Top DeFi Projects by Social Activity, Aster and Avantis Leading the Charge

In the rapidly evolving decentralized finance (DeFi) space, a few DeFi projects are gaining rapid and quick social attention. According to the data taken from LunarCrush on October 2, 2025, Aster ($ASTER) is the top DeFi contender that is emerging as a frontrunner in social activity. Other notable contenders, including Avantis ($AVNT), Zcash ($ZEC), and UniSwap ($UNI), follow the competition. As per details, the importance of community engagement with such projects is defining trends across the DeFi ecosystem.

Aster, the Tops the List in Term of Community Engagement

Across all its social platforms, Aster ($ASTR) has secured a significant 23.9K community posts with an impressive interactions of around 6.40 million. This popularity provides it with a strong social dominance of 4.55%. With this, $ASTR solidifies its position ahead of its peers, showcasing a rapidly growing interest in the project with a strong community appeal.

Avantis ($AVNT) secures its spot close to Aster with 4.82K posts, 641K interactions, and 0.45% of social dominance. Zcash ($ZEC) attained a steadfast reputation with 4.36K posts and around 3 million interactions. Uniswap ($UNI) maintained traction with 4.23K posts and 163K interactions, securing a well-established stand as a DeFi player. Uniswap’s position reveals that every mention cannot turn into high engagement.

Other notable Contenders in the DeFi Landscape by Social Activity

Besides frontrunners, other projects are also there showing their existence in the rankings as top DeFi projects by activity. Ethena ($ENA) secured 3.77K with 305K interactions and 0.25% of social dominance. While Hifi Finance ($HIFI) maintained 3.52K posts along with 270K interactions and a social dominance of 0.30%. They both are set to highlight the competition in the mid-tier segment of the list.

MYX Finance ($MYX) recorded 3.31K posts with 657K interactions, showcasing a healthy community engagement. Likewise, $AAVE, $VVS, and $KMNO made their presence in the list, maintaining 2.34K, 2.25K, and 2.13K engaged posts, respectively. They all secured 178K, 103K, and 261K interactions, likewise, with 0.20% social dominance, existing in the conversations firmly.

The growing DeFi market provides valuable insights into social metrics, offering indicators of investor sentiment and community strength. Aster attains the spotlight in this week’s rankings, while the broader picture reveals an engaged and strong ecosystem. In this ecosystem, the new and established DeFi players are competing for their visibility and relevance.