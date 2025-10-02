ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The search for the next meme coin breakout is heating up, as Telegram chats, X spaces, and trading forums buzz about which names could deliver life‑changing returns.The search for the next meme coin breakout is heating up, as Telegram chats, X spaces, and trading forums buzz about which names could deliver life‑changing returns.

Top 3 Meme Coins That Could Spike 15,000%, One Could Rival Dogecoin This Year

Di: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/02 22:56
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001653+1.34%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.00218+9.32%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.000027+1.42%

SPONSORED POST*

The search for the next meme coin breakout is heating up, as Telegram chats, X spaces, and trading forums buzz about which names could deliver life‑changing returns. Three projects are dominating the conversation. Pepeto (PEPETO) is positioning itself as a Dogecoin challenger thanks to strong presale momentum and a utility focus. PENGU and PUMP are gaining attention too, but they look like longer‑term stories that may hit their peak upside by 2027.

Pepeto: A 2025 Dogecoin Challenger Taking Shape

Pepeto is more than a meme riding a cultural trend. With over $6.8 million raised in presale and a token price of just $0.000000155, it gives investors a very low entry point. Beyond noise, Pepeto has launched a PepetoSwap demo, a zero‑fee exchange set to list a new wave of meme coins in 2026. Achieving that level of progress before mainnet launch sets Pepeto apart.

Holders can stake tokens at a strong 225% APY, growing positions well ahead of exchange listings. Sharing the same 420 trillion max supply as Pepe, Pepeto extends the meme lineage while adding a clearer tech story, Pepe kept P‑E‑P‑E, Pepeto kept T for Technology and O for Opportunity, traits many investors now prize.

Some analysts argue that if Pepeto reaches Pepe’s current price of $0.00001094, early presale buyers could see enormous multiples on their initial stakes. Layer in staking yields, and Pepeto’s upside looks even more compelling.

PENGU: Evolving From NFT Roots To Market Contender

PENGU began as an NFT collection and has evolved into a meme coin with a market cap near $2.3 billion and a token price around $0.036. With close to 63 billion tokens circulating and steady community growth, it posted a 20% gain in the last week.

Still, to reach a 15,000% rise, PENGU would need to trade above $5, which feels ambitious even given the NFT tailwinds. Pepeto’s fraction‑of‑a‑cent entry offers far more room for exponential multiples, and that comparison is already inviting parallels with Shiba Inu’s storied run.

PUMP: Solana’s Meme Launchpad Powerhouse

Pump.fun, or PUMP, has become known as a launch hub for Solana meme tokens. Its token trades around $0.006 with a circulating supply of 354 billion. The platform has powered numerous meme launches and even helped projects raise $600 million in minutes earlier this year, showing the sector’s appetite.

While PUMP channels Solana’s meme energy, Pepeto pairs infrastructure with narrative. With a presale entry far lower than PUMP and a live demo exchange already active, Pepeto is drawing both retail traders and early whales hunting the next x100 opportunity.

Price Prediction: How Pepeto Could Achieve 15,000% Gains

At the current presale price of $0.000000155, a $10,000 investment in Pepeto buys roughly 64.5 billion tokens. If Pepeto follows the path of other top meme coins, the upside scenarios are staggering.

Scenario Target Price Value of $10,000 Investment Pepeto reaches Pepe’s price ($0.000009701) $627,000 6,170% Pepeto climbs halfway to Dogecoin’s price ($0.1207) $7.79M 77,900% Pepeto matches Dogecoin’s price ($0.2414) $15.58M 155,800%
  • Reaching Pepe’s current price gives a 61x return (+6,170%), with same max supply 420T.
  • Half of Dogecoin’s price gives a 779x return (+77,900%).
  • Matching Dogecoin’s price gives a 1,558x return (+155,800%).

Even the conservative scenario  Pepeto simply reaching Pepe’s present price turns $10,000 into more than $600,000. Combined with 225% staking APY, early holders can boost their token exposure, making a 15,000% headline target seem plausible this cycle.

Year‑End Verdict: What We Expect Next

Meme coins remain speculative but carry major upside potential. PENGU and PUMP may have their most significant surges by 2027 as their ecosystems expand. Pepeto, stands out right now. With its presale already over $6.8 million raised, 225% staking, and a narrative tied to Pepe’s origins, it is drawing the same kind of attention SHIB once did.

If Pepeto rises from $0.000000155 to Pepe’s trading levels, early buyers could see once‑in‑a‑cycle gains. The question investors ask now is simple: is Pepeto the next Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Pepe? Only early believers and stackers will decide. For presale details visit the PEPETO website and join the active Telegram and Twitter communities.

Take Action Now: Purchase And Stake Prior To Listing

– Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet 

– Visit the official site: pepeto.io

– Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card 

– Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155 

– Stake for 225% APY and hold as the project grows

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.41%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006183-1.08%
KIND
KIND$0.0009089+10.50%
COM
COM$0.006263+0.12%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007241+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.005038-5.72%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,635.96
$104,635.96$104,635.96

+0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,589.58
$3,589.58$3,589.58

+2.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.29
$165.29$165.29

+1.69%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3385
$2.3385$2.3385

+0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17994
$0.17994$0.17994

+1.04%