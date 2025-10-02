The post Trump Announces Meeting Today ‘To Determine Which Of The Many Democrat Agendas’ He’ll Cut During Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Thursday he’d meet with White House budget chief Russell Vought to map out which Democratic-aligned agencies in the federal government will be cut during the government shutdown, and potentially permanently, escalating threats to punish Democrats for the shutdown as it enters its second day. President Donald Trump makes an announcement on prescription drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump said he would meet with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent” in a Truth Social post Thursday, adding “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.” Trump made the comments after the White House announced Tuesday it would target several Democrat-led states, including New York, with funding freezes attributed to the shutdown, and as the Trump administration has repeatedly warned it would use the shutdown as an opportunity to make additional permanent federal workforce cuts. The moves are widely viewed as a way to force Democrats to agree to the GOP-backed funding proposal to lift the shutdown, which needs at least seven Democratic votes to pass the Senate. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/02/trump-will-meet-budget-chief-to-determine-which-of-the-many-democrat-agendas-hell-cut-during-shutdown/ The post Trump Announces Meeting Today ‘To Determine Which Of The Many Democrat Agendas’ He’ll Cut During Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Thursday he’d meet with White House budget chief Russell Vought to map out which Democratic-aligned agencies in the federal government will be cut during the government shutdown, and potentially permanently, escalating threats to punish Democrats for the shutdown as it enters its second day. President Donald Trump makes an announcement on prescription drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump said he would meet with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent” in a Truth Social post Thursday, adding “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.” Trump made the comments after the White House announced Tuesday it would target several Democrat-led states, including New York, with funding freezes attributed to the shutdown, and as the Trump administration has repeatedly warned it would use the shutdown as an opportunity to make additional permanent federal workforce cuts. The moves are widely viewed as a way to force Democrats to agree to the GOP-backed funding proposal to lift the shutdown, which needs at least seven Democratic votes to pass the Senate. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/02/trump-will-meet-budget-chief-to-determine-which-of-the-many-democrat-agendas-hell-cut-during-shutdown/