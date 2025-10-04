The post U.S. Government Shutdown Could Delay Spot Crypto ETF Approvals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

As speculation rises over how a U.S. government shutdown might affect crypto ETF approvals, legal expert Bill Morgan responded to a detailed post from Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, offering cautious optimism about the timeline.

Spot ETFs Require Explicit SEC Approval

Eleanor Terrett explained that not all ETFs follow the same path to market. She highlighted the Teucrium XRP ETF, which is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Because it holds Treasuries, cash, and swap receivables rather than crypto itself, it did not require explicit SEC approval. The ETF went into effect automatically once the statutory waiting period expired.

In contrast, Terrett clarified that spot crypto ETFs, such as those for Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), or XRP, are registered under the Securities Act of 1933. These products must receive active SEC approval before launching, meaning they are directly affected by any disruption in the agency’s operations.

Bill Morgan’s View on Shutdown Impact

Bill Morgan expanded on this point, noting that ETF approvals are handled by the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, which may continue some of its essential functions during a funding halt. However, he cautioned that delays are still possible as the agency reduces its activities.

Morgan suggested that while the shutdown could slow progress, late October approvals remain possible if the government reopens in time. Reflecting the uncertainty of the moment, he remarked: “Crypto never fails to surprise.”

Community Reaction

Morgan’s comments sparked engagement on X, with Eleanor Terrett thanking him for his “fair and honest assessment.” Others in the community voiced mixed feelings from optimism about XRP’s long-term potential to frustration at the slow pace of regulatory progress. This reflects a broader sentiment of cautious hope: while the shutdown may stall ETF approvals in the short term, many remain confident that the process will eventually move forward.

