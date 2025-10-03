Walmart’s OnePay Allegedly Set to Launch Crypto Services

Key Points: Walmart’s fintech unit, OnePay, may enter the crypto market.

The service could support Bitcoin and Ethereum.

No official confirmation from Walmart or its partners yet.

According to reports, Walmart’s fintech firm, OnePay, is planning to introduce cryptocurrency trading and custody services via its app in 2023, utilizing Zerohash’s technology.

This unverified move could significantly expand digital asset accessibility to U.S. retail consumers, although no official sources have confirmed the planned cryptocurrency service integration.

Walmart’s Alleged Crypto Ambitions Supported by Bitcoin and Ethereum

OnePay, a Walmart fintech unit, is allegedly venturing into cryptocurrency trading and custody services for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The partnership with fintech startup Zerohash for technology support adds sophistication to the project. CNBC sources suggest the service will integrate into OnePay’s mobile app.

Such a movement would expand cryptocurrency accessibility for retail consumers and potentially elevate digital currencies’ status in mainstream finance. However, neither Walmart nor its partners have openly confirmed such plans.

In the market, reactions remain subdued due to the lack of official confirmation. Without statements from influential figures or regulators, this development is perceived skeptically by industry stakeholders.

Crypto Market Context and Potential Regulatory Barriers

Did you know? The retail sector’s previous explorations into crypto have often focused on internal blockchain applications rather than direct consumer offerings, setting a modest precedent for Walmart’s potential crypto service launch.

Bitcoin currently trades at $120,406.11 with a market cap of $2.40 trillion, reflecting a 1.40% daily increase, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume stands at $73.98 billion, and its market dominance is 58.07%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:25 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Crypto analysts highlight regulatory complexities that may hinder Walmart’s potential entry into crypto markets. The lack of official evidence suggests these reports are speculative, and the true direction of OnePay’s services remains to be confirmed.