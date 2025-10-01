The Ethereum Foundation announced a new leadership structure for its privacy team, with Blockscout founder Igor Barinov taking on the role of coordinator.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to official news from the Ethereum Foundation, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced a new leadership structure adjustment to strengthen its work in the field of privacy.
Igor Barinov, founder of Blockscout, Gnosis Chain, and zkBob, has joined as Privacy@EF Coordinator, responsible for guiding the overall strategy for privacy-related work. Andy Guzman, formerly of the PSE team, will be promoted to Coordinator of the Privacy and Scaling Exploration (PSE) team.
The Ethereum Foundation stated that the adjustment is intended to ensure that Ethereum's privacy work is more impactful, consistent, and accountable. Its privacy work will revolve around three core pillars: Private Reads, Private Writes, and Private Proving.