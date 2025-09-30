The post The number of Bitcoin ATMs approaches 40,000 globally in Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of Bitcoin ATMs worldwide climbed by over 600 during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, continuing the steady pace seen in the first half of the year, when more than 1,000 new machines were installed. According to the data acquired by Finbold research and published in its Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, the total number of Bitcoin ATMs rose from 38,726 on July 1 to 39,374 on September 30, representing a net increase of 648 machines worldwide. In other words, an average of 7 new Crypto ATMss became operational every day, around 34 every week, and over 210 every month. The U.S. leads in Bitcoin ATMs Most notably, more than half of the new Bitcoin ATMs — 386, to be more precise — were set up in the United States. The upward trend actually started in Q2, when the country added 513 new ATMs, bringing the total to 30,447. This uptick in the past two quarters is especially noteworthy given a net decline of 185 in Q1, when the number dropped to 29,934. Such a dramatic shift could perhaps be attributed to the Trump Administration’s increasingly pro-crypto policies. Crypto ATM markets mixed Australia also posted strong gains, with 132 new installations, underscoring the country’s blooming crypto industry. The land down under was also one of the leaders in the previous quarters, adding 272 new ATMs in Q1 and 219 more in Q2. On the other hand, the European market saw ATM count decline by 25. This is a reversal from the first half of the year, which saw an addition of 86 ATMs in Q1 and another 63 in Q2. Finally, Canada also reported losses, losing 6 ATMs during the quarter, another turnaround compared to historical data, given that 122 new ATMs in Q1 and 123 in Q2… The post The number of Bitcoin ATMs approaches 40,000 globally in Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of Bitcoin ATMs worldwide climbed by over 600 during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, continuing the steady pace seen in the first half of the year, when more than 1,000 new machines were installed. According to the data acquired by Finbold research and published in its Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, the total number of Bitcoin ATMs rose from 38,726 on July 1 to 39,374 on September 30, representing a net increase of 648 machines worldwide. In other words, an average of 7 new Crypto ATMss became operational every day, around 34 every week, and over 210 every month. The U.S. leads in Bitcoin ATMs Most notably, more than half of the new Bitcoin ATMs — 386, to be more precise — were set up in the United States. The upward trend actually started in Q2, when the country added 513 new ATMs, bringing the total to 30,447. This uptick in the past two quarters is especially noteworthy given a net decline of 185 in Q1, when the number dropped to 29,934. Such a dramatic shift could perhaps be attributed to the Trump Administration’s increasingly pro-crypto policies. Crypto ATM markets mixed Australia also posted strong gains, with 132 new installations, underscoring the country’s blooming crypto industry. The land down under was also one of the leaders in the previous quarters, adding 272 new ATMs in Q1 and 219 more in Q2. On the other hand, the European market saw ATM count decline by 25. This is a reversal from the first half of the year, which saw an addition of 86 ATMs in Q1 and another 63 in Q2. Finally, Canada also reported losses, losing 6 ATMs during the quarter, another turnaround compared to historical data, given that 122 new ATMs in Q1 and 123 in Q2…