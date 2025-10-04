ExchangeDEX+
Ursula von der Leyen advocates for an “AI first” strategy in Europe

Di: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 10:40
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered a speech today at the Italian Tech Week in Turin, Italy, during which she called for a major European push to develop and deploy self-driving cars, citing how important it is to catch up with the United States and China in this technology.

Chinese EV manufacturers are already facing regulatory pressure in Europe, including a countervailing duty and the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), which has negatively impacted over 70% of them.

Ursula von der Leyen wants the EU to become AI-first

Ursula von der Leyen believes artificial intelligence could help revive the region’s struggling automotive sector and also improve road safety.

During her speech, she urged the European Union to adopt an “AI first” strategy across strategic industries, with a focus on mobility. 

She cited how self-driving cars have become a reality on the streets of America and China and does not see why Europe is being left behind. To her, “AI first” also means “safety first”.

Her remarks come amid Brussels’ attempt to promote industrial competitiveness, even as local automakers struggle to keep up with foreign technology development, particularly from China and the United States.

Von der Leyen suggested banding together to form a network of European cities to pilot autonomous vehicles, and claimed up to 60 Italian mayors had already expressed interest.

The EU chief has also vowed the bloc will support developing vehicles “made in Europe, and made for European streets”.

Europe’s automotive industry is currently undergoing rapid transformation amid pressure to decarbonize and digitize, and von der Leyen thinks AI could play a significant role in reducing congestion, linking remote areas to public transport, and preserving jobs.

“The future of cars – and the cars of the future – must be made in Europe,” she said.

China EV brands set sights on Europe 

Chinese EV manufacturers face significant regulatory risks in Europe, including a 17.4% EU countervailing duty and the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), which has negatively impacted over 70% of these firms.

However, they have refused to be daunted by the hostile tariffs and have been leveraging strategies like plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and localized production. 

It has been effective because, as of June 2025, Chinese EV brands had captured 10% of the European EV market with BYD’s sales tripling to 13,503 units by July 2025, surpassing Tesla for the first time and highlighting the rapid growth and competitive edge of Chinese EV brands.

The shift towards PHEVs has worked so well for them because it aligns with the European consumer’s preferences for flexible charging options and long-distance travel, maintaining a stable market share amid tariff challenges.

There is also the issue of geopolitical tensions, which have resulted in fragmented EU member states’ policies. As things stand, the future of Chinese investments in Europe is uncertain, and this has affected the EV sector. 

In 2024, Greenfield projects accounted for £4.9 billion. However, the value of newly announced EV projects has declined significantly, with three major battery projects getting shelved. 

Analysts have warned that further tariffs — potentially exceeding 20% — could also affect export volumes.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo.

BDACS launches KRW1, a won-backed stablecoin with strong institutional backing. Avalanche blockchain powers KRW1, ensuring high performance and security. KRW1 aims for diverse use cases in payments and remittances. BDACS has officially launched KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the South Korean won, after completing a proof of concept (PoC) that validated its technical infrastructure. This launch is a big move towards BDACS the company has incorporated fiat deposits and issuing of stablecoins as well as blockchain verification into an ever functioning and operational ecosystem. KRW1 will become an important participant in the market of digital assets, where the priority will be compliance with the regulation, openness, and scalability. The stablecoin is fully backed by South Korean won kept in escrow at the Woori Bank, which is the key participant in this project. It also allows for the verification of reserves in real time by means of an integrated banking API, which supports the stability and reliability of KRW1. This is what makes BDACS a unique solution to the problem of breaking the barrier between the old financial system and the digital economy due to its integration of conventional banking and blockchain technology. Also Read: Bitcoin's Next Move Depends on $115,440: Here's What Happens Next! Leveraging Avalanche Blockchain for Enhanced Security and Scalability For its blockchain infrastructure, BDACS has chosen the Avalanche network, which is known for its high-performance capabilities and security. Avalanche's speed and reliability make it an ideal choice for supporting KRW1's stablecoin operations, ensuring that they can scale effectively while maintaining the highest levels of security. The collaboration between BDACS and Avalanche underscores the company's belief in utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide a safe and scalable solution to the digital asset exchange. Looking ahead, BDACS envisions KRW1 as a versatile stablecoin that can be used for various purposes, including remittances, payments, investments, and deposits. The company also intends to incorporate the use case of KRW1 into the public sector, as the company will be able to provide low-cost payment options in emergency relief disbursements and other basic services. This growth will assist in decreasing transaction charges and increasing accessibility to digital financial solutions. BDACS aims to make KRW1 a key component of South Korea's burgeoning digital economy by making strategic commitments with Woori Bank and using the latest blockchain technology. The company is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of stablecoins in the region.
2025/09/18
After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
2025/11/10
Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company's stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company's lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
2025/11/10

