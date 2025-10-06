The List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Has Been Revealed, and the Top Spot Was a Surprise

Cryptocurrency data platform CoinGecko has shared the list of altcoins most searched by users in recent hours.

While the list reveals popular projects that attract investor interest, it was seen that tokens in different categories exhibited remarkable performances.

Here are the most searched altcoins on CoinGecko in recent hours and their current market values:

Aster (ASTER) – Market Cap: $3.1 billion

Plasma (XPL) – Market Cap: $1.6 billion

Bitcoin (BTC) – Market Cap: $2.4 trillion

Manyu (MANYU) – Market Value: $51 million

Linea (LINEA) – Market Cap: $423 million

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – Market Cap: $2 billion

Zcash (ZEC) – Market Cap: $2.4 billion

Ethereum (ETH) – Market Cap: $547 billion

Toncoin (TON) – Market Cap: $7 billion

Hyperliquid (HYPE) – Market Cap: $13.3 billion

Orderly (ORDER) – Market Cap: $133 million

Solana (SOL) – Market Cap: $126 billion

Avantis (AVNT) – Market Cap: $292 million

STBL (STBL) – Market Cap: $157 million

SPX6900 (SPX) – Market Cap: $1.4 billion

*This is not investment advice.

