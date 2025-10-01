ExchangeDEX+
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Top 4 Trading Bots With AI: Revolutionizing Wealth Creation in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.   In today's financial markets, relying on slow, emotion-driven decisions is a recipe for underperformance. That's why savvy traders are turning to AI trading bot systems to automate, optimize, and execute trades in real time. If you want to step into smarter investing, this article highlights four leading platforms that bring powerful AI trading capabilities to both beginners and pros alike. 1. MasterQuant: Your Gateway to Smarter AI Investing When it comes to pairing professional-grade quant strategies with user-friendly access, MasterQuant stands out. It's a well-engineered solution for modern investors. It offers: $100 Free Trial BonusUpon registration, MasterQuant offers a $100 trial bonus. This gives new users a hands-on way to test their AI trading strategies without risking their own capital. Full Risk Control IntegrationThe system measures, models, and manages risk in real time. Your capital is protected by safety protocols that aim to avoid harsh drawdowns. Real-Time Market Analysis and AI AdjustmentsUnlike static bots, MasterQuant's algorithms analyze live data, forecast trends, rebalance portfolios, and adapt to volatility. Automated, Hands-Free ExecutionOnce you pick a quant plan, all trading is handled by the system — no manual intervention required. Transparency and Principal ProtectionUsers can see daily performance metrics. At the end of a plan's term, your initial capital is returned. Commission and Referral ProgramEarn up to 5% commission for every valid referral. Promotions are tracked with lifetime rewards on active investments. Security, Compliance, and Customer SupportWith bank-level encryption, regulated operations, and 24/7 support, MasterQuant strives to maintain trust and reliability. How to Get Started Step 1: Sign Up For FreeCreate your account with a username, a strong password, and an optional referral code. You get a free $100 trial bonus. Step 2: Choose a PlanSelect from AI Quant, High-Frequency, Balanced Growth, or advanced strategies depending on your budget. Step 3: Activate…

Top 4 Trading Bots With AI: Revolutionizing Wealth Creation in 2025

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 23:49
In today’s financial markets, relying on slow, emotion-driven decisions is a recipe for underperformance.

That’s why savvy traders are turning to AI trading bot systems to automate, optimize, and execute trades in real time. If you want to step into smarter investing, this article highlights four leading platforms that bring powerful AI trading capabilities to both beginners and pros alike.

1. MasterQuant: Your Gateway to Smarter AI Investing

When it comes to pairing professional-grade quant strategies with user-friendly access, MasterQuant stands out. It’s a well-engineered solution for modern investors. It offers:

  1. $100 Free Trial Bonus
    Upon registration, MasterQuant offers a $100 trial bonus. This gives new users a hands-on way to test their AI trading strategies without risking their own capital.
  2. Full Risk Control Integration
    The system measures, models, and manages risk in real time. Your capital is protected by safety protocols that aim to avoid harsh drawdowns.
  3. Real-Time Market Analysis and AI Adjustments
    Unlike static bots, MasterQuant’s algorithms analyze live data, forecast trends, rebalance portfolios, and adapt to volatility.
  4. Automated, Hands-Free Execution
    Once you pick a quant plan, all trading is handled by the system — no manual intervention required.
  5. Transparency and Principal Protection
    Users can see daily performance metrics. At the end of a plan’s term, your initial capital is returned.
  6. Commission and Referral Program
    Earn up to 5% commission for every valid referral. Promotions are tracked with lifetime rewards on active investments.
  7. Security, Compliance, and Customer Support
    With bank-level encryption, regulated operations, and 24/7 support, MasterQuant strives to maintain trust and reliability.

How to Get Started

  • Step 1: Sign Up For Free
    Create your account with a username, a strong password, and an optional referral code. You get a free $100 trial bonus.
  • Step 2: Choose a Plan
    Select from AI Quant, High-Frequency, Balanced Growth, or advanced strategies depending on your budget.
  • Step 3: Activate the Strategy
    Fund your selected plan. The AI engine begins trading immediately.
  • Step 4: Track and Withdraw
     Monitor daily profits. At maturity, you can withdraw your principal plus earnings or reinvest for additional earnings.

Here are a few examples of what you get:

  • AI Quant Free Trial Plan: Price $100, daily profit $1.00, one-day term, principal refunded.
  • High-Frequency Opportunity Plan: Price $670, daily profit $7.24, term 3 days.
  • Balanced Quant Growth Plan: Price $5,500, daily profit $73.15, term 7 days.

Why MasterQuant is Attracting Investors

  • Beginner Friendly: No coding or market experience needed.
  • Risk-Aware: Has controlled exposure and safety protocols.
  • Flexible and Transparent: You’re always in control, with no surprise renewals.
  • Incentivized Growth: Referral and affiliate structure rewards promoters with up to $100 per task

Whether you’re just starting or scaling a portfolio, MasterQuant gives you a polished, reliable entry point into ai trading.

2. TrustStrategy: AI Meets Quant Intelligence

TrustStrategy is another strong contender in the ai trading bot space. While it operates on similar principles, it offers its own set of strengths:

  • $100 Free Trial: New users also benefit from a $100 trial fund to sample the platform with low risk.
  • AI-Driven Quant Strategies: TrustStrategy’s engine processes huge data volumes to identify trends, balance portfolios, and make informed decisions.
  • Diverse Plan Options: Plans range from beginner strategies to advanced arbitrage and volatility capture.
  • Referral Rewards: Earn up to 5% commission per valid investment made by your referrals.
  • Global Reach and Trust: Serving users in over 100 countries, with a solid track record and systematic transparency.
  • Safety and Support: Advanced security protocols, no hidden fees, and round-the-clock support.

3. Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper is a well-known AI trading platform in the crypto space. It offers:

  • Strategy Builder and Marketplace: Users can build custom strategies or adopt ones from a marketplace.
  • Backtesting and Simulation: Before live deployment, strategies can be tested against historical data.
  • Sentiment Tools and Automations: Some AI tools are integrated with trend detection and social sentiment signals.
  • Multi-Exchange Support: Automate across numerous crypto exchanges simultaneously.

While solid and widely recognized, Cryptohopper demands more hands-on setup and optimization compared to MasterQuant’s plug-and-play model.

4. 3Commas

Another popular choice in the ai trading bot world is 3Commas. It offers:

  • AI Grid Bots: Combines AI with grid strategies to buy low and sell high in predetermined ranges.
  • SmartTrade Terminal: Advanced tool with trailing stops, multi-target take profits, and more.
  • Support for Many Exchanges: Works across more than 20 major crypto exchanges.
  • Community and Signal Marketplace: Users share and adopt proven strategies.

Though versatile, 3Commas is more suited for intermediate or advanced users who enjoy customizing and optimizing bots rather than relying on fully automated risk-managed plans.

Conclusion

If you’ve been watching from the sidelines, the time to act is now. AI trading bots aren’t tomorrow’s tool — they’re here today, changing how we invest, hedge, and grow capital. Among the leading choices, MasterQuant stands out for giving you a stress-free, transparent, and powerful platform to begin your AI trading journey. From its $100 trial to risk-managed strategies and referral rewards, it’s designed to turn complexity into opportunity.

Ready to take your portfolio to the next level? Sign up now and claim your $100 free trial. Your smarter investing journey begins now.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.

Source: https://nulltx.com/top-4-trading-bots-with-ai-revolutionizing-wealth-creation-in-2025/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

The Channel Factories We've Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
