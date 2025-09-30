ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Top 5 Altcoins to Soar After SEC ETFs Decisions in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC will rule on Cardano, XRP, and Solana ETFs by late October. New rules cut review time from 240 to 75 days. Polymarket traders give 90% odds for Cardano and 99% for XRP ETF approval. Maddie of Altcoin Buzz says October 2025 could prove decisive for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. He expects Cardano, XRP, Solana, Stellar, and Chainlink’s price to rally as products of these altcoins await a final ruling.  Cardano Tops Altcoin Buzz’s List The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must decide on the Grayscale Cardano ETF application by October 26. The SEC has delayed the decision several times, but cannot extend it further under current rules.  Polymarket data shows traders assigning a 90% chance of approval this year. According to Maddie, an approval would likely open the door to institutional inflows and higher market participation for Cardano’s ADA token. Related: SEC Moves Closer to Approving ETF Share Classes for Mutual Funds Notably, Cardano is trading just above $0.80, a 0.7% rise in the past day, with a market capitalization of about $29 billion. The asset remains well below its record of $3.09, set in September 2021. Maddie noted that the lead-up to the ruling is expected to bring volatility as investors position for the outcome. XRP Faces Six ETF Deadlines in October Meanwhile, XRP has more at stake, with six ETF applications scheduled for decision. Maddie explained that the SEC will issue rulings on Grayscale’s XRP ETF on October 18, followed by 21Shares and Bitwise on October 20.  CoinShares and Canary Capital will receive their decisions on October 23, and WisdomTree’s filing is due October 24. A separate Franklin Templeton application is not scheduled for November 14.  Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the SEC makes a decision on all pending XRP ETFs on the earliest October… The post Top 5 Altcoins to Soar After SEC ETFs Decisions in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC will rule on Cardano, XRP, and Solana ETFs by late October. New rules cut review time from 240 to 75 days. Polymarket traders give 90% odds for Cardano and 99% for XRP ETF approval. Maddie of Altcoin Buzz says October 2025 could prove decisive for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. He expects Cardano, XRP, Solana, Stellar, and Chainlink’s price to rally as products of these altcoins await a final ruling.  Cardano Tops Altcoin Buzz’s List The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must decide on the Grayscale Cardano ETF application by October 26. The SEC has delayed the decision several times, but cannot extend it further under current rules.  Polymarket data shows traders assigning a 90% chance of approval this year. According to Maddie, an approval would likely open the door to institutional inflows and higher market participation for Cardano’s ADA token. Related: SEC Moves Closer to Approving ETF Share Classes for Mutual Funds Notably, Cardano is trading just above $0.80, a 0.7% rise in the past day, with a market capitalization of about $29 billion. The asset remains well below its record of $3.09, set in September 2021. Maddie noted that the lead-up to the ruling is expected to bring volatility as investors position for the outcome. XRP Faces Six ETF Deadlines in October Meanwhile, XRP has more at stake, with six ETF applications scheduled for decision. Maddie explained that the SEC will issue rulings on Grayscale’s XRP ETF on October 18, followed by 21Shares and Bitwise on October 20.  CoinShares and Canary Capital will receive their decisions on October 23, and WisdomTree’s filing is due October 24. A separate Franklin Templeton application is not scheduled for November 14.  Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the SEC makes a decision on all pending XRP ETFs on the earliest October…

Top 5 Altcoins to Soar After SEC ETFs Decisions in October

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:14
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
COM
COM$0.006267+1.09%
XRP
XRP$2.3384+2.46%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.00218+9.32%
  • The SEC will rule on Cardano, XRP, and Solana ETFs by late October.
  • New rules cut review time from 240 to 75 days.
  • Polymarket traders give 90% odds for Cardano and 99% for XRP ETF approval.

Maddie of Altcoin Buzz says October 2025 could prove decisive for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. He expects Cardano, XRP, Solana, Stellar, and Chainlink’s price to rally as products of these altcoins await a final ruling. 

Cardano Tops Altcoin Buzz’s List

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must decide on the Grayscale Cardano ETF application by October 26. The SEC has delayed the decision several times, but cannot extend it further under current rules. 

Polymarket data shows traders assigning a 90% chance of approval this year. According to Maddie, an approval would likely open the door to institutional inflows and higher market participation for Cardano’s ADA token.

Related: SEC Moves Closer to Approving ETF Share Classes for Mutual Funds

Notably, Cardano is trading just above $0.80, a 0.7% rise in the past day, with a market capitalization of about $29 billion. The asset remains well below its record of $3.09, set in September 2021. Maddie noted that the lead-up to the ruling is expected to bring volatility as investors position for the outcome.

XRP Faces Six ETF Deadlines in October

Meanwhile, XRP has more at stake, with six ETF applications scheduled for decision. Maddie explained that the SEC will issue rulings on Grayscale’s XRP ETF on October 18, followed by 21Shares and Bitwise on October 20. 

CoinShares and Canary Capital will receive their decisions on October 23, and WisdomTree’s filing is due October 24. A separate Franklin Templeton application is not scheduled for November 14. 

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the SEC makes a decision on all pending XRP ETFs on the earliest October deadline. The regulator has historically done so as seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

With several filings in play, traders on Polymarket assign a 99% probability that at least one XRP ETF will gain approval this year. Maddie said a favorable outcome would mark a milestone for XRP and could spark significant price action.

XRP trades at $2.90, a 1.7% increase in the past day as the broader market slightly recovers.

Solana ETF Filings Also Under Review

Between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16, the SEC will rule on five ETF applications tied to Solana from issuers including Grayscale, VanEck, and Bitwise. Approval would make Solana the third major Layer 1 network to achieve ETF access in the United States after Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Polymarket places the approval chance at 82% in 2025. Notably, Solana is trading at $210 with a $112 billion market cap.

Stellar’s ETF Filings Advance

Stellar is also in focus with two spot ETF applications under review. The first, the Hashtags Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF, received SEC approval on Sept. 24, 2025, under the new streamlined 75-day listing rules. The fund also includes XRP and Solana, providing exposure to multiple tokens through a regulated channel.

A second filing from Grayscale is seeking to list a spot Stellar ETF on the New York Stock Exchange Arca. Both filings are expected to see a decision in late 2025.

Stellar’s token, XLM, is currently trading at about $0.375 with a market capitalization of $11.6 billion. The asset is up modestly in the past month and has gained approximately 261% over the past year.

Chainlink has not yet seen an ETF filing, but its price performance continues to draw attention. LINK is currently trading at $21.56 with a market capitalization of $14.2 billion. Despite speculation that the token could command a significantly higher valuation, its price has remained steady near the $20 level in recent weeks.

Maddie noted that $20 has acted as a strong entry point for investors over the past month. Chainlink has also benefited from broader market recovery and growing adoption of its oracle technology, which secures data feeds across decentralized finance applications. While ETF activity remains centered on other altcoins, LINK’s consistent market presence has kept it in focus for long-term investors.

New SEC Rules Shorten ETF Review Periods

The SEC has recently adjusted its review process for ETFs. The maximum timeline between filing and launch has been reduced from 240 days to 75 days. Maddie pointed out that this change limits repeated delays and increases efficiency in the approval cycle.

Adding to the regulatory backdrop, Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that the SEC has asked issuers of Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings. This follows the adoption of new generic listing standards, which remove the need for those filings. 

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted that while the change makes sense under the new framework, the timeline for ETF launches remains unclear.

In a follow-up, Balchunas said the odds of approval are now “100%” under the new standards. He explained that the 19b-4 process is no longer relevant and that only S-1 filings remain under review by the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance. 

Related: Analyst Reveals 4 Altcoins to Buy with $1000 Before the Next Bull Run

Balchunas added that issuers have already submitted new amendments, including for Solana, suggesting that ETF launches could happen at any time.

If the SEC rejects any of the October applications, issuers may refile under the shorter timeline, which could push possible launches into early 2026.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/top-5-altcoins-to-soar-after-sec-etfs-decisions-in-october/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,635.96
$104,635.96$104,635.96

+0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,589.59
$3,589.59$3,589.59

+2.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.30
$165.30$165.30

+1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3384
$2.3384$2.3384

+0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17994
$0.17994$0.17994

+1.04%