OHL Rookie of the Year award in the process.

It’s no surprise that Misa has drawn comparisons beyond Tavares and has mentioned the best playmakers of this generation in Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid as influences growing up. McDavid also played in the OHL and is represented by the same sports agency as Misa in Wasserman, which was ranked the No. 2 sports agency by Forbes.

The Sharks selected the babyfaced Misa with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. The hope is that him and Macklin Celebrini – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft – will lead the Sharks back to prominence. San Jose finished with the worst record with the worst goal differential in the NHL last season.

They haven’t made it to the playoffs since the 2018-19 season.

Misa technically has to make the roster first – he’s been playing at centre during training camp and the preseason – but is looking to obviously change the fortunes of the franchise once he officially makes his debut.

“If I make the team, I want to do the best I can to try and help the team win every game,” says Misa in a one-on-one interview. “In terms of from an individual standpoint, just trying to get comfortable, obviously score some goals. It should be an exciting year. I’m looking forward to trying to make the team and help them out.”

Misa has played in two preseason games thus far and is looking to record his first point. The playmaking forward had one shot in his preseason debut against the Las Vegas Golden Knights before recording three total shots in his second matchup against Vegas.

He also had 26 total face-offs in the first two games as he looks to continue to make the roster as a centre – his natural position. Misa had played the past two years as a wing in the OHL.

He’s currently working as the second-line centre behind last year’s top rookie, Celebrini.

“It’s good,” says Misa. “It’s definitely a learning experience. My first two preseason games, I thought I’ve been playing well, I’ve had some good looks. Obviously, I haven’t converted anything yet, but as the centre, you got to be reliable in the defensive zone. It’s easy to be reliable and then go play offense. It’s definitely something that I’m going to have to continue to work on. I think I’ve been doing a pretty good job of it so far. So it’s been good.”

One of the major differences in his early action in the NHL that he’s noticed is the speed of the game. He also notices that everyone is “stronger” in the NHL. Misa is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He’ll undoubtedly continue to grow into that frame as he continues to get older in the league.

“It’s just a lot faster,” says Misa. “Everyone’s lot stronger, so you got to make plays quicker. I think I’ve had a number of good chances. I know the converting will come, but, that’s definitely the biggest thing is probably just the speed and physicality.”

Misa mentions “strength and conditioning” at the top of his list when it comes to the biggest adjustments in the NHL. He’s already sought the advice of multiple veterans on the team and says they’ve all been helpful in his early transition to the pro’s.

Although the Sharks are comprised of plenty of young players such as Misa and Celebrini, they also have an infusion of proven veterans in Jeff Skinner, Tyler Toffoli and John Klingberg. The Sharks have the second-youngest roster in the league at an average age of 26.9 years.

Misa says the biggest advice Celebrini has given him so far – he’s one year his elder – is the strength and conditioning aspect.

“Just the biggest thing for me will just be the strength and conditioning,” says Misa. “A lot of people don’t realize how big conditioning is. Just like getting up and down the ice, making plays when you’re tired and stuff. It goes a long way at that level. It was great to hear that stuff from him.”

The Sharks won’t have high expectations as a team this season. When combining their youth with their lack of success in recent seasons, it’s hard to envision San Jose threatening for a playoff spot – although crazier things have happened. The Athletic projects the Sharks to finish with the second-worst record in the NHL at roughly 73 points.

The expectations for Misa will be high, but it won’t be for the team. Despite that, the 18-year-old says the Sharks are going to “surprise” some people this season. He says that the Sharks will be better than they were last season.

“I think we’re going to be a lot better team than last year,” says Misa. “Maclin (Celebrini), he’s a special player. It’s fun to watch him out there and try and learn stuff off his game. But I think overall, we’re going to surprise some people and be better than last year.”