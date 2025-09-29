The post Traders Say MUTM Could Be the Best Crypto Coin to Buy Before ETH Makes A New ATH Target in 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

As Ethereum (ETH) edges toward a potential new all-time high in 2026, traders are actively seeking crypto projects that offer higher utility, growth potential, and structured risk protection. Crypto prices today show increased volatility, and the recent crypto crash has left investors looking for alternative DeFi opportunities that safeguard capital while delivering attractive returns.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a top contender for retail and institutional traders seeking both security and upside in the current market environment. With the Phase 6 presale priced at $0.035 and half already sold, early investors will secure discounted entry before the anticipated 15% increase to $0.040 in Phase 7, positioning themselves ahead of Ethereum (ETH)’s potential ATH rally.

Dual Lending Systems and Stablecoin Innovation for Secure Growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will feature a dual lending mechanism designed to maximize both safety and returns. In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) system, users will lend blue-chip assets or stablecoins with predictable interest. Borrowers will access loans in stablecoins or other supported tokens, such as $9,000 USDC borrowed against $12,000 ETH collateral at a conservative 75% loan-to-value ratio. This overcollateralization ensures that loans remain secure even during market fluctuations, reducing exposure for retail participants.

For riskier assets, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model will allow lending in isolated high-risk pools, such as FLOKI, where higher APYs can be negotiated. These isolated pools will protect the core P2C liquidity, ensuring that volatility in meme coins or speculative assets does not compromise the safety of standard loans.

The Stability Factor will provide automated collateral checks, and liquidations will occur when positions fall below required thresholds. Liquidators will acquire debt at discounted rates, maintaining liquidity and safeguarding the system against disruptions.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also implement a decentralized $1 stablecoin. This stablecoin will only be minted through overcollateralized borrowing and burned upon loan repayment or liquidation. Interest rates will be adjusted through platform governance to preserve the peg, and arbitrage mechanisms will support price stability, ensuring that the stablecoin remains a reliable medium for transactions within the platform.

Price discovery and liquidity management will rely on Chainlink oracles for USD and native asset quotes, supplemented by fallback or aggregated feeds and DEX TWAPs. Borrowing rates will dynamically adjust with pool utilization: lower rates will encourage borrowing when liquidity is abundant, while higher rates will incentivize repayments and new deposits during periods of scarcity. This dynamic mechanism will sustain liquidity, support stable borrowing conditions, and create a resilient ecosystem even during high market volatility.

Presale Momentum, mtToken Staking, and Roadmap Advantages

Phase 6 of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently priced at $0.035, with $16.45 million raised and 50% of the allocation sold to over 16,650 holders. Phase 7 will increase the token price to $0.040, representing a 15% short-term gain. Security will be reinforced through a CertiK audit, scoring 90 on Token Scan and 79 on Skynet, alongside a 50,000 USDT bug bounty rewarding critical, major, medium, and low-risk issues. Additionally, a $100,000 ongoing giveaway will reward ten participants with $10,000 in MUTM tokens each.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will enable users to stake mtTokens to earn MUTM rewards, while a portion of platform revenue will be allocated for open-market buybacks. These buybacks will increase token demand, and strengthen price support for early investors. The platform also features a user-friendly dashboard with ROI tracking, Top-50 leaderboards, and bonus rewards for top performers, gamifying the investment experience and encouraging engagement.

The roadmap spans four phases. Phase 1 laid the presale foundation, Phase 2 will focus on developing smart contracts and front/back-end infrastructure, Phase 3 will initiate beta testing and exchange preparations, and Phase 4 will deliver the live platform with Layer-2 scaling, faster transaction speeds, and lower fees. This phased development ensures that the platform will be fully functional, secure, and ready for adoption as Ethereum (ETH) targets new highs in 2026.

Final Words

A $10,000 ETH swap into MUTM during Phase 1 will yield strong returns by Phase 6, with the listing price projected at $0.06 and a multi-year target exceeding $1. The structured lending, overcollateralized borrowing, and stablecoin utility create a compelling case for traders seeking high-growth yet risk-mitigated DeFi exposure.

With Phase 6 already 50% sold and Phase 7 poised for a 15% price jump to $0.040, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) represents a rare opportunity to secure early entry into a project that combines growth potential, structural safety, and long-term value, making it the best crypto coin to buy before Ethereum (ETH) aims for a new ATH in 2026.

