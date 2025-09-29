Thinner, Not Tougher: Why Apple May Bet on an ‘Air’ Watch

The iPhone Air needs a worthy companion, so it’s time for Apple to introduce the new Apple Watch Air: an elegant ultra-thin smartwatch focused on health.

The Naming Strategy

The recent launch of the iPhone Air did two things for Apple: it marked its return to selling stylish design as the main feature, and it solidified a three-way naming strategy for its products—a base product, a Pro version with a rugged form factor, and an Air model focused on a sleek and thin design.

Apple can now use the Pro moniker to pack the best hardware available, without worrying about how thick or rugged the product looks. The recent Apple Watch Ultra 3—the Pro version in the Apple Watch lineup—and the iPhone 17 Pro are the realization of this strategy.

Who is the Air User?

Those who buy an iPhone Air are likely not heavy gamers or professional photographers. Instead, they are users who don’t require top performance from their phones and are okay reaching the end of the day with an almost depleted battery in exchange for that beautiful design.

So where does this leave those same users with regard to the Apple Watch? They would probably be fine with a watch that has to be charged every day, but that is so thin that it almost disappears on their wrist. A watch that is not focused on tracking intense sports, but that is designed to be a comprehensive health tracker. This is the Apple Watch Air.

The Health Mandate

This health-centric vision is not just a fan theory; it is Apple’s stated goal, as CEO Tim Cook highlighted during press interviews for the 2026 product lineup: “If you zoom out many years into the future and you ask what was Apple’s greatest contribution to humankind, it will be in health.”

The Apple Watch Air will pack a host of crucial health detection features, including chronic high blood pressure or hypertension, blood oxygen anomalies, atrial fibrillation, irregular heart rhythm, sleep apnea, abnormal respiratory rate and wrist temperature. It will become a fashionable champion, in the most subtle and truly wearable form factor, helping everyday users understand their wellbeing, proactively get medical help, and form healthy habits.

The Battery Hurdle

The compromise, as with the iPhone Air, will be in its capabilities. The Apple Watch Air won’t last a full weekend and won’t include satellite connectivity. Instead, its 5mm-thin body will house a 46mm screen and a high-density battery—possibly using new silicon-carbon technology—with fast charging capabilities.

Adding health features to other products in the Apple ecosystem, such as the new heart rate sensor on the AirPods Pro 3, will help save battery life. By working in coordination—for example, reducing the heart rate readings on the Apple Watch Air while wearing the AirPods Pro 3 at the same time—the user experience will remain consistent and the burden of getting constant health-related measurements will be spread across multiple devices.

A Needed New Design

The Apple Watch launched over a decade ago, in April 2015, and quickly became one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, selling over 200 million units. Its 10th-year anniversary didn’t yield a new design, as many fans hoped, and the Apple Watch remained mostly unchanged.

Apple’s new approach of selling thinness at a premium, combined with their strategy on health, can become the perfect excuse to introduce the new Apple Watch Air.

A Question of Time

What’s the holdup, then? Despite its potential, silicon-carbon battery technology is difficult to implement on a mass scale. Silicon expands and contracts dramatically during charging, which becomes extra challenging when considering the miniaturization needs of a smartwatch—managing this major engineering challenge is likely the reason why the iPhone Air launched with a more conventional lithium-ion battery.

Regardless, battery technology companies are developing ways to mitigate the expansion challenge and increase overall durability. While this currently makes the technology more expensive and complicates the manufacturing process, a reliable pipeline is a matter of time, and these issues will certainly get resolved.

The Apple Watch Air will be more about its exceptional look than about new health tracking features, similar to the premise of the new iPhone Air. This will help reinvigorate Apple Watch sales and will infuse the smartwatch category with the “form over function” philosophy from the Jony Ive era. I can’t wait to see it.

Image: A mock blueprint for the future Apple Watch Air