Trending: SWIFT’s New Collaboration With This Ripple (XRP) Partner Sparks Reaction

SWIFT and Thunes partner for faster, global cross-border payments. Ripple’s XRP remains central to Thunes’ global payment infrastructure. XRP community speculates Thunes’ continued use of Ripple blockchain technology. It was recently revealed that SWIFT has expanded its partnership with Thunes, a global payments provider, to transform cross-border payments. The collaboration will enable SWIFT’s extensive network of 11,000 banks across 130 countries to deliver faster and more efficient payments. Thunes, known for its ability to offer real-time payouts in local currencies, has been a key player in regions with limited banking infrastructure. By integrating with SWIFT, Thunes aims to provide even more reliable cross-border payment solutions, making it easier for financial institutions to serve their customers globally with faster, more seamless transactions. This new partnership between Thunes and SWIFT has captured the attention of many in the financial industry, signaling a shift toward modernizing payment infrastructure. With SWIFT’s network powering Thunes’ global payment system, the partnership promises to offer a solution that competes with existing slower, more costly alternatives. Thunes’ Partnership With Ripple: Strengthening the Global Payment Network While Thunes is now working with SWIFT, it has long had a strategic partnership with Ripple, the blockchain technology company behind XRP. Thunes has integrated Ripple’s blockchain to provide fast, low-cost cross-border payments, and XRP has been a key mechanism in enabling instantaneous transactions. Ripple’s technology helps Thunes bypass the delays and high fees associated with traditional financial systems, allowing for real-time settlement in regions that are traditionally underserved by the global banking infrastructure. By leveraging Ripple’s blockchain, Thunes is able to ensure faster and more secure payments, benefiting businesses and consumers alike. The integration of Ripple’s XRP protocol enhances Thunes’ ability to deliver seamless international transactions at lower costs, positioning it as a leader in the cross-border payment space. XRP Community Reacts to SWIFT and Thunes Partnership Meanwhile, KINGVALEX, a member of the XRP community, shared a video on X, highlighting that while the media focuses on Thunes’ new partnership with SWIFT, it overlooks the long-standing role of Ripple’s blockchain in powering Thunes’ cross-border payments. In the video, KINGVALEX opined that despite SWIFT’s involvement, Thunes is likely to utilize Ripple’s blockchain to provide fast and efficient transactions to SWIFT clients since they are already in partnership. AFTER RIPPLE PARTNER THUNES EXPAND CROSS BORDER PAYMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH RIPPLE THEY PARTNER WITH SWIFT TO CONNECT 11,000 BANKS!! LMFAO THUNES ONLY PAYMENT PROVIDER IS RIPPLE AND RIPPLES MAIN CROSS-BORDER MECHANISM IS $XRP https://t.co/3YspeWNP3w pic.twitter.com/IIID2kQuRA — KINGVALEX (@VALELORDX) September 29, 2025 The XRP community believes that Ripple’s blockchain technology will remain integral to Thunes’ global payment network, ensuring speed and cost-effectiveness. This stands in contrast to other solutions like Chainlink’s CCIP, which are criticized for slower processing times. Also Read: Egrag Crypto Flags Serious ‘XRP Manipulation’ Through LTF Frame Chart: “I’ve Never Seen This Before!” The post Trending: SWIFT’s New Collaboration With This Ripple (XRP) Partner Sparks Reaction appeared first on 36Crypto. SWIFT and Thunes partner for faster, global cross-border payments. Ripple’s XRP remains central to Thunes’ global payment infrastructure. XRP community speculates Thunes’ continued use of Ripple blockchain technology. It was recently revealed that SWIFT has expanded its partnership with Thunes, a global payments provider, to transform cross-border payments. The collaboration will enable SWIFT’s extensive network of 11,000 banks across 130 countries to deliver faster and more efficient payments. Thunes, known for its ability to offer real-time payouts in local currencies, has been a key player in regions with limited banking infrastructure. By integrating with SWIFT, Thunes aims to provide even more reliable cross-border payment solutions, making it easier for financial institutions to serve their customers globally with faster, more seamless transactions. This new partnership between Thunes and SWIFT has captured the attention of many in the financial industry, signaling a shift toward modernizing payment infrastructure. With SWIFT’s network powering Thunes’ global payment system, the partnership promises to offer a solution that competes with existing slower, more costly alternatives. Thunes’ Partnership With Ripple: Strengthening the Global Payment Network While Thunes is now working with SWIFT, it has long had a strategic partnership with Ripple, the blockchain technology company behind XRP. Thunes has integrated Ripple’s blockchain to provide fast, low-cost cross-border payments, and XRP has been a key mechanism in enabling instantaneous transactions. Ripple’s technology helps Thunes bypass the delays and high fees associated with traditional financial systems, allowing for real-time settlement in regions that are traditionally underserved by the global banking infrastructure. By leveraging Ripple’s blockchain, Thunes is able to ensure faster and more secure payments, benefiting businesses and consumers alike. The integration of Ripple’s XRP protocol enhances Thunes’ ability to deliver seamless international transactions at lower costs, positioning it as a leader in the cross-border payment space. XRP Community Reacts to SWIFT and Thunes Partnership Meanwhile, KINGVALEX, a member of the XRP community, shared a video on X, highlighting that while the media focuses on Thunes’ new partnership with SWIFT, it overlooks the long-standing role of Ripple’s blockchain in powering Thunes’ cross-border payments. In the video, KINGVALEX opined that despite SWIFT’s involvement, Thunes is likely to utilize Ripple’s blockchain to provide fast and efficient transactions to SWIFT clients since they are already in partnership. AFTER RIPPLE PARTNER THUNES EXPAND CROSS BORDER PAYMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH RIPPLE THEY PARTNER WITH SWIFT TO CONNECT 11,000 BANKS!! LMFAO THUNES ONLY PAYMENT PROVIDER IS RIPPLE AND RIPPLES MAIN CROSS-BORDER MECHANISM IS $XRP https://t.co/3YspeWNP3w pic.twitter.com/IIID2kQuRA — KINGVALEX (@VALELORDX) September 29, 2025 The XRP community believes that Ripple’s blockchain technology will remain integral to Thunes’ global payment network, ensuring speed and cost-effectiveness. This stands in contrast to other solutions like Chainlink’s CCIP, which are criticized for slower processing times. Also Read: Egrag Crypto Flags Serious ‘XRP Manipulation’ Through LTF Frame Chart: “I’ve Never Seen This Before!” The post Trending: SWIFT’s New Collaboration With This Ripple (XRP) Partner Sparks Reaction appeared first on 36Crypto.