The Weeknd’s “The Hills” Replaced “Can’t Feel My Face” At No. 1 In 2015

In 2015, The Weeknd secured back-to-back chart-toppers with “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills,” proving himself as one of music’s biggest new stars. SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 7: Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye performs on stage during the ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation) Getty Images for Live Nation

Scoring a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in America is a career high that most musicians will never realize. The music industry is immensely competitive, and the race to the top of the list of the most consumed songs in the largest music market on the planet is notoriously cutthroat.

While it’s rare to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, it’s far, far rarer for any musical act to replace itself in first place on the tally. A decade ago this week, The Weeknd – then one of the most exciting new acts in music – proved that he had arrived not just as a tastemaker, but a superstar, when he managed the feat, swapping one champion for another.

What Was The Weeknd’s First No. 1 Hit?

The Weeknd scored his first No. 1 in America on the Hot 100 dated August 22. That week, “Can’t Feel My Face” climbed to the top spot just a few weeks after being released. The Canadian R&B and pop musician replaced “Cheerleader” by one-hit wonder Omi, which ruled for several periods throughout the summer.

Did “Can’t Feel My Face” Make History?

“Can’t Feel My Face” would make history in its own right. Before The Weeknd even had a chance to replace himself at No. 1, that track managed three frames ruling the chart, but none of them were consecutive. “Can’t Feel My Face” managed a trio of distinct runs at No. 1 on the Hot 100, each just one frame long. His streak was interrupted by “Cheerleader” as well as Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” which also earned that Canadian powerhouse his initial leader in America.

The Weeknd Trades One No. 1 for Another

On the Hot 100 dated September 26, “Can’t Feel My Face” jumped back to No. 1, pushing “What Do You Mean?” off of the throne after just one stint ruling. Then, the following frame, The Weeknd managed one of the most exciting feats possible on the Hot 100, as he traded one No. 1 for another. “The Hills” leapt to No. 1, pushing “Can’t Feel My Face” out of the way.

In the span of just a few weeks, The Weeknd claimed his first two No. 1s on the Hot 100. Many artists who reach the highest rung may never do so a second time, and so scoring multiple champions in the span of such a short time is a surefire sign that a new major talent in the music industry has arrived.

Ariana Grande Duet Helps Spotlight The Weeknd

Before he made it to the Hot 100’s highest position, The Weeknd had already scored multiple hits on the chart. In May, “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey),” which was written specifically for that film, rose all the way to No. 3. The year prior, he joined Ariana Grande on her single “Love Me Harder,” which helped catapult him to fame and into the top 10 on the Hot 100 for the first time, as their collaboration stalled at No. 7.

Taylor Swift Trades “Shake It Off” for “Blank Space”

When “The Hills” took over the Hot 100 from “Can’t Feel My Face,” The Weeknd became one of a select group of musical acts that had pushed themselves aside at No. 1. The trend began decades before when names like The Beatles, Bee Gees, and Boyz II Men managed to do so, sometimes with multiple tracks, as in the case of the Fab Four.

When The Weeknd replaced himself at No. 1, he became the first artist to do so since the year prior. In 2014, Taylor Swift traded a champion for another when “Shake It Off” made way for “Blank Space.” Both singles came from her hugely successful pop album 1989, which pivoted her from country — which made her into a superstar — into top 40 radio-ready pop.

Swift would manage the feat again in 2023 when “Cruel Summer,” which finally hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 years after its initial release, was replaced by “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).” Coincidentally, that latter track, which only spent one week running the show, came from the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) re-recorded take of the original 1989.

How Many Weeks Did “The Hills” Spend at No. 1?

“The Hills” ended up ruling the Hot 100 for twice as long as “Can’t Feel My Face,” combining all of its frames leading the charge. The dark R&B tune began its run on the chart dated October 3 and ran until the list numbered November 7. “The Hills” ranked as the biggest song in America for more than a month, as it was both a strong seller and it performed well across all important metrics.

Adele Returned to the Top With “Hello”

The Weeknd was finally stopped by Adele’s comeback single “Hello.” That highly-anticipated tune debuted at No. 1 with ease on the chart dated November 14, giving the Grammy winner another ruler in America. “Hello” ended up controlling the Hot 100 for the rest of 2015 as well as the first three frames in 2016.

How Many Copies Has “The Hills” Sold?

“The Hills” is still remembered as one of The Weeknd’s most successful singles and one of his bestselling, as the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has certified it 11-times platinum for moving at least 11 million equivalent units in the United States alone. Since he replaced himself atop the Hot 100, The Weeknd has added five more rulers to his growing list, though none have managed to command the tally for as long as “The Hills.”

How Many Hot 100 Hits Does The Weeknd Have?

Throughout his career, as of the time of writing, The Weeknd has reached the top 10 with 20 different tracks and placed 117 songs somewhere on the 100-spot ranking. Many of those tunes have only held on for a frame or two, but none managed the same showing that one of his earliest career-defining smashes accomplished when he was still becoming the superstar he is today.