ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post USD/CHF consolidates above 0.7950 after rejection at 0.8000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar was rejected again at the 0.8000 psychological level against the Swiss Franc, and is trading lower on Friday, weighed by a moderate risk appetite. The pair, however, remains trading range-bound within the weekly range, with 0.7930 holding downside attempts for now. The US Dollar edged up on Thursday, as Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan warned about ccutting interest rates too fast and affirmed that she is not eager to ease monetary policy further, which dented investors’ hopes of a rate cut in October. Weak US employment data has been weighing on the USD this week US data, however, confirmed that employment creation has stalled, which keeps pressure on the Fed to support the labour market. In the absence of Jobless Claims data, the focus shifted to US Challenger Job Cuts, which showed a decline on layoffs but also the weakest year-to-date hiring levels since 2009, during the financial crisis. These figures come after the ADP Employment Change earlier revealed a 32K decline in net employment in September, against market expectations of a 50K increase, and the revision of August data to a 3K decline from the 54K gain previously estimated. In Switzerland, CPI figures released on Thursday confirmed the deflationary trends in the Swiss economy. Consumer prices grew at a steady 0.2% year-on-year pace in September, against expectations of a moderate uptick to 0.3% while monthly inflation accelerated its contraction to -0.2% from -0.1% in August. These figures add pressure on the Swiss National Bank to cut interest rates into negative territory and are keeping the Swiss Franc from rallying further. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined… The post USD/CHF consolidates above 0.7950 after rejection at 0.8000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar was rejected again at the 0.8000 psychological level against the Swiss Franc, and is trading lower on Friday, weighed by a moderate risk appetite. The pair, however, remains trading range-bound within the weekly range, with 0.7930 holding downside attempts for now. The US Dollar edged up on Thursday, as Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan warned about ccutting interest rates too fast and affirmed that she is not eager to ease monetary policy further, which dented investors’ hopes of a rate cut in October. Weak US employment data has been weighing on the USD this week US data, however, confirmed that employment creation has stalled, which keeps pressure on the Fed to support the labour market. In the absence of Jobless Claims data, the focus shifted to US Challenger Job Cuts, which showed a decline on layoffs but also the weakest year-to-date hiring levels since 2009, during the financial crisis. These figures come after the ADP Employment Change earlier revealed a 32K decline in net employment in September, against market expectations of a 50K increase, and the revision of August data to a 3K decline from the 54K gain previously estimated. In Switzerland, CPI figures released on Thursday confirmed the deflationary trends in the Swiss economy. Consumer prices grew at a steady 0.2% year-on-year pace in September, against expectations of a moderate uptick to 0.3% while monthly inflation accelerated its contraction to -0.2% from -0.1% in August. These figures add pressure on the Swiss National Bank to cut interest rates into negative territory and are keeping the Swiss Franc from rallying further. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined…

USD/CHF consolidates above 0.7950 after rejection at 0.8000

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 22:13
COM
COM$0.006281+1.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00211+2.92%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007661-1.65%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0011842+12.88%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00141711-0.01%

The US Dollar was rejected again at the 0.8000 psychological level against the Swiss Franc, and is trading lower on Friday, weighed by a moderate risk appetite. The pair, however, remains trading range-bound within the weekly range, with 0.7930 holding downside attempts for now.

The US Dollar edged up on Thursday, as Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan warned about ccutting interest rates too fast and affirmed that she is not eager to ease monetary policy further, which dented investors’ hopes of a rate cut in October.

Weak US employment data has been weighing on the USD this week

US data, however, confirmed that employment creation has stalled, which keeps pressure on the Fed to support the labour market. In the absence of Jobless Claims data, the focus shifted to US Challenger Job Cuts, which showed a decline on layoffs but also the weakest year-to-date hiring levels since 2009, during the financial crisis.

These figures come after the ADP Employment Change earlier revealed a 32K decline in net employment in September, against market expectations of a 50K increase, and the revision of August data to a 3K decline from the 54K gain previously estimated.

In Switzerland, CPI figures released on Thursday confirmed the deflationary trends in the Swiss economy. Consumer prices grew at a steady 0.2% year-on-year pace in September, against expectations of a moderate uptick to 0.3% while monthly inflation accelerated its contraction to -0.2% from -0.1% in August. These figures add pressure on the Swiss National Bank to cut interest rates into negative territory and are keeping the Swiss Franc from rallying further.

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-chf-consolidates-above-07950-after-rejection-at-08000-202510030922

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS launches KRW1, a won-backed stablecoin with strong institutional backing. Avalanche blockchain powers KRW1, ensuring high performance and security. KRW1 aims for diverse use cases in payments and remittances. BDACS has officially launched KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the South Korean won, after completing a proof of concept (PoC) that validated its technical infrastructure. This launch is a big move towards BDACS the company has incorporated fiat deposits and issuing of stablecoins as well as blockchain verification into an ever functioning and operational ecosystem. KRW1 will become an important participant in the market of digital assets, where the priority will be compliance with the regulation, openness, and scalability. The stablecoin is fully backed by South Korean won kept in escrow at the Woori Bank, which is the key participant in this project. It also allows for the verification of reserves in real time by means of an integrated banking API, which supports the stability and reliability of KRW1. This is what makes BDACS a unique solution to the problem of breaking the barrier between the old financial system and the digital economy due to its integration of conventional banking and blockchain technology. Also Read: Bitcoin’s Next Move Depends on $115,440: Here’s What Happens Next! Leveraging Avalanche Blockchain for Enhanced Security and Scalability For its blockchain infrastructure, BDACS has chosen the Avalanche network, which is known for its high-performance capabilities and security. Avalanche’s speed and reliability make it an ideal choice for supporting KRW1’s stablecoin operations, ensuring that they can scale effectively while maintaining the highest levels of security. The collaboration between BDACS and Avalanche underscores the company’s belief in utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide a safe and scalable solution to the digital asset exchange. Looking ahead, BDACS envisions KRW1 as a versatile stablecoin that can be used for various purposes, including remittances, payments, investments, and deposits. The company also intends to incorporate the use case of KRW1 into the public sector, as the company will be able to provide low-cost payment options in emergency relief disbursements and other basic services. This growth will assist in decreasing transaction charges and increasing accessibility to digital financial solutions. BDACS aims to make KRW1 a key component of South Korea’s burgeoning digital economy by making strategic commitments with Woori Bank and using the latest blockchain technology. The company is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of stablecoins in the region. Also Read: Top Investor Issues Advance Warning to XRP Holders – Beware of this Risk The post BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06855+3.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02432+3.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.06248+0.38%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:39
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.828+0.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005035-5.76%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Analyst Explains Why It’s A Fantasy

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,605.94
$104,605.94$104,605.94

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,583.96
$3,583.96$3,583.96

+1.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.04
$165.04$165.04

+1.54%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3376
$2.3376$2.3376

+0.93%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17979
$0.17979$0.17979

+0.96%