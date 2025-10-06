ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post The end of privacy in Europe? Germany’s shift on EU Chat Control raises alarm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent developments in Germany around the European Union’s controversial Chat Control proposal have triggered an urgent outcry from privacy advocates and technology leaders alike. The encrypted messaging app Signal took to social media to voice deep concern that Germany may be abandoning its long-standing principled stance against invasive EU surveillance measures. Signal warns that could effectively end the right to private communication in Europe. What is the chat control proposal? Chat Control is a proposal put forward by the EU aimed at compelling providers of encrypted messaging services, like Signal and WhatsApp, to scan private chats for illegal content such as child sexual abuse material. The policy demands that companies implement end-to-end message scanning. It’s a deeply contentious measure critics argue would require fundamental backdoors in encryption. Such surveillance risks undermine the very concept of private and secure communication. It would expose millions of users to governmental oversight and potential abuse. Despite fierce opposition from privacy experts, civil rights organizations, and many tech firms, Germany had maintained a principled opposition to the proposal. The country viewed Chat Control as a clear threat to citizens’ rights. However, recent reports indicate that Germany might be on the verge of reversing its position, potentially lending crucial political support to push the Chat Control initiative forward. A warning from Signal In a statement, Signal declared it was “alarmed” by these reports, highlighting the dire consequences of Germany’s anticipated shift. The messaging platform stated the importance of Germany’s previous opposition in helping to protect privacy rights across Europe. It cautioned that acquiescing to Chat Control would “spell the end of the right to privacy” on the continent. Signal further supported its statement with a detailed PDF outlining the risks and implications of the legislative proposal. The document calls on stakeholders to resist the erosion of… The post The end of privacy in Europe? Germany’s shift on EU Chat Control raises alarm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent developments in Germany around the European Union’s controversial Chat Control proposal have triggered an urgent outcry from privacy advocates and technology leaders alike. The encrypted messaging app Signal took to social media to voice deep concern that Germany may be abandoning its long-standing principled stance against invasive EU surveillance measures. Signal warns that could effectively end the right to private communication in Europe. What is the chat control proposal? Chat Control is a proposal put forward by the EU aimed at compelling providers of encrypted messaging services, like Signal and WhatsApp, to scan private chats for illegal content such as child sexual abuse material. The policy demands that companies implement end-to-end message scanning. It’s a deeply contentious measure critics argue would require fundamental backdoors in encryption. Such surveillance risks undermine the very concept of private and secure communication. It would expose millions of users to governmental oversight and potential abuse. Despite fierce opposition from privacy experts, civil rights organizations, and many tech firms, Germany had maintained a principled opposition to the proposal. The country viewed Chat Control as a clear threat to citizens’ rights. However, recent reports indicate that Germany might be on the verge of reversing its position, potentially lending crucial political support to push the Chat Control initiative forward. A warning from Signal In a statement, Signal declared it was “alarmed” by these reports, highlighting the dire consequences of Germany’s anticipated shift. The messaging platform stated the importance of Germany’s previous opposition in helping to protect privacy rights across Europe. It cautioned that acquiescing to Chat Control would “spell the end of the right to privacy” on the continent. Signal further supported its statement with a detailed PDF outlining the risks and implications of the legislative proposal. The document calls on stakeholders to resist the erosion of…

The end of privacy in Europe? Germany’s shift on EU Chat Control raises alarm

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:03
Solchat
CHAT$0.1458+8.16%
COM
COM$0.006258+8.30%
RWAX
APP$0.0008267+4.88%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.068652+1.95%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.53%

Recent developments in Germany around the European Union’s controversial Chat Control proposal have triggered an urgent outcry from privacy advocates and technology leaders alike.

The encrypted messaging app Signal took to social media to voice deep concern that Germany may be abandoning its long-standing principled stance against invasive EU surveillance measures. Signal warns that could effectively end the right to private communication in Europe.

What is the chat control proposal?

Chat Control is a proposal put forward by the EU aimed at compelling providers of encrypted messaging services, like Signal and WhatsApp, to scan private chats for illegal content such as child sexual abuse material.

The policy demands that companies implement end-to-end message scanning. It’s a deeply contentious measure critics argue would require fundamental backdoors in encryption. Such surveillance risks undermine the very concept of private and secure communication. It would expose millions of users to governmental oversight and potential abuse.

Despite fierce opposition from privacy experts, civil rights organizations, and many tech firms, Germany had maintained a principled opposition to the proposal. The country viewed Chat Control as a clear threat to citizens’ rights. However, recent reports indicate that Germany might be on the verge of reversing its position, potentially lending crucial political support to push the Chat Control initiative forward.

A warning from Signal

In a statement, Signal declared it was “alarmed” by these reports, highlighting the dire consequences of Germany’s anticipated shift. The messaging platform stated the importance of Germany’s previous opposition in helping to protect privacy rights across Europe. It cautioned that acquiescing to Chat Control would “spell the end of the right to privacy” on the continent.

Signal further supported its statement with a detailed PDF outlining the risks and implications of the legislative proposal. The document calls on stakeholders to resist the erosion of encryption, emphasizing that security and privacy should not be sacrificed under the guise of law enforcement efficiency.

Well-known cryptographer and blockchain researcher Peter Todd highlighted the ethical ramifications, saying:

The broader implications for privacy in Europe

This potential policy shift is about far more than just Germany or one EU regulation. It challenges the foundations of digital privacy and security for hundreds of millions of Europeans. Forced backdoors and message scanning set disturbing precedents that could be replicated worldwide, eroding trust in digital communication and stifling free expression.

It comes at a time when the continent is forging ahead with plans to roll out its CBDC by 2029, and after the news that the United Kingdom plans to release a digital ID for its citizens.

If Germany abandons its resistance, the Chat Control proposal may gain enough momentum to become law, reshaping privacy rights across the continent. The outcome will not only decide the future of privacy in Europe but also set a global example in the fight between surveillance and security.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/the-end-of-privacy-in-europe-germanys-shift-on-eu-chat-control-raises-alarm/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02447+4.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00509-4.75%
Wink
LIKE$0.004807+0.37%
Condividi
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$646.65+11.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00207+3.50%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01182+1.63%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.03245-0.70%
Threshold
T$0.0129+1.25%
GET
GET$0.001043-2.70%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,723.57
$104,723.57$104,723.57

+0.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,570.61
$3,570.61$3,570.61

+1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.18
$165.18$165.18

+1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3440
$2.3440$2.3440

+1.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17983
$0.17983$0.17983

+0.98%