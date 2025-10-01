ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post US Treasury Eases Crypto Tax Rules — Bitcoin Stands To Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Treasury Department has issued new guidance clarifying that unrealized gains on digital asset holdings will not be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), a move that spares companies like Michael Saylor’s Strategy from potentially billions of dollars in phantom tax liabilities. The decision marks a pivot from the Biden-era tax framework and comes as debate picks up in Congress over how to regulate and tax digital assets. Even today there is a hearing on crypto taxation in the Senate Finance Committee. The CAMT, enacted in 2022, imposes a 15% minimum tax on corporations earning over $1 billion in annual income, based on their financial statement income rather than taxable income. Under Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rules, companies must “mark-to-market” cryptocurrency holdings on their books, recording paper gains and losses as if the assets were sold at current prices.  That accounting treatment had raised alarms: while unrealized stock gains are excluded from CAMT, digital assets, like Bitcoin, were not explicitly exempt. For firms like Strategy, who aim to hold one trillion-dollars worth of Bitcoin, the distinction could have translated into tens of billions in annual tax bills on unrealized profits. The Treasury’s latest guidance excludes digital assets from CAMT liability, effectively leveling the playing field with equities and bonds.  Bitcoin tax relief and industry pushback This change comes after months of lobbying from industry heavyweights. In May, Strategy and Coinbase submitted a joint letter to the Treasury urging the exemption, arguing that taxing unrealized crypto gains was unfair, unconstitutional, and risked pushing American firms offshore. IRS officials appear to have taken those concerns seriously. The guidance now offers regulatory clarity that could embolden more corporations to add bitcoin to their balance sheets without fear of unpredictable tax shocks. Lummis: Taxing phantom gains doesn’t make sense Senator… The post US Treasury Eases Crypto Tax Rules — Bitcoin Stands To Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Treasury Department has issued new guidance clarifying that unrealized gains on digital asset holdings will not be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), a move that spares companies like Michael Saylor’s Strategy from potentially billions of dollars in phantom tax liabilities. The decision marks a pivot from the Biden-era tax framework and comes as debate picks up in Congress over how to regulate and tax digital assets. Even today there is a hearing on crypto taxation in the Senate Finance Committee. The CAMT, enacted in 2022, imposes a 15% minimum tax on corporations earning over $1 billion in annual income, based on their financial statement income rather than taxable income. Under Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rules, companies must “mark-to-market” cryptocurrency holdings on their books, recording paper gains and losses as if the assets were sold at current prices.  That accounting treatment had raised alarms: while unrealized stock gains are excluded from CAMT, digital assets, like Bitcoin, were not explicitly exempt. For firms like Strategy, who aim to hold one trillion-dollars worth of Bitcoin, the distinction could have translated into tens of billions in annual tax bills on unrealized profits. The Treasury’s latest guidance excludes digital assets from CAMT liability, effectively leveling the playing field with equities and bonds.  Bitcoin tax relief and industry pushback This change comes after months of lobbying from industry heavyweights. In May, Strategy and Coinbase submitted a joint letter to the Treasury urging the exemption, arguing that taxing unrealized crypto gains was unfair, unconstitutional, and risked pushing American firms offshore. IRS officials appear to have taken those concerns seriously. The guidance now offers regulatory clarity that could embolden more corporations to add bitcoin to their balance sheets without fear of unpredictable tax shocks. Lummis: Taxing phantom gains doesn’t make sense Senator…

US Treasury Eases Crypto Tax Rules — Bitcoin Stands To Gain

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:14
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.005035-6.70%
COM
COM$0.006279+1.48%
Union
U$0.006179-1.16%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007658-1.79%

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued new guidance clarifying that unrealized gains on digital asset holdings will not be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), a move that spares companies like Michael Saylor’s Strategy from potentially billions of dollars in phantom tax liabilities.

The decision marks a pivot from the Biden-era tax framework and comes as debate picks up in Congress over how to regulate and tax digital assets. Even today there is a hearing on crypto taxation in the Senate Finance Committee.

The CAMT, enacted in 2022, imposes a 15% minimum tax on corporations earning over $1 billion in annual income, based on their financial statement income rather than taxable income.

Under Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) rules, companies must “mark-to-market” cryptocurrency holdings on their books, recording paper gains and losses as if the assets were sold at current prices. 

That accounting treatment had raised alarms: while unrealized stock gains are excluded from CAMT, digital assets, like Bitcoin, were not explicitly exempt.

For firms like Strategy, who aim to hold one trillion-dollars worth of Bitcoin, the distinction could have translated into tens of billions in annual tax bills on unrealized profits.

The Treasury’s latest guidance excludes digital assets from CAMT liability, effectively leveling the playing field with equities and bonds. 

Bitcoin tax relief and industry pushback

This change comes after months of lobbying from industry heavyweights. In May, Strategy and Coinbase submitted a joint letter to the Treasury urging the exemption, arguing that taxing unrealized crypto gains was unfair, unconstitutional, and risked pushing American firms offshore.

IRS officials appear to have taken those concerns seriously. The guidance now offers regulatory clarity that could embolden more corporations to add bitcoin to their balance sheets without fear of unpredictable tax shocks.

Lummis: Taxing phantom gains doesn’t make sense

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), one of Congress’s most vocal crypto advocates, welcomed the move as a victory for common sense.

Lummis said during remarks at the BTC in D.C. event Tuesday that the ruling helps American companies build Bitcoin treasuries without the risk of being punished for holding sound money.

Lummis has been pushing for broader tax reform around digital assets. Her latest bill proposed a de minimis exemption — excluding crypto transactions under $300 from taxation — and sought to ensure that lending digital assets is not treated as a taxable event. 

Strategy’s treasury playbook

For Strategy, the IRS guidance is a tax win and a massive green light to continue scaling its Bitcoin-first corporate strategy.

CEO Michael Saylor has framed the company’s long-term mission as an accumulation of $1 trillion in Bitcoin reserves, positioning the cryptocurrency as a superior treasury asset compared to cash or bonds.

Had CAMT applied to digital assets, Strategy risked facing tens of billions in tax liability annually, potentially disrupting its accumulation strategy. 

With the exemption secured, Saylor and other Bitcoin-treasury pioneers can now operate with fewer regulatory headwinds.

As previously stated, the Senate Finance Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets.” 

The hearing comes against the backdrop of a looming government shutdown deadline, but committee officials confirmed that the crypto tax session will proceed regardless.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/business/us-treasury-softens-crypto-tax-rules-easing-pressure-on-bitcoin-taxes

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS launches KRW1, a won-backed stablecoin with strong institutional backing. Avalanche blockchain powers KRW1, ensuring high performance and security. KRW1 aims for diverse use cases in payments and remittances. BDACS has officially launched KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the South Korean won, after completing a proof of concept (PoC) that validated its technical infrastructure. This launch is a big move towards BDACS the company has incorporated fiat deposits and issuing of stablecoins as well as blockchain verification into an ever functioning and operational ecosystem. KRW1 will become an important participant in the market of digital assets, where the priority will be compliance with the regulation, openness, and scalability. The stablecoin is fully backed by South Korean won kept in escrow at the Woori Bank, which is the key participant in this project. It also allows for the verification of reserves in real time by means of an integrated banking API, which supports the stability and reliability of KRW1. This is what makes BDACS a unique solution to the problem of breaking the barrier between the old financial system and the digital economy due to its integration of conventional banking and blockchain technology. Also Read: Bitcoin’s Next Move Depends on $115,440: Here’s What Happens Next! Leveraging Avalanche Blockchain for Enhanced Security and Scalability For its blockchain infrastructure, BDACS has chosen the Avalanche network, which is known for its high-performance capabilities and security. Avalanche’s speed and reliability make it an ideal choice for supporting KRW1’s stablecoin operations, ensuring that they can scale effectively while maintaining the highest levels of security. The collaboration between BDACS and Avalanche underscores the company’s belief in utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide a safe and scalable solution to the digital asset exchange. Looking ahead, BDACS envisions KRW1 as a versatile stablecoin that can be used for various purposes, including remittances, payments, investments, and deposits. The company also intends to incorporate the use case of KRW1 into the public sector, as the company will be able to provide low-cost payment options in emergency relief disbursements and other basic services. This growth will assist in decreasing transaction charges and increasing accessibility to digital financial solutions. BDACS aims to make KRW1 a key component of South Korea’s burgeoning digital economy by making strategic commitments with Woori Bank and using the latest blockchain technology. The company is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of stablecoins in the region. Also Read: Top Investor Issues Advance Warning to XRP Holders – Beware of this Risk The post BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06855+3.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02432+3.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.06248+0.38%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:39
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.828+0.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005035-5.76%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Analyst Explains Why It’s A Fantasy

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,623.93
$104,623.93$104,623.93

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,583.98
$3,583.98$3,583.98

+1.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.05
$165.05$165.05

+1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3368
$2.3368$2.3368

+0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17977
$0.17977$0.17977

+0.94%