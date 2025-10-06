The HackerNoon Newsletter: A New Era for Digital Advertising - Redefined by Klink Finance (10/5/2025)

How are you, hacker?
🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 5, 2025?
The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Beatles Released Their First Single in 1962, The first James Bond film premiered in London in 1962, Steve Job Passed Away in 2011, and we present you with these top quality stories. From From Sci-Fi to Reality: How Close Are We to Calling the Moon Home? to Klink Finance Disrupts Failing Web2 Ads - Launching $KLINK Token This October, let’s dive right in.
By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for todays geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More.
By @isaacsamuel [ 4 Min read ] From sci-fi dreams to NASA’s Artemis plans, discover how humanity is turning the Moon into our next frontier for living and exploration. Read More.
By @klink_finance [ 6 Min read ] Klink Finance is the AI-powered infrastructure for Web3 earnings, driving crypto wealth creation through its multi-chain partner ecosystem and integration tech. Read More.
By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More.
By @klink_finance [ 4 Min read ] Klink is an earnings platform where you get paid in cash or crypto for completing online offers, playing games, and social quests. Read More.
By @slotozilla [ 6 Min read ] Slotozilla hosts 40K+ slot demos from 200+ providers, scaling globally with no deposits. Here’s how its tech stack makes millions without real-money play. Read More.
By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More.
By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More.
🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?
It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️
ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME
We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️