ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Vitalik Buterin calls Peter Thiel “not a cypherpunk” due to their opposing views on surveillance and privacy. Buterin backs Ethereum’s gradual ossification but warns against elite influence on the blockchain. Thiel’s support for surveillance clashes with crypto’s focus on decentralization and privacy. Buterin pushes for wider decentralization within Ethereum and warns against narrowing leadership. [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Slams Peter Thiel’s Anti-Cypherpunk Beliefs at Token2049 appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Vitalik Buterin calls Peter Thiel “not a cypherpunk” due to their opposing views on surveillance and privacy. Buterin backs Ethereum’s gradual ossification but warns against elite influence on the blockchain. Thiel’s support for surveillance clashes with crypto’s focus on decentralization and privacy. Buterin pushes for wider decentralization within Ethereum and warns against narrowing leadership. [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Slams Peter Thiel’s Anti-Cypherpunk Beliefs at Token2049 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Vitalik Buterin Slams Peter Thiel’s Anti-Cypherpunk Beliefs at Token2049

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/03 22:32
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007659-1.92%

TLDR

  • Vitalik Buterin calls Peter Thiel “not a cypherpunk” due to their opposing views on surveillance and privacy.

  • Buterin backs Ethereum’s gradual ossification but warns against elite influence on the blockchain.

  • Thiel’s support for surveillance clashes with crypto’s focus on decentralization and privacy.

  • Buterin pushes for wider decentralization within Ethereum and warns against narrowing leadership.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently took a jab at billionaire investor Peter Thiel, calling him “not a cypherpunk.” Buterin’s remarks came in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and were aimed at exposing the differences between Thiel’s political philosophy and the core principles that underpin crypto. Buterin shared a passage from Thiel’s 2007 essay, “The Straussian Moment,” where Thiel expresses strong support for surveillance and centralized power structures—views that directly conflict with the values of decentralization and privacy championed by the cypherpunk movement.

The essay draws heavily on the philosophy of Leo Strauss, advocating for secrecy, intelligence operations, and centralized global power. Thiel’s stance on these issues stands in stark contrast to the ideals of cypherpunks, who fought for privacy, free access to information, and the decentralization of power. Crypto, which was born out of the cypherpunk movement, embodies these ideals—values that Buterin defended in his critique of Thiel.

Peter Thiel Straussian Ideals vs. Cypherpunk Values

Peter Thiel’s long-standing admiration for Leo Strauss’ political theories has influenced his views on governance and surveillance. Thiel has openly expressed skepticism of democracy and his support for intelligence services as essential to maintaining societal order.

In his essay, he proposed that a global “pax Americana” could be achieved through intelligence coordination among the world’s governments, a perspective that advocates for greater surveillance to protect society.

However, these views directly contradict the cypherpunk ideology, which values privacy, decentralization, and the protection of individual freedoms. For Thiel, surveillance and secrecy are tools to ensure societal stability, whereas the cypherpunk ethos seeks to empower individuals through decentralized, transparent systems. Buterin’s response is rooted in this fundamental clash: while Thiel’s influence is felt within the crypto space through investments in Ethereum-related firms, his philosophy remains at odds with the foundational principles of the blockchain movement.

Ethereum’s Ossification and the Need for Decentralization

Following his critique of Thiel, Buterin also addressed concerns within the Ethereum community about potential centralization. Some community members suggested that Ethereum should “ossify”—a concept meaning that the protocol should stop evolving after reaching a certain level of maturity to avoid centralization.

Buterin expressed support for gradual ossification, emphasizing that Ethereum should be cautious about making large changes once short-term scaling issues are resolved.

However, Buterin disagreed with the idea of narrowing Ethereum’s leadership or restricting core research and development. He argued that the solution is to expand and balance the leadership of Ethereum’s development team to ensure it remains decentralized and resilient to elite influence. His response reinforces his commitment to keeping Ethereum decentralized and open to wider contributions, without allowing a small group to control its future.

Thiel’s Role in Ethereum and the Debate Over Centralization

Peter Thiel, despite his contrasting views, holds significant influence within the Ethereum ecosystem through investments in Ethereum-related firms. He has a 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and a 7.5% stake in ETHZilla, two major treasury firms involved with Ethereum. While Buterin’s critique of Thiel’s philosophy reflects ideological differences, Thiel’s financial involvement in the Ethereum ecosystem raises concerns about centralization and the influence of large players on the network’s future.

This tension highlights a critical issue within Ethereum and the broader blockchain space: how to balance the involvement of powerful figures while preserving the decentralized ethos that crypto was built upon. Buterin’s warning about elite influence within Ethereum and his push for broader decentralization are calls to protect the network from becoming too centralized, ensuring that the blockchain remains true to its roots.

The post Vitalik Buterin Slams Peter Thiel’s Anti-Cypherpunk Beliefs at Token2049 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS launches KRW1, a won-backed stablecoin with strong institutional backing. Avalanche blockchain powers KRW1, ensuring high performance and security. KRW1 aims for diverse use cases in payments and remittances. BDACS has officially launched KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the South Korean won, after completing a proof of concept (PoC) that validated its technical infrastructure. This launch is a big move towards BDACS the company has incorporated fiat deposits and issuing of stablecoins as well as blockchain verification into an ever functioning and operational ecosystem. KRW1 will become an important participant in the market of digital assets, where the priority will be compliance with the regulation, openness, and scalability. The stablecoin is fully backed by South Korean won kept in escrow at the Woori Bank, which is the key participant in this project. It also allows for the verification of reserves in real time by means of an integrated banking API, which supports the stability and reliability of KRW1. This is what makes BDACS a unique solution to the problem of breaking the barrier between the old financial system and the digital economy due to its integration of conventional banking and blockchain technology. Also Read: Bitcoin’s Next Move Depends on $115,440: Here’s What Happens Next! Leveraging Avalanche Blockchain for Enhanced Security and Scalability For its blockchain infrastructure, BDACS has chosen the Avalanche network, which is known for its high-performance capabilities and security. Avalanche’s speed and reliability make it an ideal choice for supporting KRW1’s stablecoin operations, ensuring that they can scale effectively while maintaining the highest levels of security. The collaboration between BDACS and Avalanche underscores the company’s belief in utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide a safe and scalable solution to the digital asset exchange. Looking ahead, BDACS envisions KRW1 as a versatile stablecoin that can be used for various purposes, including remittances, payments, investments, and deposits. The company also intends to incorporate the use case of KRW1 into the public sector, as the company will be able to provide low-cost payment options in emergency relief disbursements and other basic services. This growth will assist in decreasing transaction charges and increasing accessibility to digital financial solutions. BDACS aims to make KRW1 a key component of South Korea’s burgeoning digital economy by making strategic commitments with Woori Bank and using the latest blockchain technology. The company is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of stablecoins in the region. Also Read: Top Investor Issues Advance Warning to XRP Holders – Beware of this Risk The post BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06855+3.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02432+3.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.06248+0.38%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:39
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.828+0.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005035-5.76%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Analyst Explains Why It’s A Fantasy

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,600.00
$104,600.00$104,600.00

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,581.52
$3,581.52$3,581.52

+1.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.94
$164.94$164.94

+1.48%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3358
$2.3358$2.3358

+0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17988
$0.17988$0.17988

+1.01%