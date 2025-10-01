ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
During Trump’s state visit to the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the creation of […] The post US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era: Here’s Why Best Wallet Could Be the Key appeared first on Coindoo.During Trump’s state visit to the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the creation of […] The post US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era: Here’s Why Best Wallet Could Be the Key appeared first on Coindoo.

US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era: Here’s Why Best Wallet Could Be the Key

Di: Coindoo
2025/10/01 22:45
ERA
ERA$0.258+1.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002274-17.30%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01971+3.73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.763+2.87%

During Trump’s state visit to the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the creation of the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, designed to bring crypto policy in both countries to parity.

Crypto regulation is just one step toward making Web3 accessible to the average consumer. Equally important is providing easy-to-use tools that don’t require expert knowledge, which is why we’re examining how Best Wallet simplifies crypto trading.

How do the UK and US Approaches to Crypto Differ?

While the US has traditionally been hostile towards crypto, the Trump administration reversed several key decisions to promote the debanking of crypto during the Biden era. It offered additional regulatory clarity for stablecoins through the GENIUS Act.

In comparison, the UK has been much slower to give guidance on crypto regulation. While the FCA now oversees crypto asset promotions, these rules only took effect late in 2023.

Crypto remains unregulated mainly in the UK, leading to a series of debanking orders that have created a chilling effect on Web3 fintech in the country. However, the formation of an international task force suggests that the UK may be about to significantly shift its approach to crypto.

Crypto adoption in the UK is at an all time high despite debanking ordersCaption: Source: Adan

The FCA’s research indicates that at least 12% of the UK population owns crypto. Adan suggests this number could be as high as 19%. More clarity on crypto ownership and technical support is essential to ensure that crypto ownership is both legally protected and easily adopted in both countries.

That’s why we’re taking a closer look at Best Wallet, which streamlines the process of buying and selling crypto, as well as its utility token, Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Best Wallet – Find and Trade the Best Altcoins Easily

Best Wallet is a crypto wallet designed for the mobile generation. It’s built to be as simple as any banking app, while still providing all the powerful crypto technology found in other digital wallets.

Decentralization is a valuable part of the crypto ecosystem, but it can hurt usability. Managing different digital wallets for several blockchains is a hassle when you’re trying to see how your portfolio is doing. It’s also a nightmare if you need to record your transactions for compliance purposes.

Best Wallet streamlines the entire process with a single interface that clearly shows your assets and their locations. Whether you’re using Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, or Base, Best Wallet can manage your crypto – with support for up to 60 different blockchains coming soon.

Best Wallet’s features and blockchain support

Once you’ve downloaded the Best Wallet app, all you need to do is select the coin you want to trade and buy it by paying with fiat or swapping it for another crypto you own. There’s a comprehensive crypto marketplace available in Best Wallet, providing access to vetted crypto presales before the tokens are listed on DeXs.

There’s no need to worry about security either—Best Wallet makes it easy to back up your wallet using Fireblocks MPC-CMP technology without fussing with secret keys and seed phrases.

All you need to do is upload your encrypted wallet backup to the cloud, and Best Wallet handles the rest. Whenever you need to transfer your wallet, simply download the backup directly to Best Wallet on a new device, and you’re all set.

Visit the Best Wallet Token website to learn more.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Driving Value in the Best Wallet Ecosystem

The $BEST token further enhances Best Wallet. Using the Best Wallet marketplace to buy crypto becomes more affordable with $BEST, as it lowers your transaction fees. The benefits increase when you stake tokens through the upcoming staking aggregator, since holding $BEST boosts your APY returns.

The $BEST you hold also grants you access to the Best Wallet DAO. You can suggest wallet support for new blockchains and vote on existing proposals, making the $BEST token the perfect way to influence the future of the Best Wallet app.

Best Wallet Token Benefits

The $BEST presale is still ongoing, so you can buy $BEST at a lower price before the full token launch. It has currently raised over $16.2M, which has pushed the price of $BEST to $0.025725. Since it’s a dynamic presale, don’t wait – the price will continue to rise until the presale ends.

In the meantime, you can stake any $BEST you purchase to earn staking rewards of up to 82% per year. You can also check out the Best Wallet app to explore some of the powerful crypto trading features in preparation for the $BEST token drop.

Buy $BEST today for the most value on Best Wallet.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post US-UK Cooperation Might Foster New Crypto Era: Here’s Why Best Wallet Could Be the Key appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS launches KRW1, a won-backed stablecoin with strong institutional backing. Avalanche blockchain powers KRW1, ensuring high performance and security. KRW1 aims for diverse use cases in payments and remittances. BDACS has officially launched KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the South Korean won, after completing a proof of concept (PoC) that validated its technical infrastructure. This launch is a big move towards BDACS the company has incorporated fiat deposits and issuing of stablecoins as well as blockchain verification into an ever functioning and operational ecosystem. KRW1 will become an important participant in the market of digital assets, where the priority will be compliance with the regulation, openness, and scalability. The stablecoin is fully backed by South Korean won kept in escrow at the Woori Bank, which is the key participant in this project. It also allows for the verification of reserves in real time by means of an integrated banking API, which supports the stability and reliability of KRW1. This is what makes BDACS a unique solution to the problem of breaking the barrier between the old financial system and the digital economy due to its integration of conventional banking and blockchain technology. Also Read: Bitcoin’s Next Move Depends on $115,440: Here’s What Happens Next! Leveraging Avalanche Blockchain for Enhanced Security and Scalability For its blockchain infrastructure, BDACS has chosen the Avalanche network, which is known for its high-performance capabilities and security. Avalanche’s speed and reliability make it an ideal choice for supporting KRW1’s stablecoin operations, ensuring that they can scale effectively while maintaining the highest levels of security. The collaboration between BDACS and Avalanche underscores the company’s belief in utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide a safe and scalable solution to the digital asset exchange. Looking ahead, BDACS envisions KRW1 as a versatile stablecoin that can be used for various purposes, including remittances, payments, investments, and deposits. The company also intends to incorporate the use case of KRW1 into the public sector, as the company will be able to provide low-cost payment options in emergency relief disbursements and other basic services. This growth will assist in decreasing transaction charges and increasing accessibility to digital financial solutions. BDACS aims to make KRW1 a key component of South Korea’s burgeoning digital economy by making strategic commitments with Woori Bank and using the latest blockchain technology. The company is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of stablecoins in the region. Also Read: Top Investor Issues Advance Warning to XRP Holders – Beware of this Risk The post BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06855+3.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02432+3.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.06248+0.38%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:39
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.828+0.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005035-5.76%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Analyst Explains Why It’s A Fantasy

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,623.91
$104,623.91$104,623.91

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,581.84
$3,581.84$3,581.84

+1.88%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.97
$164.97$164.97

+1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3372
$2.3372$2.3372

+0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17975
$0.17975$0.17975

+0.93%