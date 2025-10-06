The List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Has Been Revealed, and the Top Spot Was a Surprise

Cryptocurrency data platform CoinGecko has shared the list of altcoins most searched by users in recent hours.
While the list reveals popular projects that attract investor interest, it was seen that tokens in different categories exhibited remarkable performances.
Here are the most searched altcoins on CoinGecko in recent hours and their current market values:
- Aster (ASTER) – Market Cap: $3.1 billion
- Plasma (XPL) – Market Cap: $1.6 billion
- Bitcoin (BTC) – Market Cap: $2.4 trillion
- Manyu (MANYU) – Market Value: $51 million
- Linea (LINEA) – Market Cap: $423 million
- Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – Market Cap: $2 billion
- Zcash (ZEC) – Market Cap: $2.4 billion
- Ethereum (ETH) – Market Cap: $547 billion
- Toncoin (TON) – Market Cap: $7 billion
- Hyperliquid (HYPE) – Market Cap: $13.3 billion
- Orderly (ORDER) – Market Cap: $133 million
- Solana (SOL) – Market Cap: $126 billion
- Avantis (AVNT) – Market Cap: $292 million
- STBL (STBL) – Market Cap: $157 million
- SPX6900 (SPX) – Market Cap: $1.4 billion
*This is not investment advice.
