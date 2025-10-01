ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Trump late night TV threats spell trouble for advertisers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign is displayed outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood where the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show will be recorded on the first night the show will return to the ABC lineup on September 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images Late-night television has come under fire in recent months. That could leave advertisers and media companies, already clinging to what’s left on live TV, with an even smaller pool of options. The recent upheaval in late-night programming — namely the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the temporary suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — has shown a spotlight on ratings and revenue for late-night standouts and spurred questions of political influence. President Donald Trump, aggressively vocal about both Colbert’s and Kimmel’s bad fortune, has called for late-night shows on NBC hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to be next on the chopping block. The result is not just uncertainty for viewers, TV executives and show staffs, but a pall over an advertising category that’s long been a staple of live TV. “Reaching a lot of people who are engaged because it’s live TV — or live-to-tape — is really important, and when you think about it from the media company’s perspective … the live moments are live sports on most given nights, the nightly news and late-night talk shows. That’s all you have,” said Kevin Krim, CEO of ad data firm EDO. “To the people who think late night doesn’t matter, they’re not thinking about the economics and the goals and the incentives of both the advertisers and the media companies. They’re ignoring some of the strategic value of the ecosystem,” he added. When Disney’s ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air in September, it was unclear for days… The post Trump late night TV threats spell trouble for advertisers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign is displayed outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood where the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show will be recorded on the first night the show will return to the ABC lineup on September 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images Late-night television has come under fire in recent months. That could leave advertisers and media companies, already clinging to what’s left on live TV, with an even smaller pool of options. The recent upheaval in late-night programming — namely the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the temporary suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — has shown a spotlight on ratings and revenue for late-night standouts and spurred questions of political influence. President Donald Trump, aggressively vocal about both Colbert’s and Kimmel’s bad fortune, has called for late-night shows on NBC hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to be next on the chopping block. The result is not just uncertainty for viewers, TV executives and show staffs, but a pall over an advertising category that’s long been a staple of live TV. “Reaching a lot of people who are engaged because it’s live TV — or live-to-tape — is really important, and when you think about it from the media company’s perspective … the live moments are live sports on most given nights, the nightly news and late-night talk shows. That’s all you have,” said Kevin Krim, CEO of ad data firm EDO. “To the people who think late night doesn’t matter, they’re not thinking about the economics and the goals and the incentives of both the advertisers and the media companies. They’re ignoring some of the strategic value of the ecosystem,” he added. When Disney’s ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air in September, it was unclear for days…

Trump late night TV threats spell trouble for advertisers

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 22:25
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,768+3,05%
Spell Token
SPELL$0,0003126+0,54%
COM
COM$0,006281+1,29%
Sign
SIGN$0,0403+1,87%
ELYSIA
EL$0,002779+3,96%

A sign is displayed outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood where the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show will be recorded on the first night the show will return to the ABC lineup on September 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Late-night television has come under fire in recent months. That could leave advertisers and media companies, already clinging to what’s left on live TV, with an even smaller pool of options.

The recent upheaval in late-night programming — namely the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and the temporary suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — has shown a spotlight on ratings and revenue for late-night standouts and spurred questions of political influence.

President Donald Trump, aggressively vocal about both Colbert’s and Kimmel’s bad fortune, has called for late-night shows on NBC hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to be next on the chopping block.

The result is not just uncertainty for viewers, TV executives and show staffs, but a pall over an advertising category that’s long been a staple of live TV.

“Reaching a lot of people who are engaged because it’s live TV — or live-to-tape — is really important, and when you think about it from the media company’s perspective … the live moments are live sports on most given nights, the nightly news and late-night talk shows. That’s all you have,” said Kevin Krim, CEO of ad data firm EDO.

“To the people who think late night doesn’t matter, they’re not thinking about the economics and the goals and the incentives of both the advertisers and the media companies. They’re ignoring some of the strategic value of the ecosystem,” he added.

When Disney’s ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air in September, it was unclear for days if or when the program would return. While Disney reinstated Kimmel less than a week later, more than 20% of the country still couldn’t watch the show for three additional days as two major broadcast station owners preempted the content.

Colbert’s show will end next year after CBS parent Paramount announced in July it wouldn’t renew the program, citing financial considerations. The company has yet to reveal plans to fill the timeslot or give it back to the affiliate network owner.

The fervor around Colbert’s upcoming cancellation caused a temporary ratings surge, and Kimmel’s suspension led the show to rake in millions of viewers upon its return — way above the average and a missed opportunity for advertisers in the markets where Kimmel was preempted.

Late-night draw

Traditional TV viewership has decreased as the audience opts for streaming. But live content still garners the biggest ratings, which includes late-night talk shows.

As a result, late-night shows remain a valuable time slot for advertisers, especially for a younger demographic.

“Late-night may not draw the same mass audiences it once did, but the viewers who tune in are highly intentional. For advertisers, that makes the space less about sheer scale and more about reaching a consistent, engaged community,” said Julie Clark, longtime ad industry executive and current senior vice president of media and entertainment at TransUnion.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was considered among the top 10 of ABC’s best vehicles for advertising reach, with the show delivering 2.5% of the network’s total ad exposures, or 11.8 billion national TV impressions, according to ad measurement firm iSpot.

According to EDO, in order to generate as much ad impact as one ad in the late-night comedy broadcast programs — that’s Kimmel, Fallon, Meyers and Colbert — advertisers would need to air, on average, about four spots across competitive late-night programming this year. In this case, competitive late-night programming means everything aired on broadcast and cable TV, excluding the late-night hosts, during these time slots.

Brands launching new products still get their best success from live TV commercials, according to ad industry executives.

But advertisers have begun to cut back on ad spending in the face of macroeconomic headwinds and trade uncertainty. Recently, eMarketer and the Interactive Advertising Bureau each released reports projecting a pullback in ad spending, not just for TV but also digital and streaming, due to higher costs for companies brought on by tariffs.

As advertisers trim spend and Trump puts late night in his crosshairs, the costs of these TV programs are coming under the microscope.

Weighing the costs

Media companies’ priorities have shifted to building out their streaming platforms in a push for profits. Pay TV networks still make the majority of the profits, but that number is shrinking.

“Generally speaking, viewership of late night talk shows has been low compared to what they once were, but it’s less about a specific host or show and more about the shift in how people consume television,” said Vicky Chang, vice president of media at Tatari, a digital ad platform.

Paramount said in July its move to end Colbert was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” Kimmel’s show will face another test when his contract comes up in 2026.

“Late-night TV and daytime morning shows used to be two of the most profitable areas of TV, more so than sports because of the big sports rights fees. Networks typically made a huge amount of money,” said Jonathan Miller, longtime senior media industry executive who serves as CEO of Integrated Media. “Initially late-night shows weren’t very expensive, but the costs have gone up. But ratings have declined so it’s less profitable – and hosts still want a lot of money.”

The focus for media companies is increasingly on content that guarantees big live audiences — by and large, live sports. This has led to hefty spending on sports rights over other kinds of content.

Weeks after Colbert said this season would be his final, the newly merged Paramount Skydance announced a $7.7 billion media rights deal with UFC. ABC parent Disney and NBCUniversal last year signed a new media rights deal with the NBA worth $77 billion over 11 years.

Media companies are also facing the daunting cost of rising political pressure.

Trump and Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr have ramped up scrutiny of media companies during the president’s second term in office.

Last year ABC News agreed to pay $15 million toward Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over comments by TV anchor George Stephanopoulos that Trump called defamatory. And this summer Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit over the editing of a CBS “60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Weeks after that settlement, Paramount and Skydance won federal approval for their long-awaited merger.

Colbert later referred to Paramount’s settlement as a “big fat bribe” during one of his show’s opening monologues. Soon after, the company announced the future end date of the late-night show.

Disney’s suspension of Kimmel came on the heels of comments by the FCC’s Carr that suggested affiliate ABC stations could lose their broadcast licenses if they aired content that was against the “public interest.” Trump made a similar threat regarding the broadcast networks that he said are “against” him.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which owns CNBC. Versant would become the new parent company of CNBC upon Comcast’s planned spinoff of Versant.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/01/trump-late-night-tv-threats-trouble-advertisers.html

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

BDACS launches KRW1, a won-backed stablecoin with strong institutional backing. Avalanche blockchain powers KRW1, ensuring high performance and security. KRW1 aims for diverse use cases in payments and remittances. BDACS has officially launched KRW1, a stablecoin fully backed by the South Korean won, after completing a proof of concept (PoC) that validated its technical infrastructure. This launch is a big move towards BDACS the company has incorporated fiat deposits and issuing of stablecoins as well as blockchain verification into an ever functioning and operational ecosystem. KRW1 will become an important participant in the market of digital assets, where the priority will be compliance with the regulation, openness, and scalability. The stablecoin is fully backed by South Korean won kept in escrow at the Woori Bank, which is the key participant in this project. It also allows for the verification of reserves in real time by means of an integrated banking API, which supports the stability and reliability of KRW1. This is what makes BDACS a unique solution to the problem of breaking the barrier between the old financial system and the digital economy due to its integration of conventional banking and blockchain technology. Also Read: Bitcoin’s Next Move Depends on $115,440: Here’s What Happens Next! Leveraging Avalanche Blockchain for Enhanced Security and Scalability For its blockchain infrastructure, BDACS has chosen the Avalanche network, which is known for its high-performance capabilities and security. Avalanche’s speed and reliability make it an ideal choice for supporting KRW1’s stablecoin operations, ensuring that they can scale effectively while maintaining the highest levels of security. The collaboration between BDACS and Avalanche underscores the company’s belief in utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology to provide a safe and scalable solution to the digital asset exchange. Looking ahead, BDACS envisions KRW1 as a versatile stablecoin that can be used for various purposes, including remittances, payments, investments, and deposits. The company also intends to incorporate the use case of KRW1 into the public sector, as the company will be able to provide low-cost payment options in emergency relief disbursements and other basic services. This growth will assist in decreasing transaction charges and increasing accessibility to digital financial solutions. BDACS aims to make KRW1 a key component of South Korea’s burgeoning digital economy by making strategic commitments with Woori Bank and using the latest blockchain technology. The company is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of stablecoins in the region. Also Read: Top Investor Issues Advance Warning to XRP Holders – Beware of this Risk The post BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone appeared first on 36Crypto.
RealLink
REAL$0,06855+3,25%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,02432+3,35%
Movement
MOVE$0,06248+0,38%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:39
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2,828+0,35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007236+3,43%
Moonveil
MORE$0,005035-5,76%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007236+3,43%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0,004807+0,33%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

BDACS Launches KRW1, South Korean Won-Backed Stablecoin, Marking Key Digital Asset Milestone

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Analyst Explains Why It’s A Fantasy

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 586,97
$104 586,97$104 586,97

+0,79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 585,70
$3 585,70$3 585,70

+1,99%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,13
$165,13$165,13

+1,59%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3352
$2,3352$2,3352

+0,82%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17986
$0,17986$0,17986

+0,99%