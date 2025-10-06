The HackerNoon Newsletter: A New Era for Digital Advertising - Redefined by Klink Finance (10/5/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 5, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Beatles Released Their First Single in 1962, The first James Bond film premiered in London in 1962, Steve Job Passed Away in 2011, and we present you with these top quality stories. From From Sci-Fi to Reality: How Close Are We to Calling the Moon Home? to Klink Finance Disrupts Failing Web2 Ads - Launching $KLINK Token This October, let’s dive right in. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for todays geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. From Sci-Fi to Reality: How Close Are We to Calling the Moon Home? By @isaacsamuel [ 4 Min read ] From sci-fi dreams to NASA’s Artemis plans, discover how humanity is turning the Moon into our next frontier for living and exploration. Read More. A New Era for Digital Advertising - Redefined by Klink Finance By @klink_finance [ 6 Min read ] Klink Finance is the AI-powered infrastructure for Web3 earnings, driving crypto wealth creation through its multi-chain partner ecosystem and integration tech. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. Klink Finance Disrupts Failing Web2 Ads - Launching $KLINK Token This October By @klink_finance [ 4 Min read ] Klink is an earnings platform where you get paid in cash or crypto for completing online offers, playing games, and social quests. Read More. How We Built a Gaming Platform That Never Takes Your Money (But Still Makes Millions) By @slotozilla [ 6 Min read ] Slotozilla hosts 40K+ slot demos from 200+ providers, scaling globally with no deposits. Here's how its tech stack makes millions without real-money play. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. 