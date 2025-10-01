The post U.S. Treasury Softens Bitcoin Tax Rule, Boosting Bitcoin Holding Company appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Treasury just handed a big win to Bitcoin companies and their supporters. In new interim guidance, the Treasury and IRS announced that corporations will no longer be forced to pay tax on unrealized crypto gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT).

For firms like Strategy, Coinbase, this decision removes a major cloud that had been hanging over their Bitcoin-heavy balance sheets.

What does the CAMT Rule mean?

For months, the CAMT rule had worried companies because it meant taxes would be calculated not on what they actually earned, but on the “paper gains” recorded in their financial statements. In simple terms, if Bitcoin’s price went up, firms had to count that as income, even if they never sold their coins.

A 15% minimum tax on those gains could have created massive bills for companies like Strategy and Coinbase, both of which strongly opposed the proposal.

The new guidance allows companies to exclude unrealized crypto gains and losses from their adjusted financial statement income (AFSI) when calculating CAMT. This means companies won’t have to pay tax on Bitcoin unless they actually sell it.

Support From Lawmakers

The pushback against CAMT wasn’t just from corporations. Senator Cynthia Lummis, a long-time Bitcoin advocate, also argued the rule was unfair and harmful to innovation.

Following the Treasury’s announcement, she praised the move, saying it paves the way for America to lead globally in Bitcoin adoption.

What does this mean for Strategy?

For Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the decision could not have come at a better time. The firm owns more than 640,000 BTC, purchased for around $47 billion and now worth roughly $74 billion. Earlier this year, it reported $14 billion in unrealized gains, the kind of numbers that would have triggered huge tax obligations under CAMT starting in 2026.

Even Coinbase, the largest U.S.-based exchange, also holds a substantial Bitcoin reserve, estimated at over 120,000 BTC.

With the Treasury’s adjustment, those risks have disappeared. Strategy can continue its bold Bitcoin bet without fear of paying taxes on unrealized profits.