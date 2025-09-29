Transatlantic Crypto Pact Puts Stablecoins at the Center of Global Finance

Talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have put stablecoins at the center of transatlantic financial cooperation. The meeting, held in London earlier this week, gathered major crypto firms including Coinbase, Ripple, and Circle, alongside banking giants such as Citi and Barclays. The discussions were fast-tracked in response to industry pressure urging the UK government to address digital assets ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit.
The alliance seeks to harmonize regulatory regimes and to make the capital markets on the two sides of the Atlantic competitive. In the case of the UK, this is a timely move as concerns arise that additional companies might transfer their listings to the U.S. exchanges, where they are likely to achieve higher valuations.
A coordinated approach is being viewed as a way to prevent market outflows while attracting American investment. Stablecoins, in particular, are seen as a foundation for payments and settlements, and both governments appear determined to establish a unified stance on their oversight.
Industry observers note that the U.S. has already taken bold steps under Trump’s administration, signaling strong support for digital assets. By contrast, UK regulators have been slower and more cautious. Without alignment, crypto firms in London could face structural disadvantages against their American competitors. Officials say that harmonizing stablecoin rules could create a level playing field while also setting the stage for broader collaboration in digital securities.
As part of the talks, a joint sandbox for blockchain innovation is under consideration. This framework would allow companies to trial financial applications using distributed ledger technology under the supervision of both regulators. The move is an indicator of a growing non-speculative, non-trading blockchain usage.
The political backdrop adds another layer of weight. Reeves has previously raised capital market cooperation with U.S. officials, and her latest discussions with Bessent underscore the urgency of the issue. George Osborne, the former Chancellor, has also warned that the UK will be left behind other, more dynamic regions like Singapore and Hong Kong.
To Britain, any further ground loss is a factor that has generated a push to adopt a more aggressive approach, which now depends on close collaboration with Washington as stablecoins take center stage in global finance. In making a move to be in line with the U.S., the UK hopes to capture a portion of the digital asset leadership by safeguarding its domestic markets.
To investors and institutions, the success of these negotiations may determine the nature of capital flow, payments, and settlements in the next few years, which may determine the future of transatlantic finance.
Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/transatlantic-crypto-pact-puts-stablecoins-at-the-center-of-global-finance/