VeChain Foundation Releases Q2 Financial Report: Total Treasury Value Approximately $167 Million, a 23.5% Month-Over-Month Decrease

PANews reported on October 1st that the VeChain Foundation released its financial report for the second quarter of 2025. The report shows that as of June 30, 2025, the total value of the foundation's treasury (including stablecoins, BTC, ETH, and VET) was $167 million, a 23.5% decrease from $218 million at the end of the first quarter.
The foundation said the decline in the treasury’s value was mainly attributed to two aspects: first, strategic investment in protocol upgrades and ecosystem expansion in the “Renaissance” roadmap; second, the overall volatility of the crypto market this quarter.
Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.