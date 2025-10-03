ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The sudden surge has driven the total market capitalization to over $4 trillion according to CoinGecko, adding to the theory […] The post Top Crypto Presales To Buy in Q4 2025 with Big Bonuses appeared first on Coindoo.The sudden surge has driven the total market capitalization to over $4 trillion according to CoinGecko, adding to the theory […] The post Top Crypto Presales To Buy in Q4 2025 with Big Bonuses appeared first on Coindoo.

Top Crypto Presales To Buy in Q4 2025 with Big Bonuses

Di: Coindoo
2025/10/03 00:33
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
4
4$0.06386+9.61%

The sudden surge has driven the total market capitalization to over $4 trillion according to CoinGecko, adding to the theory that the bull market may hit new highs toward the end of this year.

As market caps near all-time highs, traders are increasingly seeking crypto presales for higher ROI potential. The $LIVE crypto presale has emerged as the standout, with 30x gains locked in and huge bonuses on offer, while other trending projects such as Bitcoin Hyper and Remittix are also attracting attention in Q4.

Q4 Market Analysis: The Bulls Are Back

The Bitcoin price surge to $118k has confirmed that the bulls are still very much in control despite the occasional pullback. The price increase has pushed the total market capitalization of the industry to well above $4 trillion and helped leading altcoins push toward new all-time highs, including BNB and ETH.

Institutional inflows and retail FOMO are fueling momentum, with major players such as BlackRock and Fidelity driving demand through ETFs and other investment products.

At the same time, presales are benefiting as investors search for high-upside opportunities before tokens list on exchanges. As market caps reach new highs, attention is turning to small-cap early options in the form of crypto presales.

Finding The Best Crypto Presale to Buy in Q4

With the bull market heating up, the top crypto presales to buy are becoming one of the most attractive ways to capture outsized returns. Investors are targeting projects with strong utility, clear tokenomics, and early-stage bonuses, making Q4 the perfect time to identify the best crypto presales before they hit exchanges.

The $LIVE Crypto Presale: 30x Gains and 200% Bonuses

The $LIVE crypto presale ticks most of the boxes, potentially making it the top crypto presale to buy in Q4, especially for traders looking to get into a project with a utility-focused approach early. The presale recently went live, offering the lowest entry point at $0.0083 per token with a projected launch price of $0.25, locking in a 30x return at launch.

Unlike the litany of presale memecoins flooding the market, $LIVE stands out by offering real utility. Built around an augmented reality (AR) gamification platform, the project integrates Move-to-Earn mechanics, AI personalization, and Real-World Assets (RWAs), providing both players and brands with long-term value beyond speculation.

The presale also includes five Token & NFT Pack tiers, IGNITE, RISE, LUXE, ICON, and PRIME, offering base allocations, bonuses up to 200%, and NFT vault keys for the $2.5M giveaway. For example, the IGNITE Pack costs $250 and delivers 30,000 tokens, worth around $7,500 at launch.

Whale demand has already been proven, with $2 million raised in the private sale. Part of the demand is likely being driven by the $2.5 million giveaway that every presale tier provides access to through an NFT key that unlocks vaults holding parts of the reward.

LivLive has launched a $2.5 million crypto giveaway alongside its presale.

LivLive has launched a $2.5 million crypto giveaway alongside its presale.

2. Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper is a meme-inspired presale designed to leverage Bitcoin’s global recognition while offering traders a low-cap entry point. Unlike BTC, which is limited by its $2 trillion market cap, Bitcoin Hyper positions itself for higher percentage gains.

The project has already gained traction thanks to strong community support and viral marketing, making it one of Q4’s more talked-about meme presales. The technology underlying the project certainly sounds interesting, and if it can catch the attention of bitcoin whales, it could be a major player in the coming months.

3. Remittix

Remittix is another utility-focused project currently in presale. It is designed to address major inefficiencies in cross-border payments that continue to burden the traditional financial system.

The platform’s goal is to deliver faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions, offering a strong value proposition to both businesses and individuals.

Its native REMX token adds further appeal, providing holders with fee discounts, network rewards, and exclusive ecosystem benefits—making it a presale of interest to utility-focused investors.

Final Thoughts on The Best Presales To Buy in Q4

The Bitcoin surge has also pushed most leading altcoins toward all-time highs. Potential gains in these established names are arguably dropping as prices climb and market capitalizations reach levels that require massive inflows to move further. As a result, crypto presales are increasingly appealing to traders seeking big gains.

$LIVE is emerging as the leading presale option, with 30x gains locked in, clear utility, and a $2.5 million crypto giveaway.

Presale

X

Telegram

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Top Crypto Presales To Buy in Q4 2025 with Big Bonuses appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,593.04
$104,593.04$104,593.04

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,586.32
$3,586.32$3,586.32

+2.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.20
$165.20$165.20

+1.64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3369
$2.3369$2.3369

+0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17974
$0.17974$0.17974

+0.93%