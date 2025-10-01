ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR U.S. shutdown halts services, 750K workers furloughed, $400M daily losses Federal shutdown sparks chaos: jobs frozen, markets shaken, services stalled $1.7T budget clash triggers shutdown, federal workers unpaid, markets hit Government standoff deepens: 750K furloughs, stalled reports, rising costs Shutdown fallout: halted services, military unpaid, Wall Street volatility The U.S. government shutdown officially began [...] The post U.S. Government Shuts Down Amid Deepening Partisan Divide appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR U.S. shutdown halts services, 750K workers furloughed, $400M daily losses Federal shutdown sparks chaos: jobs frozen, markets shaken, services stalled $1.7T budget clash triggers shutdown, federal workers unpaid, markets hit Government standoff deepens: 750K furloughs, stalled reports, rising costs Shutdown fallout: halted services, military unpaid, Wall Street volatility The U.S. government shutdown officially began [...] The post U.S. Government Shuts Down Amid Deepening Partisan Divide appeared first on CoinCentral.

U.S. Government Shuts Down Amid Deepening Partisan Divide

Di: Coincentral
2025/10/01 22:10
Union
U$0.006196-0.91%
1
1$0.02452+12.78%
Clash
CLASH$0.043098+3.20%

TLDR

  • U.S. shutdown halts services, 750K workers furloughed, $400M daily losses
  • Federal shutdown sparks chaos: jobs frozen, markets shaken, services stalled
  • $1.7T budget clash triggers shutdown, federal workers unpaid, markets hit
  • Government standoff deepens: 750K furloughs, stalled reports, rising costs
  • Shutdown fallout: halted services, military unpaid, Wall Street volatility

The U.S. government shutdown officially began on Wednesday after Congress failed to approve a funding bill. Lawmakers reached no agreement on a $1.7 trillion package to sustain government operations. As a result, hundreds of agencies suspended services, and around 750,000 federal workers faced unpaid furloughs.

Disrupted Services and Economic Fallout

Essential services slowed as federal offices closed, creating immediate national disruptions. The government shutdown blocked the release of September’s jobs report, paused scientific projects, and delayed air travel. These effects sparked concerns about broader economic instability and further disruptions across sectors.

Military personnel continued their duties without pay, while many civilian employees remained uncertain about job security. Daily costs from the shutdown reached an estimated $400 million, creating pressure on agencies and state services. Financial markets reacted with losses, and gold prices surged as confidence dipped.

The shutdown also postponed numerous economic indicators that businesses use for planning and decision-making. While core programs like Medicare stayed funded, agency-level services faced major slowdowns. The longer the government shutdown lasts, the more difficult it becomes to maintain national operations.

Partisan Divide Fuels Standoff

The breakdown in negotiations stemmed from deep divides between Republican and Democratic priorities. Democrats rejected a short-term spending measure that lacked healthcare provisions for millions of Americans. Republicans insisted on addressing healthcare in separate talks, blocking consensus.

Senators failed to pass an extension that would have kept operations running through November 21. Without an agreement, federal offices shut down overnight, marking the 15th government shutdown since 1981. The current impasse showed no signs of resolution, raising fears of a prolonged closure.

Both parties blamed each other for the deadlock, as talks collapsed in the final hours. With no compromise, the government shutdown continued to strain federal systems. The widening divide signaled a deeper dysfunction within the legislative process.

Federal Workforce Faces Uncertainty

The shutdown placed immediate stress on public employees and their families. Approximately 750,000 federal workers received furlough orders, affecting their paychecks and daily lives. Agencies have issued contingency plans to manage reduced operations across the nation.

The White House warned of severe consequences if the standoff persisted, including permanent cuts to programs. Officials suggested deeper restructuring could follow, targeting federal payrolls. Union leaders condemned the move, calling it a political attack on the public sector.

By December, an additional 300,000 jobs were expected to face elimination under new administrative policies. The Trump administration pushed for long-term reductions in government employment. This strategy added pressure to an already strained workforce, which was facing fallout from the shutdown.

Budget Battle Centers on Spending Priorities

At the heart of the government shutdown is the $1.7 trillion budget for federal agencies. This portion accounts for approximately one-quarter of the $7 trillion total U.S. budget. The remaining funds support healthcare, retirement programs, and interest on national debt.

Lawmakers disagreed on whether to pair operational funding with social policy extensions. Democrats sought to protect health benefits set to expire by year-end. Republicans resisted bundling policies, demanding a separate legislative route.

 

The post U.S. Government Shuts Down Amid Deepening Partisan Divide appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS launches KRW1, a won-backed stablecoin with strong institutional backing. Avalanche blockchain powers KRW1, ensuring high performance and security. KRW1 aims for diverse use cases in payments and remittances. BDACS has officially launched KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the South Korean won, after completing a proof of concept (PoC) that validated its technical infrastructure. This launch is a big move towards BDACS the company has incorporated fiat deposits and issuing of stablecoins as well as blockchain verification into an ever functioning and operational ecosystem. KRW1 will become an important participant in the market of digital assets, where the priority will be compliance with the regulation, openness, and scalability. The stablecoin is fully backed by South Korean won kept in escrow at the Woori Bank, which is the key participant in this project. It also allows for the verification of reserves in real time by means of an integrated banking API, which supports the stability and reliability of KRW1. This is what makes BDACS a unique solution to the problem of breaking the barrier between the old financial system and the digital economy due to its integration of conventional banking and blockchain technology. Also Read: Bitcoin’s Next Move Depends on $115,440: Here’s What Happens Next! Leveraging Avalanche Blockchain for Enhanced Security and Scalability For its blockchain infrastructure, BDACS has chosen the Avalanche network, which is known for its high-performance capabilities and security. Avalanche’s speed and reliability make it an ideal choice for supporting KRW1’s stablecoin operations, ensuring that they can scale effectively while maintaining the highest levels of security. The collaboration between BDACS and Avalanche underscores the company’s belief in utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide a safe and scalable solution to the digital asset exchange. Looking ahead, BDACS envisions KRW1 as a versatile stablecoin that can be used for various purposes, including remittances, payments, investments, and deposits. The company also intends to incorporate the use case of KRW1 into the public sector, as the company will be able to provide low-cost payment options in emergency relief disbursements and other basic services. This growth will assist in decreasing transaction charges and increasing accessibility to digital financial solutions. BDACS aims to make KRW1 a key component of South Korea’s burgeoning digital economy by making strategic commitments with Woori Bank and using the latest blockchain technology. The company is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of stablecoins in the region. Also Read: Top Investor Issues Advance Warning to XRP Holders – Beware of this Risk The post BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0.06855+3.25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02432+3.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.06248+0.38%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:39
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.828+0.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005035-5.76%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007236+3.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Analyst Explains Why It’s A Fantasy

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,577.54
$104,577.54$104,577.54

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,584.62
$3,584.62$3,584.62

+1.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.09
$165.09$165.09

+1.57%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3350
$2.3350$2.3350

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17989
$0.17989$0.17989

+1.01%