Vanguard Mulling Crypto ETFs Amid Growing Client Demand

Vanguard Group Inc. is considering offering customers crypto ETFs on its platform, a move that marks a significant departure from its earlier stance towards the popular yet volatile asset.

Vanguard is the world’s second-largest asset manager, currently handling over $11 trillion in funds.

Vanguard Contemplating Offering Crypto ETFs

Vanguard is considering whether to allow trading of cryptocurrency-focused ETFs on its platform in a major shift from its cautious approach towards crypto products. While the firm will not offer its own crypto products, it may consider offering selected third-party ETFs due to growing client demand and regulatory clarity. Vanguard’s decision could make digital assets and investment products more accessible to its 50 million investors, indicating a growing acceptance of crypto among financial institutions. Vanguard currently does not manage any crypto ETFs, and its clients cannot trade other firms’ Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs on its website. A Vanguard spokesperson stated,

Vanguard was highly critical of Bitcoin ETFs when they first burst on the scene in 2024, releasing a blog post explaining why the investment products would not be offered through its platform. The post stated,

However, Bloomberg Intelligence had predicted Vanguard could reverse its Bitcoin ban.

More Capital For Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

While many could view Vanguard’s move as an admission of defeat, as crypto ETFs take the markets by storm. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has established itself as the market leader thanks to its iShares Bitcoin Trust. Vanguard’s decision could lead to a substantial inflow of capital into crypto ETFs. Vanguard has over $11 trillion in assets under management and more than 50 million customers worldwide.

Market watchers and analysts believe the change in stance is due to a change in management. Former CEO Tim Buckley had said Vanguard would never launch a Bitcoin ETF. Vanguard founder Jack Bogle had advised investors to avoid the asset “like the plague.” However, new CEO Salim Ramji’s appointment was a key development. Ramji, a BlackRock veteran, has expressed substantial interest in blockchain technology.

Growing Interest In Crypto ETFs

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have taken the industry by storm since their launch, with inflows shattering records. Ethereum ETFs were launched a few months later and have seen substantial inflows. Collectively, Bitcoin ETFs manage over $142 billion, with BlackRock’s IBIT alone accounting for $84 billion. Investor appetite for digital assets has seen a sharp growth, making it difficult to ignore the asset class. Additionally, the Trump administration has adopted a friendly approach to crypto.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.