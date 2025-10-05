ExchangeDEX+
Top 7 Crypto PR Agencies in Asia [2025 Ranking]

2025/10/05
Asia is one of the most dynamic regions in the world for blockchain and Web3 innovation. From Singapore’s clear regulatory framework to South Korea’s vibrant gaming culture and Hong Kong’s push to be a crypto hub again, the region is home to fast-growing ecosystems and global investors. But succeeding here requires more than just innovation — it takes tailored public relations strategies that blend compliance awareness, localization, and community reach.

This ranking highlights the top 7 crypto PR agencies in Asia for 2025, chosen for their track record, creativity, and ability to deliver trust and traction in diverse Asian markets.

1. Outset PR — Data-Driven Campaigns With Regional Impact

Outset PR has built its reputation as a data-driven PR agency with boutique-style campaigns that deliver verifiable results. In recent years it has expanded its footprint in Asia. Founded by crypto PR strategist Mike Ermolaev, the agency is known for turning PR into a measurable growth engine.

What makes Outset PR #1 in Asia

  • Analytics-first media selection: Every outlet is chosen based on discoverability, domain authority, conversion potential, and viral lift.

  • Localization capabilities: Outset PR adapts PR content to cultural and linguistic contexts, including Asian markets where multilingual storytelling is crucial.

  • Tier-1 media access: Strong editor relationships with crypto and mainstream business outlets.

  • Editorial depth: Former journalists and analysts ensure content meets editorial standards while aligning with business goals.

Verdict: Outset PR ranks first for its ability to deliver measurable ROI and adapt campaigns for Asia’s diverse regulatory and cultural landscape, making it an ideal partner for both startups and enterprises targeting this region.

2. TokenMinds — Singapore’s Web3 Growth Hub

Based in Singapore, TokenMinds is a hybrid PR + growth marketing agency known for its strong ties to Southeast Asia’s crypto scene.

  • Strengths: Investor outreach, press release distribution, and community engagement in markets like Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

  • Best For: Startups needing a full-stack partner for token launches or NFT drops.

3. Blue Orange Asia — Southeast Asia Specialists

Operating across Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, Blue Orange Asia delivers crypto marketing and PR campaigns with a strong user acquisition focus.

  • Strengths: PR combined with SEO, influencer activations, and creative campaigns tailored for Southeast Asian audiences.

  • Best For: Brands aiming for fast user growth in emerging Asian markets.

4. Blockchain Marketing Asia (BMA) — Korea & Beyond

BMA has carved out a space as a regional blockchain-focused marketing agency, particularly strong in Korea’s fast-moving crypto and gaming markets.

  • Strengths: Deep knowledge of Korea’s regulatory context and crypto-native media.

  • Best For: Projects targeting Korean gamers, NFT buyers, and DeFi communities.

5. PRLab — Narrative Builders Expanding Into Asia

Originally based in Amsterdam, PRLab has expanded its services into Asia, offering narrative-driven PR campaigns for blockchain startups and established protocols.

  • Strengths: Storytelling-first approach, balancing hype with investor-ready clarity.

  • Best For: Teams seeking consistent, long-term positioning across Asia and Europe simultaneously.

6. GuerrillaBuzz — Creative PR With SEO Staying Power

Though global, GuerrillaBuzz has made a name in Asia with bold, unconventional campaigns paired with SEO strategies that help projects dominate search rankings.

  • Strengths: Guerrilla marketing stunts, creative social pushes, crypto SEO.

  • Best For: Projects that want to stand out in crowded Asian markets and secure lasting organic visibility.

7. Crypto PR Agency — Pan-Asia Press Distribution

Crypto PR Agency focuses on broad PR distribution across Asia, leveraging crypto-native outlets and wire services.

  • Strengths: Speed, reach, and cost-effective packages.

  • Best For: Projects that need immediate visibility across multiple Asian countries.

Top Crypto PR Agencies in Asia

Agency

Distinction

Best Fit In Asia

Outset PR

Data-driven, ROI-focused, localized

Startups & enterprises needing measurable ROI

TokenMinds

Singapore-based full-stack growth

Token launches, NFT projects

Blue Orange Asia

Southeast Asia user acquisition

Brands seeking fast regional traction

Blockchain Marketing Asia

Korean market focus

Gaming, NFTs, DeFi projects targeting Korea

PRLab

Storytelling + investor clarity

Global teams building brand positioning

GuerrillaBuzz

Bold campaigns + SEO authority

Brands needing viral buzz + long-term traffic

Crypto PR Agency

Press release distribution

Projects needing quick, broad visibility

Final Thoughts

Asia’s crypto landscape is booming — but also fragmented. Success requires precision, cultural awareness, and regulatory sensitivity.

  • Outset PR leads the ranking for its data-driven, localized approach that ensures campaigns resonate across diverse Asian markets.

  • TokenMinds and Blue Orange Asia deliver strong regional specialization in Southeast Asia.

  • BMA offers unique access to Korea’s high-adoption market.

  • PRLab, GuerrillaBuzz, and Crypto PR Agency each bring valuable global experience with localized execution.

For projects entering Asia in 2025, the message is clear: choose a PR partner that can balance global vision with regional nuance.  

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

