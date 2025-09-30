Vitalik Buterin sells two memecoins, could this spark an XYZVerse mania?

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Vitalik Buterin sells memecoins for $114k, sparking speculation on XYZVerse’s next big move.

Vitalik Buterin’s recent sale of two memecoins has caught the attention of traders, as the move brought in $114,700. This unexpected action has led many to wonder if it will fuel a new rush for XYZVerse. Market watchers are eager to see if this event sets off the next big trend.

Unexpected shift in forces among memecoins

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has once again shaken the memecoin market with a decisive move. On September 28, 2025, Buterin sold 150 billion PUPPIES tokens for 28.58 ETH — about $114,000 — and converted another 1 billion ERC20 tokens into USDC worth $13,900. The aftermath was swift: ERC20 plummeted 70% in value, echoing the dramatic market swings seen with SHIB back in 2021.

Buterin’s actions have reignited debate about the fragility and opportunity within meme-based assets. If one high-profile transaction can spark such turbulence, could it also pave the way for the next mania, potentially positioning XYZVerse as the next breakout?

XYZVerse targets the G.O.A.T. status

Vitalik Buterin’s recent sales highlight how sensitive memecoins remain to individual moves and market sentiment. At the same time, they remind investors that volatility often creates space for new narratives to emerge. One of the projects positioning itself within this dynamic is XYZVerse (XYZ), a memecoin that brings together two powerful forces: sports culture and crypto investing.

The idea behind XYZVerse is simple but distinct. Instead of being just another short-lived meme project, it taps into the energy of football, basketball, MMA, and esports communities. The team frames this through its “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) vision, aiming to build a token that resonates not only as an investment but also as a cultural marker for sports enthusiasts in web3.

Where many memecoins rely purely on hype cycles, XYZVerse is presenting a roadmap and narrative that suggests an attempt at longer-term growth. Whether it can deliver on this is still an open question, but the framing sets it apart from purely speculative tokens.

Presale momentum

At the moment, XYZVerse is still in its presale stage. Early pricing reflects the typical memecoin trajectory, starting very low and increasing gradually toward a listing target.

Initial Price: $0.0001

Current Stage: $0.0055

Next Stage: $0.0056

Planned Listing Price: $0.10

So far, the project reports raising more than $15 million, which indicates a healthy level of interest. For early participants, the appeal lies in securing tokens before the listing, though — as with any presale — the risks remain significant. Much will depend on how the token performs once it begins trading on centralized and decentralized exchanges, and whether the community can sustain momentum beyond the initial launch phase.

PUPPIES and SHIB price analysis

The PUPPIES chart has been a snooze all week. The official feed shows no listed swing for 1 week, 1 month, or even 6 months, so traders see a flat line instead of the usual roller-coaster. With the current price range left blank and both key moving averages undisclosed, the coin is drifting in a data fog.

SHIB slipped 6.59% this week and now moves between 0.00001142 and 0.00001270. The monthly slide is softer at 2.45%, while the six-month dip sits at 6.15%. Buyers are trying to steady the token above the 10-day average of 0.00001193, which rests just over the 100-day line at 0.00001180. That tiny gap hints at a market that is searching for its next cue.

Conclusion

While PUPPIES and SHIB remain strong, attention shifts to XYZVerse, the community-led, all-sport memecoin aiming PEPE-style leaps. Bull run 2025 favors early XYZ adopters as GameFi and media deals near.

