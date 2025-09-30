The post U.S. Futures Fall And Betting Odds Rise As Government Shutdown Appears Imminent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline U.S. stock futures fell early on Tuesday after a meeting of Congressional leaders from both parties and President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on legislation to keep the government funded ahead of Wednesday’s deadline for a government shutdown. Vice President J.D. Vance, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, is seen at a press conference following a meeting between President Trump and Congressional Democratic leaders. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts Dow Futures dropped 0.22% to 46,518 points in premarket trading early on Tuesday, while the benchmark S&P 500 Futures fell 0.15% to 6,703.50 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq Futures also fell 0.12% to 24,806.75 points. The Bureau of Labor Statistics— which produces monthly nonfarm jobs payroll data and is scheduled to do so on Friday—has warned it will suspend all operations if a shutdown occurs, in a move that could further raise concerns about the health of the job market. In addition to this, the White House budget office has signaled it could use a shutdown to carry out mass firings across several government agencies. What Do The Betting Markets Say About The Odds Of A Shutdown? Bettors believe the odds of a government shutdown have increased significantly after congressional leaders from both parties met with Trump at the White House on Monday but failed to reach a deal. Bookmakers on the crypto betting platform Polymarket now believe there is an 83% chance of a U.S. government shutdown in 2025 and a 79% chance of a shutdown by Wednesday. Both numbers have seen a significant spike in the past 24 hours, rising by around 11 percentage points. Bettors on Kalshi also believe there is a 77% chance of a U.S. government shutdown… The post U.S. Futures Fall And Betting Odds Rise As Government Shutdown Appears Imminent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline U.S. stock futures fell early on Tuesday after a meeting of Congressional leaders from both parties and President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on legislation to keep the government funded ahead of Wednesday’s deadline for a government shutdown. Vice President J.D. Vance, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, is seen at a press conference following a meeting between President Trump and Congressional Democratic leaders. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts Dow Futures dropped 0.22% to 46,518 points in premarket trading early on Tuesday, while the benchmark S&P 500 Futures fell 0.15% to 6,703.50 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq Futures also fell 0.12% to 24,806.75 points. The Bureau of Labor Statistics— which produces monthly nonfarm jobs payroll data and is scheduled to do so on Friday—has warned it will suspend all operations if a shutdown occurs, in a move that could further raise concerns about the health of the job market. In addition to this, the White House budget office has signaled it could use a shutdown to carry out mass firings across several government agencies. What Do The Betting Markets Say About The Odds Of A Shutdown? Bettors believe the odds of a government shutdown have increased significantly after congressional leaders from both parties met with Trump at the White House on Monday but failed to reach a deal. Bookmakers on the crypto betting platform Polymarket now believe there is an 83% chance of a U.S. government shutdown in 2025 and a 79% chance of a shutdown by Wednesday. Both numbers have seen a significant spike in the past 24 hours, rising by around 11 percentage points. Bettors on Kalshi also believe there is a 77% chance of a U.S. government shutdown…