Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin & Ether in Superapp Push

TLDR

OnePay to Launch Bitcoin & Ether Trading, Pushing U.S. Superapp Ambitions

Walmart’s OnePay Adds Crypto as It Races to Lead the U.S. Finance Superapp Race

Bitcoin and Ether Are Coming to OnePay—Walmart’s Big Bet on Digital Finance

OnePay Integrates Crypto with Bitcoin, Ether as U.S. Superapp Wars Heat Up

OnePay to Support Bitcoin & Ether in 2025, Reinventing Mobile Banking in the U.S.

OnePay, a digital finance platform majority-owned by Walmart, is preparing to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody features. The firm plans to integrate support for Bitcoin and Ether later this year through a partnership with crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash. This move positions OnePay closer to its ambition of becoming a leading U.S. financial superapp.

OnePay’s expansion into digital assets marks a significant milestone in its service roadmap. The app already offers users high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, peer-to-peer payments, loans, and mobile plans. The addition of crypto will further broaden its financial toolkit as competition in the U.S. superapp space intensifies.

The timing aligns with growing mainstream support for crypto integration in consumer finance platforms. As traditional banks enter the space, OnePay aims to maintain its competitive edge by staying ahead in functionality and user experience.

Bitcoin Integration to Boost OnePay’s Utility

OnePay will soon enable users to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin directly in its mobile application. This feature will likely include options to convert Bitcoin to U.S. dollars for purchases or to pay card balances. By leveraging Zerohash’s backend services, OnePay avoids direct regulatory hurdles while gaining immediate crypto infrastructure.

Bitcoin trading has already become standard in rival apps like PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. Including it in OnePay’s platform will close a key feature gap and support user retention. As OnePay scales, Bitcoin functionality may also be integrated with its in-store and online checkout systems.

Given Walmart’s weekly access to over 150 million U.S. shoppers, the rollout could drive significant crypto engagement. OnePay’s deep retail ecosystem positions it to offer seamless crypto-to-cash conversion within Walmart stores. This direct retail utility could set it apart from pure fintech competitors.

Ether Support Strengthens Digital Finance Offering

Ether will also become available in the OnePay app. Ether’s inclusion reflects growing demand for broader digital asset access beyond Bitcoin. The platform could eventually allow users to interact with Ethereum-based features like staking or smart contracts.

Including Ether aligns with OnePay’s broader strategy to offer diversified and future-ready financial products. This may appeal to younger, tech-savvy users seeking more than basic cryptocurrency access. With peer apps already supporting Ether, OnePay ensures it meets current fintech standards.

Zerohash’s infrastructure will handle custody and transaction processing, ensuring regulatory compliance and security. This partnership enables OnePay to scale quickly without incurring the costs of building in-house crypto capabilities. It also opens the door for potential future expansions into additional cryptocurrencies or blockchain-based services.

OnePay Accelerates Superapp Ambitions

Founded in 2021 by Walmart and Ribbit Capital, OnePay has rapidly grown its financial product offerings. It now ranks fifth in Apple’s App Store for free finance apps, ahead of established firms like JPMorgan Chase and Robinhood. This growth highlights strong user adoption even before the crypto rollout.

The app’s integration into Walmart’s physical and online infrastructure gives it a unique distribution advantage. Unlike standalone fintechs, OnePay reaches millions of users through retail checkouts and digital commerce. However, its structure as a separate entity allows it to target users beyond Walmart’s customer base.

The post Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin & Ether in Superapp Push appeared first on CoinCentral.