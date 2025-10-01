The post TokenFi and New to The Street Partner up to Revolutionize Tokenization and Simplify Asset Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. TokenFi has established a comprehensive media partnership with New to The Street, a leading multi-platform media brand, in an effort to enhance its visibility. The three-month campaign will highlight TokenFi’s goal of transforming tokenization and streamlining asset launches, enabling anyone to utilize tokenization without requiring coding knowledge. The media launch will consist of live events, high-frequency digital billboard displays in Times Square, commercial placements during business hours, and biographical interview segments that will air nationally on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. What Does the Campaign Entail? Every month, TokenFi executives will be featured in two in-depth TV interviews that will be aired as sponsored content on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, reaching more than 219 million households in the United States. Twice an hour, four times a month, TokenFi advertisements will illuminate the famous Reuters 42nd Street Billboard. The ad will showcase TokenFi’s distinctive platform for smoothly launching and tokenizing assets, making it appealing to both retail and institutional. Advertisement Major financial networks, including CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg, will air more than 100 30-second advertisements each month. In the second month, an additional 50 spots will debut on Bloomberg. TokenFi will expand its reach beyond the cryptocurrency community through three press releases per month, summaries of NYSE interviews, and targeted pitches to ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX stations. Every piece of material will be shared on social media and among New to The Street’s 3.4 million YouTube viewers. Additionally, TokenFi will take part in virtual meetings with family offices and… The post TokenFi and New to The Street Partner up to Revolutionize Tokenization and Simplify Asset Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. TokenFi has established a comprehensive media partnership with New to The Street, a leading multi-platform media brand, in an effort to enhance its visibility. The three-month campaign will highlight TokenFi’s goal of transforming tokenization and streamlining asset launches, enabling anyone to utilize tokenization without requiring coding knowledge. The media launch will consist of live events, high-frequency digital billboard displays in Times Square, commercial placements during business hours, and biographical interview segments that will air nationally on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. What Does the Campaign Entail? Every month, TokenFi executives will be featured in two in-depth TV interviews that will be aired as sponsored content on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, reaching more than 219 million households in the United States. Twice an hour, four times a month, TokenFi advertisements will illuminate the famous Reuters 42nd Street Billboard. The ad will showcase TokenFi’s distinctive platform for smoothly launching and tokenizing assets, making it appealing to both retail and institutional. Advertisement Major financial networks, including CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg, will air more than 100 30-second advertisements each month. In the second month, an additional 50 spots will debut on Bloomberg. TokenFi will expand its reach beyond the cryptocurrency community through three press releases per month, summaries of NYSE interviews, and targeted pitches to ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX stations. Every piece of material will be shared on social media and among New to The Street’s 3.4 million YouTube viewers. Additionally, TokenFi will take part in virtual meetings with family offices and…