U.S Federal Court Rules Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities

The U.S. federal court has ruled that Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs and ApeCoin do not meet the legal definition of securities. The verdict, delivered by Judge Fernando M. Olguin in California, dismissed a 2022 investor lawsuit accusing Yuga Labs, the creator of BAYC, of selling unregistered securities and misleading investors.

The decision marks a major win for Yuga Labs and provides long-awaited legal clarity for the NFT industry.

A Big Win for Yuga Labs and NFT Holders

Judge Olguin concluded that BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin failed to satisfy the Howey Test, the legal standard used to determine whether an asset qualifies as a security. Plaintiffs had argued that buying BAYC NFTs was similar to investing in Yuga Labs itself, suggesting that profits depended on the company’s success.

The judge rejected that argument, ruling that there was no “common enterprise” or direct profit expectation tied to Yuga’s efforts.

Olguin emphasized that simply offering future benefits such as exclusive membership perks or community access doesn’t automatically turn NFTs into investments. He wrote:

NFTs Seen as Collectibles, Not Investments

The ruling highlights an important distinction for digital assets. NFTs marketed as consumable or cultural collectibles rather than speculative financial products are unlikely to fall under U.S. securities law.

Yuga Labs has consistently framed Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs as a membership-based digital collectible project, focusing on social identity, creative ownership, and community culture over financial returns.

Legal experts also noted the significance of the payment model. Instead of an investment structure, BAYC holders paid a one-time minting fee, further distancing the NFTs from traditional securities that involve ongoing capital contributions or profit-sharing arrangements.

A Turning Point for the NFT Industry

The Bored Ape Yacht Club court ruling could have far-reaching implications for the NFT market. It strengthens the case that most digital collectibles, from art to gaming assets, don’t need to register as securities if marketed responsibly.

This not only limits potential class-action lawsuits but also narrows the scope of SEC enforcement in the NFT space.

For Yuga Labs, the verdict reinforces its reputation as a leading name in the NFT sector. For the broader market, it sets a precedent that projects emphasizing utility, cultural value, or community access rather than profit are on safer legal ground.

In short, the decision helps define where NFTs end and securities begin, giving the industry much-needed breathing room.

Crypto Community Reaction

The crypto community has been quick to react. User Rain called the BAYC court ruling a “serious milestone” for the NFT industry, adding:

Rain also emphasized that this decision will significantly influence how future NFT projects are structured and challenged within the U.S. legal framework.

