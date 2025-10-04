ExchangeDEX+
TRX Price Jumps, Tron Dominates With Crypto Transaction Count Milestone

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:40
Tron crypto handled 279 million transactions in September 2025, the highest among major blockchains. This gave it 40% of total activity, helping TRX price climb.

This also raised discussion around whether it could once again overtake Dogecoin in market value.

Tron Crypto Handles the Largest Share of Transactions

Tron is now at the front of blockchain activity. In September 2025, it recorded 279 million transactions.

That number represents 40% of all activity tracked across leading blockchains. In total, more than 642 million transactions were completed across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, TON, and others.

The figures show that Tron is not a minor player but a major hub for transfers. Its main strength lies in stablecoin use.

The USDT stablecoin alone moved more than $687 billion on the Tron network during the month. This shows the practical role that the chain plays in daily transactions.

Other blockchains also remain active, but they hold smaller shares. Polygon recorded 112 million transactions, while Arbitrum had 87 million.

Tron and Blockchain Transactions | Source: CryptoQuant

Tron crypto rose to 12% of total activity earlier this year, making it one of the fastest movers. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to run large networks, but do not match Tron’s transaction numbers.

This pattern has been steady through 2025. Tron has kept close to 40% of transactions every month, while Polygon has held around 16%.

The data points to continued use rather than one-off spikes.

For many users, Tron is a cheaper and faster option for moving funds, which explains the large volumes.

TRX Price Moves Higher as Market Volumes Shift

Alongside this activity, the TRX has seen price growth. At the time of writing, TRX trades at $0.3431.

This is up by 0.41% in the last 24 hours.

Its market capitalization stands at $32.48 billion, which places it ninth in the global rankings. Daily trading volume has also increased by 3.1% to $729.26 million.

Dogecoin, which ranks just above Tron crypto, is trading at $0.2558. It has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, placing it eighth in the market.

Dogecoin’s daily volume is much larger at $3.11 billion, which is up 1.12%. These numbers show that TRX is not far behind Dogecoin.

While Dogecoin has greater market cap and higher trade volume, Tron’s steady role in transactions provides it with a strong base.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, is more dependent on market interest and community support.

There is another side to the story. Tron Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company tied to the network, has faced sharp losses in 2025.

Its stock has fallen 85% since June, with a 55% drop in September alone.

Other crypto treasury firms have also declined, such as Strategy with a 30% fall, and BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. with a 67% fall.

These drops show that market conditions remain tough for firms linked to crypto assets.

Will Tron Crypto Overtake Dogecoin?

Notably, the possibility of Tron overtaking Dogecoin has been raised before. In June 2025, Tron briefly moved ahead in market capitalization.

The main reason was a rise in stablecoin activity and wider use in decentralized finance and entertainment platforms.

At the same time, Dogecoin lost value and saw rising competition from newer meme coins.

For now, Dogecoin remains slightly ahead. Its larger daily trade volume helps it keep eighth place.

However, the gap is not large. If TRX continues to build on its role in stablecoin transfers and maintain its pace in transaction counts, the chance of another flip remains open.

The next test will be whether Tron crypto can keep its current growth over the coming months.

Market prices shift quickly, but consistent usage has given Tron an edge in activity. If trading interest matches that activity, Dogecoin could face pressure once again, just as it did in June.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/10/04/trx-price-jumps-tron-dominates-with-crypto-transaction-count-milestone/

