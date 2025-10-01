US government shutdown may signal crypto market bottom: Analysts

The first US government shutdown since 2018 may signal the next crypto market bottom, despite concerns over mixed equity market reactions, analysts told Cointelegraph.
The United States government entered its first shutdown in six years on Wednesday, a political standoff that coincided with a rise in Bitcoin and gold as investors sought safe-haven assets.
The US government is experiencing its first shutdown since the 35-day closure in December 2018, stemming from deep partisan divisions that have made Congress unable to pass a key funding bill needed for the 2026 fiscal year.
The main dispute stems from a temporary funding measure, known as a continuing resolution. The Republicans advanced the CR without additional policy changes requested by Democratic Party members, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, who demanded a permanent extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits, which they said would prevent millions from losing healthcare coverage.
