TRON News Today: Price Stays Flat as BlockchainFX Presale Becomes the Most Viral Crypto in 2025

Di: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 17:01
What if you missed Ethereum at $1 or Solana under $0.80? The regret of skipping those top 100x crypto presales still lingers for many. Today, BlockchainFX (BFX) is being called the best crypto presale 2025 and your second chance at life-changing returns.

Unlike random meme projects, BFX is already live, audited, and generating revenue. With its confirmed launch price set to double from the current presale, it’s one of the best crypto presale projects 2025 to secure now before scarcity drives prices higher. The fear of missing out is real—and so is the opportunity.

BlockchainFX Presale Surges: Why BFX Is the Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is proving why it’s a top presale crypto 2025. This isn’t just a concept—it’s already live with more than 10,000 daily users trading crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities inside one super app. With audited security (CertiK), KYC compliance, and millions in processed trading volume, it stands apart from speculative tokens.

The BFX token is designed for real rewards. 70% of trading fees are redistributed daily to holders in USDT, creating passive income. During presale, holders are already earning 4–7% daily returns, with projected APYs as high as 90%. This makes BFX not just a presale but also one of the best ways to learn how to make passive income with crypto.

Presale pricing began at $0.01, has already climbed to $0.026, and will hit $0.05 at launch. Over $8.7 million has been raised from 12,400 buyers. A $50,000 entry today doubles by launch. If BFX reaches $1 as analysts suggest, that same buy could grow into nearly $2 million—proving why this is one of the next crypto to explode.

Secure your BFX tokens now with bonus code BLOCK30 for 30% extra tokens.

TRON News: Why BlockchainFX Is the Safer Bet for 2025

TRON (TRX) remains a strong blockchain project but is facing uncertainty in 2025. With TRX hovering around $0.33, its upside looks limited compared to presales offering ground-floor entry. Regulatory challenges and volatile market performance have created hesitation among community members.

BlockchainFX, on the other hand, offers a confirmed launch price, guaranteed passive income, and a clear roadmap. TRON may hold relevance in DeFi and dApps, but BFX’s focus on real-world utility, Visa cards, and high-yield redistribution makes it a better crypto to buy now for 2025.

Comparison: BlockchainFX vs TRON – The Next 100x Crypto Opportunity

MetricTRON (TRX)BlockchainFX (BFX)Why It Matters
Current Price$0.33$0.026 (presale)TRX is mature; BFX offers early entry
Launch TargetAlready launched$0.05 confirmedBFX doubles by launch
Long-Term Prediction$1–2$0.10–$0.25 post-launch, $1+ in 5 yearsMore ROI potential
RewardsLimited staking70% fees in USDT, 90% APYTrue passive income crypto
AdoptionEstablished10,000 daily, scaling fastExplosive presale growth
Presale MomentumN/A$8.7M raised, 12,400+ buyersScarcity + demand confirmed

Don’t miss this top crypto presale for huge ROI in 2025—buy BFX today.

Can BlockchainFX Be the Next 1000x Presale Crypto in 2025?

The question is not just “what is a crypto presale” but which presale has the power to deliver millionaire-making ROI. BlockchainFX has already proven its case: audited security, revenue-generating platform, daily rewards, and a community of real users.

A $500,000 giveaway is running to boost adoption, offering massive token prizes for presale participants. With exchange listings confirmed, forecasts show BlockchainFX scaling from $30M revenue in 2025 to $1.8B by 2030. For those asking what is the best crypto presale to invest in October 2025, the answer is clear—BFX.

This isn’t speculation; it’s a structured path to long-term growth. For early buyers, the chance to capture crypto millionaire status is very real.

Conclusion: BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025 With Explosive ROI Potential

TRON may remain relevant, but BlockchainFX is shaping up to be one of the best presale cryptos to buy now. With explosive presale momentum, rewards up to 90% APY, a confirmed launch price that doubles today’s entry, and long-term growth targets above $1, it checks every box for the next 100x crypto.

This is your second chance—the type of presale that creates crypto millionaire stories. Don’t let regret hit again.

Invest in BlockchainFX (BFX) today, use BLOCK30 for 30% bonus, and secure your place in the next crypto millionaire wave.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat:https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post TRON News Today: Price Stays Flat as BlockchainFX Presale Becomes the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

