Tuttle Capital Delays 2X Long Crypto ETFs Listing to October 10, 2025

The U.S.-based asset management company ETF Opportunities Trust has announced a delay in the listing of its much-anticipated 2X long ETFs. The listing, originally expected sooner, has now been postponed to October 10, 2025.

This delay directly impacts a wide range of crypto leveraged ETFs, including:

Tuttle Capital 2X Long XRP Daily Target ETF



Tuttle Capital 2X Long Solana Daily Target ETF



Tuttle Capital 2X Long Trump Daily Target ETF



Tuttle Capital 2X Long Litecoin Daily Target ETF



Tuttle Capital 2X Long Melania Daily Target ETF



Tuttle Capital 2X Long Bonk Daily Target ETF



Tuttle Capital 2X Long BNB Daily Target ETF



Tuttle Capital 2X Long Cardano Daily Target ETF



Tuttle Capital 2X Long Chainlink Daily Target ETF



Tuttle Capital 2X Long Polkadot Daily Target ETF



Reason for the Delay

The fund manager, Tuttle Capital, filed a Post-Effective Amendment under SEC Rule 485, officially setting October 10, 2025, as the new effective date for these ETF listings.

The postponement allows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) additional time to complete the review process, finalize operational frameworks, and ensure compliance before the launch of these highly sought-after 2X long crypto ETFs.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

These leveraged ETFs are designed to provide twice the daily return of the underlying crypto asset, making them attractive for short-term traders and high-risk investors. With cryptocurrencies like XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, and Ethereum already popular among retail and institutional traders, the potential of 2X long exposure has generated strong interest.

However, with the delay, investors who were looking forward to short-term opportunities in these ETFs will now need to wait until October 10, 2025.

Growing Demand for Crypto ETFs in the U.S.

The broader market is experiencing an unprecedented demand for crypto ETFs. Following the SEC’s approval of the Generic Listing Standard, the application and approval process for crypto-based ETFs has become more streamlined.

Market analysts, including Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart of Bloomberg, have expressed enthusiasm about this trend. Seyffart noted in a September podcast:

“We’re going to get well over a hundred ETFs probably that are going to be involved in the crypto space in the next six to 12 months.”

This aligns with expectations that 2025 and 2026 could see an explosion in crypto ETF filings, ranging from spot Bitcoin ETFs to leveraged products like the 2X long crypto ETFs.