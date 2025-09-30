Unrivaled Basketball Seals Partnership With Xfinity

MEDLEY, FLORIDA – JANUARY 17: Angel Reese #5 of Rose battles under the basket against Aliyah Boston #7 of the Vinyl during the second half at The Mediapro Studio on January 17, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Xfinity has signed a multi-year agreement with Unrivaled, becoming the player-founded basketball league’s official internet, mobile, and entertainment partner. The deal marks Xfinity’s first league-wide sponsorship in women’s sports and will debut with the start of Unrivaled’s 2026 season on January 5.
For Xfinity, the partnership is positioned around deepening the fan experience. Plans include behind-the-scenes content driven by players, interactive challenges such as the Free Throw Faceoff, and exclusive discounts for Xfinity customers. In-arena activations like FanFest events and commemorative ticket programs are also part of the package.
“As a brand committed to delivering the ultimate experience for sports fans, we are proud to join forces with Unrivaled,” said Jessica Muir, Comcast Senior Director, Brand Partnerships and Engagement. “This partnership not only expands our support of basketball but also allows us to help elevate women’s sports through a league that is innovating women’s basketball to meet the modern sports fan and overall market.”
For Unrivaled, the timing of the agreement comes as the league moves into a critical phase of growth. Co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the league launched in 2025 with a 3-on-3, full-court format and a player-ownership model that grants athletes equity alongside salaries. Its debut season drew many of the sport’s top names, a championship won by Rose Basketball Club led by Chelsea Gray, and national attention for its innovative approach on and off the court.
That momentum has continued. Earlier this month, Unrivaled announced the first wave of players for its sophomore season, including Paige Bueckers, the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year, as well as rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Established players like Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Cloud and Kelsey Mitchell are also set to compete. With two new clubs, Breeze BC and Hive BC, joining the league, the player pool is expanding by 12 roster spots, plus a development pool for added flexibility.
MEDLEY, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Angel Reese #5 of Rose poses for a photo prior to playing a game against the Phantom at Wayfair Arena on January 31, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Getty Images
The expansion follows a significant funding round in September that raised Unrivaled’s valuation to roughly $340 million, backed by investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Serena Ventures, and Warner Bros. Discovery. That financial footing, coupled with new talent and additional teams, positions the league to enter its second year on stronger ground.
It’s against this backdrop that Xfinity’s partnership fits. The company brings scale, digital infrastructure, and national reach, tools that could help Unrivaled broaden its audience and deliver on its promise of putting athletes at the center of the fan experience. For the league, aligning with a household brand adds credibility as it builds beyond a successful first year.
Unrivaled chief marketing officer Liz Marro said the partnership reflects the shared focus of both organizations. “To be the first league-wide partnership in women’s sports for Xfinity speaks volumes and provides exciting opportunities for our brands to innovate within the larger sports ecosystem.” Marro said.
As the 2026 season approaches, Unrivaled is entering uncharted territory: expanding its roster, solidifying its finances, and attracting mainstream partners. The deal with Xfinity suggests that the league’s model, which includes blending athlete ownership, creative gameplay, and a player-first ethos, is not just gaining attention, but also the kind of backing that could shape its long-term place in professional basketball.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberta-rodrigues/2025/09/30/xfinity-joins-forces-with-unrivaled-as-league-expands-into-2nd-season/