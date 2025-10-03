Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Gains on Segments.ai Acquisition Boosting AI Training

TLDRs

Uber acquires Segments.ai to enhance AI and autonomous vehicle training globally.

Belgian startup Segments.ai joins Uber AI Solutions, strengthening lidar and sensor annotation.

Acquisition supports Uber’s autonomous vehicle, robotics, and drone initiatives.

Segments.ai’s cloud platform cuts manual data labeling, boosting AI efficiency and safety.

Uber shares surged almost 1% Thursday following the announcement that the company had acquired Segments.ai, a Belgian startup specializing in multi-sensor data labeling for autonomous vehicles, drones, and robotics.

The deal, confirmed by Segments.ai CEO Otto Debals and Uber AI Solutions, reflects Uber’s commitment to advancing its AI training and autonomous systems capabilities. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Belgian Startup Joins Uber AI Solutions

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

Founded in 2020 by Otto Debals and Bert De Brabandere, Segments.ai has quickly become a leading player in the AI annotation sector.

Its platform provides cloud-based tools, automated labeling suggestions, and smart learning features, dramatically reducing the manual labor required to prepare large datasets for autonomous systems.

Following the acquisition, the Segments.ai team will integrate into Uber AI Solutions under Megha’s leadership within Gus’s Core Services unit. The move is aimed at accelerating the development of advanced annotation tools to enhance robotics and autonomous vehicle technologies.

Strengthening AI and Autonomous Capabilities

Uber has emphasized that the acquisition supports its long-term investment in lidar and multi-sensor data annotation, which is critical for improving the safety and accuracy of self-driving vehicles.

The integration of Segments.ai is expected to increase Uber’s efficiency in training AI models, reduce manual errors, and improve scalability for global autonomous initiatives.

Expanding Global Reach

Segments.ai was the first Belgian company accepted into Y Combinator’s W21 batch and has grown into a cashflow-positive business with clients worldwide.

Its annotation platform has supported projects ranging from autonomous tractors to delivery drones, demonstrating versatility across multiple robotics and mobility applications.

Complementing Uber’s Autonomous Strategy

The acquisition also fits into Uber’s broader autonomous technology strategy. Recently, the company announced plans to test drone food deliveries with Flytrex in select Uber Eats pilot markets, reflecting its continued focus on logistics innovation and partnerships. By leveraging Segments.ai’s expertise, Uber can further advance autonomous vehicle projects while enhancing AI capabilities across its mobility platforms.

The Segments.ai acquisition positions Uber as a leader in AI-powered mobility solutions. By integrating advanced annotation tools and Belgian engineering talent, Uber is set to accelerate autonomous vehicle development, robotics applications, and global AI deployment, potentially offering long-term growth opportunities for investors.

