UFC 320 Results, Bonuses, Highlights And Reactions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (R-L)] Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts to his win over Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC

Highlights

Alex Pereira destroys Magomed Ankalaev to regain the UFC light heavyweight title.

Merab Dvalishvili successfully defends his title with masterful performance.

Pereira and two others earned Performance Bonuses.

Alex Pereira is back at the top of the MMA world. In the main event of UFC 320, Poatan walked directly across the cage and violently smashed Magomed Ankalaev to gain revenge and to regain his UFC light heavyweight title.

It only took 1:20. Wow! Here is a look at the finish.

The taunt at the end was legendary and future Hall-of-Famer Max Holloway recognized.

Praise came in from high places. Justin Gaethje shoed Poatan massive respect.

Poatan has added to his case as an all-tiem great. He was already a future Hall-of-Famer, but this win was special. He has now regained two world titles in the UFC in different divisions.

Merab Dvalishvili Puts on a Show

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia reacts to his win over Cory Sandhagen in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili added another layer to the argument that he is the greatest bantamweight of all time. The reigning 135-pound king put up another impressive performance as he easily defeated Cory Sandhagen en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Here is a look at the official scorecards.

Immediately after, the MMA world exploded with reaction. Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman showed respect to both men, but acknowledged Dvalishvili’s systematic breakdown of Sandhagen.

Sandhagen had a strong first round, keeping his distance and counterstriking well. However, in the second round, Dvalishvili showed the evolution of his game. He stung Sandhagen, nearly finishing him as he dominated the second frame. That was the reason for the 10-8 score on two of the three judges scorecards.

Dvalishvili’s relentless wrestling and cardio ruled the rest of the fight as he secured 20 takedowns to power his successful title defense.

Here is a look at all of the rest of the results, bonuses and highlights of the finishes from UFC 320.

UFC 302 Results — Pereira vs Ankalaev

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Title Bout:

Alex Pereira def. Magomed Ankalaev — KO, Round 1 (1:20)

Bantamweight Title Bout:

Merab Dvalishvili def. Cory Sandhagen — Decision (Unanimous, 49-46×2, 49-45)

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Jiří Procházka def. Khalil Rountree Jr. — KO/TKO, Round 3 (3:04)

Featherweight Bout:

Josh Emmett def. Youssef Zalal — Submission, Round 1 (1:38)

Middleweight Bout:

Abus Magomedov def. Joe Pyfer — Submission, Round 2 (1:46)

Prelims

Middleweight Bout:

Ateba Gautier def. Tre’ston Vines — KO/TKO, Round 1 (1:41)

Catchweight Bout:

Daniel Santos def. JooSang Yoo — KO/TKO, Round 2 (0:21)

Bantamweight Bout:

Jakub Wiklacz def. Patchy Mix — Decision (Split, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Middleweight Bout:

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Andre Muniz — KO/TKO, Round 1 (4:58)

Early Prelims

Welterweight Bout:

Punahele Soriano def. Nikolay Veretennikov — Decision (Unanimous, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout:

Macy Chiasson def. Yana Santos — Decision (Unanimous, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweight Bout:

Farid Basharat def. Chris Gutierrez — Decision (Unanimous, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight Bout:

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Austin Vanderford — Submission, Round 2 (2:24)

Women’s Flyweight Bout:

Veronica Hardy def. Brogan Walker — Decision (Unanimous, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)